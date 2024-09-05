Reliance Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2,500
2,500
255.24
255.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,982.91
3,558.83
-10,926.63
-10,686.56
Net Worth
5,482.91
6,058.83
-10,671.39
-10,431.32
Minority Interest
Debt
4,856.94
4,200.53
17,417.95
17,445.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10,339.85
10,259.36
6,746.56
7,014.63
Fixed Assets
0.12
50.2
105.11
112.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
10,330.13
10,015.2
11,088.16
11,432.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.11
121.11
-4,757.76
-4,753.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.27
0.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
105.08
269.43
362.19
373.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-121.19
-148.32
-5,120.22
-5,127.51
Cash
25.71
72.85
311.05
222.89
Total Assets
10,339.85
10,259.36
6,746.56
7,014.63
Although the creditors are hesitant, IIHL requested last month in a letter that these earlier tax notices be adjusted.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.