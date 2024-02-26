Reliance Capital Ltd Management Discussions

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition and results of operations of the Company describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise forward-looking statements, based on any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include determination of tariff and such other charges and levies by the regulatory authority, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and such other factors globally.

The financial statements comply in all material aspects with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) [Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended)] and other relevant provisions of the Act and the Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies - Registration, Exemptions and Framework for Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2025 and the Reserve Bank of India (Core Investment Companies) Directions, 2025 and other directions / guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as applicable and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

The management of IndusInd Capital Limited has used estimates and judgments relating to the financial statement on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statement reflect in a true and fair manner, the state of affairs for the year.

The following discussions on our financial condition and result of operations should be read together with our audited financial statement and the notes to these statements included in the Annual Report.

Unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, all references herein to we, us, our, the Company, IndusInd Capital, ICL or IndusInd Capital Limited are to IndusInd Capital Limited.

Global Economic Environment

According to the International Monetary Funds (IMF) World Economic Outlook Update - July 2026, the global economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite geopolitical tensions, evolving trade dynamics and persistent macroeconomic uncertainties. Global growth is projected at 3.0% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027, supported by increasing investments in technology and artificial intelligence (Al), which have helped offset the adverse effects of higher energy prices and supply-side disruptions. However, growth remains uneven across regions, with technology-driven economies outperforming several energy-importing and vulnerable markets.

While the global economy has weathered recent shocks better than anticipated, inflationary pressures remain elevated. The IMF projects global headline inflation at 4.7% in 2026, moderating to 3.9% in 2027, reflecting the impact of higher energy costs and geopolitical uncertainties. Although risks to the global outlook have become more balanced, concerns relating to geopolitical conflicts, trade fragmentation, commodity price volatility and shifts in financial market sentiment continue to pose challenges. Economic policy uncertainty is therefore expected to remain elevated in the near term, requiring businesses to remain agile and resilient in an increasingly dynamic global environment.

Indian Economic Environment

India continued to demonstrate strong economic resilience during FY 2025-26 despite heightened global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity prices. Supported by robust domestic demand, healthy macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained public investment and a stable financial system, the Indian economy is estimated to have grown by approximately 7.5% in FY 2025-26. Growth was driven by improving rural consumption, steady urban demand, infrastructure development and increased economic activity across sectors. Looking ahead, India is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies globally, with GDP growth projected at around 6.6% in FY 2026-27, supported by continued investment, favourable demographics and ongoing structural reforms.

The growth momentum in FY 2025-26 was underpinned by strong domestic consumption, recovery in investment activity and resilient services sector performance. Rural demand gained strength on the back of favourable agricultural activity and improving non-farm incomes, while urban consumption remained supported by fiscal measures, employment generation and improving consumer sentiment. Infrastructure spending and capital formation continued to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, supported by sustained government focus on public investment and logistics development. Although external factors such as crude oil price volatility and geopolitical developments posed challenges, the Indian economy remained relatively insulated due to its diversified growth drivers and strong domestic market.

The Indian financial services sector remained robust and well-capitalized during FY 2025-26, playing a critical role in supporting economic growth. Credit growth witnessed a strong rebound, with Scheduled Commercial Banks recording credit growth of approximately 16.1%, reflecting improved demand from retail, services and industrial sectors. Asset quality across the banking system remained healthy, supported by prudent risk management practices and strong capital adequacy levels. Continued digitalization, expanding financial inclusion, increased adoption of technology-led financial solutions and regulatory support further strengthened the sector. The financial industry is expected to benefit from growing formalization of the economy, rising credit penetration, infrastructure financing requirements and increasing demand for innovative financial products, thereby creating significant opportunities for long-term growth.

Sustained economic growth, infrastructure investment, greater formalisation and increasing household participation in financial products should broaden the market for protection, health, motor, property, liability, retirement and long-term savings solutions. At the same time, elevated medical inflation, climate-related losses, interest-rate volatility, higher reinsurance costs and uneven household purchasing power will call for sound underwriting, responsive pricing, prudent asset-liability management and continued focus on persistency and claims performance.

The insurance sector is moving into a period of greater competition, stronger policyholder protection and wider use of technology-led distribution. The Sabka Bima Sabki

Management Discussion and Analysis

Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, substantially effective from 5 February 2026, together with the related foreign-exchange amendments notified in May 2026, permits foreign investment of up to 100% in Indian insurance companies, against the earlier ceiling of 74%. The reforms also increase the threshold for prior regulatory approval for share transfers from 1% to 5%, reduce the net-owned-fund requirement for foreign reinsurance branches from 5,000 crore to 1,000 crore, strengthen IRDAIs enforcement powers and provide for a Policyholders Education and Protection Fund. These measures should improve access to capital and underwriting capacity, support product innovation and intensify competition.

Indias capital markets should benefit from projected real GDP growth of 6.7% in FY2026-27, continued household financialization and a growing retail investor base. However, business performance will remain sensitive to market movements, trading volumes, interest rates and geopolitical developments. During FY2025-26, up to December 2025, approximately 2.35 crore demat accounts were added, taking the total beyond 21.6 crore, while the number of unique investors crossed 12 crore. These trends point to continued demand for digital investment platforms, research and wealth-management solutions. The regulatory framework is also placing greater emphasis on technology and investor protection. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 2026, notified on January 7, 2026, replaced the 1992 framework and consolidated the requirements relating to registration, governance, capital adequacy, conduct, protection of client assets, record-keeping and regulatory supervision.

About IndusInd Capital Limited

The Company was under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 from December 6, 2021 to March 19, 2025. The Resolution Plan submitted by IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) was approved by the Honble NCLT-Mumbai bench on February 27, 2024 and was subsequently implemented. Pursuant to the implementation of the Resolution Plan, the Companys securities were delisted, the existing share capital was extinguished for nil consideration, and IIHL and/or its nominees became the sole shareholders of the Company. The Company has successfully settled all admitted claims and liabilities in terms of the Approved Resolution Plan. Upon implementation of the Approved Resolution Plan and management and control of ICL has been vested with IHLW.e.f. March 19, 2025.

The Board of Directors of ICL at its meeting held on April 10, 2025, decided to dispose Non-Core Assets and Non-Group Assets as contemplated in Approved Resolution Plan. This was also in order to be compliant with the Master Direction - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and Debenture Trust Deed dated March 9, 2025. Accordingly following companies have ceased to be subsidiaries/associates of the Company:

With effect from April 11, 2025, Reliance Commodities Limited, Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Limited, Reliance Money Services Private Limited, Reliance Capital Pension Fund Limited, Reliance Money Precious Metals Private Limited, Reliance Exchangenext Limited, Reliance Underwater Systems Private Limited, Quant Capital Private Limited, Quant Broking Private Limited, Quant Securities Private Limited, Quant Investment Services Private Limited and Reliance ARC SBI Maan Sarovar Trust ceased to be subsidiaries of ICL. Ammolite Holding Limited (struck off the Register of Companies and disloved) ceased to be an associate of ICL with effect from April 23, 2025.

IndusInd Capital does not intend to focus on the business of acquisition, management and resolution of distressed debt / assets. Hence the Company also disposed Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (RARC) and RARC ceased to be an associate of ICL with effect from September 26, 2025.

Post above transfers, following are the subsidiaries and associates (Group entity/ies) of the Company:

1. Subsidiaries

a. IndusInd General Insurance Company Limited (IGICL)

b. IndusInd Securities Limited (ISL) c. Reliance Health Insurance Limited (RHIL)

2. Associate

a. IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited (INLICL)

Financial Performance

The Companys standalone performance has been provided under the head Financial Performance in the Directors report. The consolidated performance of the Company is as follows:

ICLs consolidated total income for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, was at 15,63,658 lakh as against 22,83,334 lakh in the previous year. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners and excluding non-controlling interest for the year was 57,256) lakh as against 4,63,492) lakh in the previous year.

Key financial ratios (consolidated basis):

Debt Equity Ratio: 2.63 times, Net Profit Margin: (3.66%). The Interest Coverage Ratio, Debtors Turnover, Inventory Turnover, Current Ratio and Operating Profit Margin are not applicable. Net worth for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, was at 2,21,130 lakh as against 4,07,762 lakh in the previous year.

Resources and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the consolidated total assets stood at 41,24,218 lakh.

IndusInd General Insurance

IndusInd General Insurance (Formerly known as Reliance General Insurance Company Limited) offers insurance solutions for auto, health, home, property, travel, marine, commercial and other specialty products. IGIC is amongst the leading private sector general insurance players in India with a private sector market share of 7.0 per cent for financial year 2025-26.

During 2025-26, Gross Direct Premium of the total general insurance industry increased by 9.3 per cent to 3,36,123 crore. During 2025-26, Gross Direct Premium of the private Indian general insurance industry increased by 8 per cent to 1,75,936 crore. IGICs gross written premium for the year ended March 31, 2026 was 12,743 crore, an increase of 1 per cent over the previous year.

Profit before tax for the year ended March 31, 2026, stood at 125 crore as against 378 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The distribution network comprised of 129 branches and approx. 1,24,832 agents and point of salesperson (POSP) at the end of March 31, 2026. At the end of March 31, 2026, the investment book increased by 6 per cent to 22,678 crore.

IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance

IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance (Formerly known as Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Limited) currently offers individuals and group products under life insurance business. INLIC is committed to emerging as a transnational Life Insurer of global scale and standard and attaining leadership rankings in the industry within the next few years. In financial year 2025-26, the Indian life insurance industry recorded new business premium of 4,59,715 crore as against 3,97,337 crore in the previous year, an increase of 15.7 per cent. During the year, the Indian private sector life insurance industry recorded new business premium of 1,99,251 crore as against 1,70,667 crore in the previous year, an increase of 16.7 per cent. INLIC is amongst the leading private sector life insurers with a private sector market share of 1.3 per cent, in terms of individual weighted new business premium.

The total premium for financial year 2025-26 stood at 6,051 crore as against 5,711 crore in the previous year. The new business premium income for the year ended March 31, 2026, was 1,475 crore as against 1,245 crore for the previous year. The individual weighted new business premium income for the year ended March 31, 2026, was 1,204 crore as against 1,046 crore for the previous year. For the year ended March 31, 2026, the renewal premium was 4,577 crore as against 4,466 crore in the previous year.

The total assets under management were at 40,214 crore as on March 31, 2026, as against 38,725 crore as on March 31, 2025. The number of policies sold during the year was approximately 1.37 lakh. The distribution network stood at 713 branches and over 69,342 active advisors at the end of March 2026.

Broking and Distribution business

IndusInd Capitals broking and distribution business is carried out by its subsidiary viz. IndusInd Securities Limited (Formerly known as Reliance Securities Limited), one of the leading retail broking houses in India that provides customers with access to equities, commodities, derivatives, and wealth management solutions. As of March 31, 2026, the equity broking business had over 9,86,713 (March 2025, 9,83,704) equity broking accounts and achieved average equity cash & intraday daily turnover of 60.03 crore for the year March 2026 (March 2025, 43.99 crore). As of March 31, 2026, the commodity broking business had over 1,20,962 (March 2025, 1,12,271) commodity broking accounts and recorded average daily commodities broking turnover of 25.93 crore for the year March 2026 (March 2025, 29.21 Crore). The distribution business is a comprehensive financial services and solutions provider, providing customers with access to mutual funds, life and general insurance products, and other financial products having a distribution network of 18 Branches and over 332 customer touch points (March 2025, 27 Branches and over 456 customer touch points) across India. Broking & Distribution business reported a profit after tax of 7.60 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026 (March 2025, 13.71 crore).

Risks and Concerns

ICL has exposures in various line of business through its subsidiaries and associate entities. ICL, its subsidiaries and associates are exposed to specific risks that are particular to their respective businesses and the environments within which they operate, including market risk, competition risk, credit risk, liquidity and interest rate risk, human resource risk, operational risk, information security risks, regulatory risk and macroeconomic risks. The level and degree of each risk vary depending upon the nature of activity undertaken by them.

Market risk

The Company, along with subsidiaries and associates has quoted investments which are exposed to fluctuations in prices.

ICL monitors its market exposure across equity investments and debt instruments on an ongoing basis to assess the impact of market movements on its portfolio and capital position. This enables effective risk management and alignment with the Companys investment objectives and regulatory requirements.

Competition risk

The financial service industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and the Companys growth will depend on its ability to compete effectively. The Companys main competitors are core investment companies, commercial banks, life and non-life insurance companies, both in the public and private sector, broking houses, depository participants and other financial service providers. Evolving market dynamics and increased competition from existing and new participants could impact on the Groups competitive position. The Companys wide distribution network, diversified product offering and quality of management place it in a strong position to deal with competition effectively.

Credit risk

Credit risk is a risk arising out of default or failure on the part of borrowers or investee entities in meeting their financial obligations towards repayment of loans or investment instruments debit / credit such as debentures, commercial papers, PTCs etc. Thus, credit risk is a loss as a result of non-recovery of funds both on principal and interest counts.

ICL is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and obtained the Certificate of Registration as a CIC. In view of this the investments and ICL have been restricted to and within the Group companies.

The Company has adopted the IND-AS since the financial year 2018-19 for identification of Expected Credit Losses (ECL) and provision thereof.

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risk

The Company, along with its subsidiaries and associates are exposed to liquidity risk principally, because of investment for periods which may differ from those of its funding sources. Asset liability positions are managed in accordance with the overall guidelines laid down by various regulators in the Asset Liability Management (ALM) framework. The Company may be impacted by volatility in interest rates in India which could cause its margins to decline and profitability to shrink. It is exposed to interest rate risk owing to fixed income portfolio of group companies. Interest rates are highly sensitive to many factors beyond the Companys control, including the monetary policies of the RBI, deregulation of the financial sector in India, domestic and international economic and political conditions and inflation. As a result, interest rates in India have historically experienced a relatively high degree of volatility. The Company seeks to match its interest rate positions of assets and liabilities to minimize interest rate risk. However, there can be no assurance that significant interest rate movements will not have an adverse effect on its financial position. As stated in Credit risk, being a CIC, all the lending and investments of IndusInd Capital Limited are expected to be within group companies. Thus, the liquidity position of the company also depends upon the realisation and monetisation of its investments.

Human resource risk

The Companys success depends largely upon the quality and competence of its management team and key personnel. Attracting and retaining talented professionals is therefore a key element of the Companys strategy and a significant source of competitive advantage. While the Company has a salary structure designed to encourage employee retention, a failure to attract and retain talented professionals, or the resignation or loss of key management personnel, may have an impact on the Companys business, its future financial performance and the results of its operations.

Operational risk

The Company may encounter operational and control difficulties when undertaking its financial activities. The rapid development and establishment of financial services businesses in new markets may raise unanticipated operational or control risks. Such risks could have a materially adverse effect on the Companys financial position and the results of its operations.

The operations of the Company have been largely automated, which minimizes the operational risk arising out of human errors and omissions. A robust system of internal controls is practiced ensuring that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition and all its transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has implemented SAP systems across functions. With this initiative, along with other key systems and checks and balances established, we believe that our overall control environment has been enhanced. It is pertinent to note that IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance, IndusInd General Insurance, IndusInd Securities have obtained an ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The Company initiated a strategic rebranding exercise involving the transition of its brand identity from IndusInd Capital to IndusInd Capital. While this change aligns with the Companys current ownership structure and long-term strategic vision, it also introduces certain transitional risks. The Company remains committed to maintaining its reputation, service standards, and stakeholder confidence throughout this transition.

The Company has issued 4,30,000 lakh secured, unlisted, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis governed by the terms outlined in the Debenture Trust Deed. Debenture Trustees are mandated to undertake continuous due diligence and periodic monitoring of compliance with the conditions subsequent, covenants of the issue, including the adequacy of asset cover, creation of security, and timely submission of relevant disclosures. To mitigate these risks, the Company has instituted robust internal controls and compliance mechanisms to ensure adherence to all regulatory requirements and timely engagement with the Debenture Trustee. The Company remains committed to maintaining transparency and protecting investor interests.

Information security risk

The Company and group entities has robust Information Security Risk monitoring systems and tools to guard and protect sensitive customer data and guard against potential hackers and viruses. Robust governance, controls and sophisticated technology is adopted across lines of business to ward off cyber threats and protect information residing within the Company. The Information Security system is in alignment with the respective regulatory requirements.

Information Security is under the Enterprise Risk Management Framework to enhance data protection and ward off cyber risks effectively, thereby making our overall Risk, Control & Governance framework more robust.

The Company undertook a strategic digital transition involving the transfer of its official domain from relianceada.com to indusindcapital.com . This change reflects the Companys evolving brand identity and alignment with its current business operations and ownership structure. The domain transfer was executed in accordance with applicable regulatory and IT

Management Discussion and Analysis

governance standards, ensuring continuity of services, data integrity, and stakeholder communication. All official communications, investor relations updates, and digital assets have been migrated to the new domain. Stakeholders are advised to update their records and direct all future correspondence and digital interactions to the new domain.

Regulatory risk

As a financial conglomerate in the financial services sector, the Company and its entities are subject to regulations by Indian governmental authorities and regulators including Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Their laws and regulations impose numerous requirements on the Company, including asset classifications and prescribed levels of capital adequacy, solvency requirements and liquid assets. There may be future changes in the regulatory system or in the enforcement of the laws and regulations that could adversely affect the Companys performance.

Macro-economic risk

For FY 2025-26, the Indian economy remained resilient despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuations in global commodity prices and evolving international trade dynamics. Strong domestic demand, continued infrastructure spending, stable financial institutions and supportive policy measures enabled India to maintain its position among the fastest-growing major economies. The financial sector remained stable, supported by healthy credit growth, adequate liquidity and continued adoption of digital financial services. The Reserve Bank of India continued to closely monitor inflation, liquidity conditions and external sector developments while undertaking calibrated monetary and liquidity management measures to support economic growth and maintain financial stability.

The macroeconomic environment, however, continues to be influenced by factors such as global growth trends, interest rate movements, inflationary pressures, currency fluctuations, geopolitical developments and capital flow dynamics. These factors have a direct bearing on funding costs, liquidity, investment sentiment and credit demand across the financial services sector. As a financial services company, ICL remains exposed to such macroeconomic developments and continuously monitors the evolving economic landscape. The Company remains focused on maintaining prudent risk management practices, preserving financial flexibility and capitalizing on emerging opportunities while mitigating the impact of external uncertainties on its business performance and growth prospects.

Internal Control

The Company maintains a system of internal controls designed to provide assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the adequacy of safeguards for assets, the reliability of financial controls, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The organization is well structured, and the policy guidelines are well documented with pre-defined authority matrix. The Company has also implemented suitable controls to ensure that all resources are utilized optimally, financial transactions are reported with accuracy and in adherence to applicable laws and regulations.

The Company has put in place adequate systems to ensure that assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition and that transactions are authorised, recorded and reported. The Company also has commensurate budgetary control system to monitor all expenditures against approved budgets on an ongoing basis.

The Company and group entities uses information technology adequately in its operations for ensuring effective controls besides economy. It also helps the Company in providing accurate MIS and prompt information / services to its customers and other stakeholders The Company has implemented enhanced level of Information System Security controls with monitoring systems to address technology risks.

The Company has an independent internal audit function which continuously evaluates the adequacy of, and compliance with policies, procedures, plans, regulatory and statutory requirements. Risk based approach is adopted while carrying out the internal audits. Internal audit also evaluates and suggests improvement in effectiveness of risk management, control and governance processes.

Opportunities

i. Low retail penetration of financial services / products in India ii. Extensive distribution reach and strong brand recognition of parent i.e. IIHL iii. Opening of financial sector in India along with introduction of innovative products iv. Opportunity to cross sell services v. Increasing per-capita GDP vi. Changing demographic profile

Threats

i. Competition from local and multinational players ii. Execution risk iii. Regulatory changes iv. Attraction and retention of human capital

Corporate Social Responsibility

At ICL and its group companies, as a socially responsible financial services conglomerate, we strive to improve the quality of life of the under-served sections of society, by focusing on Skill Development, Education, Healthcare and Environment & Animal Welfare for the service of the nation and the greater good of the communities in which we operate.