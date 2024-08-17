Reliance Capital Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11.7
Prev. Close₹12.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹175.37
Day's High₹12.8
Day's Low₹11.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,087.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Although the creditors are hesitant, IIHL requested last month in a letter that these earlier tax notices be adjusted.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2,500
2,500
255.24
255.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,982.91
3,558.83
-10,926.63
-10,686.56
Net Worth
5,482.91
6,058.83
-10,671.39
-10,431.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3,809
-1,343
-2,209
2,143
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
24,245.29
18,986.81
19,111.08
18,996
18,038
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24,245.29
18,986.81
19,111.08
18,996
18,038
Other Operating Income
2.12
50.1
160.65
254
285
Other Income
205.81
281.7
29.59
58
4,942
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,087.75
|34.22
|6,66,301.63
|5,536.1
|0.56
|20,791.65
|178.13
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,864.7
|113.52
|2,94,250.61
|1,458.53
|0.08
|2,005.66
|80.53
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
961.15
|17.92
|2,26,814.04
|3,677.03
|0.9
|13,600.83
|472.59
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
231.2
|188.11
|1,57,279.6
|575.34
|0.24
|677.72
|53.52
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,785
|24.3
|1,50,921.9
|1,630.07
|0.11
|9,243.59
|402.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
ARUN TIWARI
Independent Director
Sharadchandra Vithal Zaregaonkar
Independent Director
Amar Chintopanth
Independent Director
Bhumika Batra
Non Executive Director
John Moses Harding
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ATUL TANDON
11TH Floor R-Tech IT Park,
Nirlon Compound Goregaon East,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: 91-022-41681200
Website: http://www.reliancecapital.co.in
Email: investor.relations@indusindcapital.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Reliance Capital Limited, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of Indias leading private sector financial services companies. It ranks amongst the top private sector financial services and banking gro...
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Reports by Reliance Capital Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.