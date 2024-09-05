Reliance Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3,809
-1,343
-2,209
2,143
Other operating items
Operating
-3,809
-1,343
-2,209
2,143
Capital expenditure
-40.62
84
-24
56
Free cash flow
-3,849.62
-1,259
-2,233
2,199
Equity raised
22,683
26,741
25,611
23,956
Investing
5,755
7,570
-1,129
-1,195
Financing
11,563
6,245
9,299
11,546
Dividends paid
278
265
253
227
Net in cash
36,429.38
39,562
31,801
36,733
Although the creditors are hesitant, IIHL requested last month in a letter that these earlier tax notices be adjusted.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.