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Reliance Capital Ltd Share Price Live

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12.35
(1.23%)
Feb 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Reliance Capital Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Reliance Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹11.7

Prev. Close

₹12.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹175.37

Day's High

₹12.8

Day's Low

₹11.7

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹21.93

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,087.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance Capital Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Dec, 2024

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11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Reliance Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindujas hit tax hurdle in RCap acquisition

Hindujas hit tax hurdle in RCap acquisition

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Although the creditors are hesitant, IIHL requested last month in a letter that these earlier tax notices be adjusted.

5 Sep 2024|12:19 PM
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Reliance Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Nov, 2026|07:26 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.88%

Non-Promoter- 3.02%

Institutions: 3.01%

Non-Institutions: 95.46%

Custodian: 0.63%

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Share PriceShare Price

Reliance Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

2,500

2,500

255.24

255.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,982.91

3,558.83

-10,926.63

-10,686.56

Net Worth

5,482.91

6,058.83

-10,671.39

-10,431.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3,809

-1,343

-2,209

2,143

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

24,245.29

18,986.81

19,111.08

18,996

18,038

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24,245.29

18,986.81

19,111.08

18,996

18,038

Other Operating Income

2.12

50.1

160.65

254

285

Other Income

205.81

281.7

29.59

58

4,942

Reliance Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,087.75

34.226,66,301.635,536.10.5620,791.65178.13

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,864.7

113.522,94,250.611,458.530.082,005.6680.53

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

961.15

17.922,26,814.043,677.030.913,600.83472.59

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

231.2

188.111,57,279.6575.340.24677.7253.52

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

CHOLAFIN

1,785

24.31,50,921.91,630.070.119,243.59402.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Reliance Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

ARUN TIWARI

Independent Director

Sharadchandra Vithal Zaregaonkar

Independent Director

Amar Chintopanth

Independent Director

Bhumika Batra

Non Executive Director

John Moses Harding

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ATUL TANDON

Registered Office

11TH Floor R-Tech IT Park,

Nirlon Compound Goregaon East,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-022-41681200

Website: http://www.reliancecapital.co.in

Email: investor.relations@indusindcapital.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Reliance Capital Limited, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of Indias leading private sector financial services companies. It ranks amongst the top private sector financial services and banking gro...
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Reports by Reliance Capital Ltd

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