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Reliance Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

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12.35
(1.23%)
Feb 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

2,500

2,500

255.24

255.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,982.91

3,558.83

-10,926.63

-10,686.56

Net Worth

5,482.91

6,058.83

-10,671.39

-10,431.32

Minority Interest

Debt

4,856.94

4,200.53

17,417.95

17,445.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10,339.85

10,259.36

6,746.56

7,014.63

Fixed Assets

0.12

50.2

105.11

112.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

10,330.13

10,015.2

11,088.16

11,432.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.11

121.11

-4,757.76

-4,753.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.27

0.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

105.08

269.43

362.19

373.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-121.19

-148.32

-5,120.22

-5,127.51

Cash

25.71

72.85

311.05

222.89

Total Assets

10,339.85

10,259.36

6,746.56

7,014.63

Reliance Capital Ltd : related Articles

Hindujas hit tax hurdle in RCap acquisition

Hindujas hit tax hurdle in RCap acquisition

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Although the creditors are hesitant, IIHL requested last month in a letter that these earlier tax notices be adjusted.

5 Sep 2024|12:19 PM
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