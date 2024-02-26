TO THE MEMBERS OF

Reliance Capital Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Reliance Capital Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2026, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone IndAS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind-AS) and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026, the loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The said other information, is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatements therein, we are required to communicate the to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required

by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2026, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company is disqualified as on March 31, 2026, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (the Rules), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements.

iii) Other than for dividend amounting to 51.87 lakhs pertaining to financial year 2010-11 to financial year 2017-18, not transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) on account of various pending legal cases as per IEPF Rules, unclaimed dividend of 360.42 lakh relating to financial year 2016-17, due for transfer to IEPF on October 25, 2024, which was transferred on August 11, 2025 and 261.18 lakh relating to financial year 2017-18, due for transfer as on October 17, 2025 which was transferred on March 25, 2026 to IEPF, there has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) In respect of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Management has represented that:

a) to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 51 of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 51 of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Rules as provided under a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

III. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197, read with Schedule V to the Act, except for, the remuneration paid to its Executive director & CEO, who was appointed in the month of March 26, which exceeds the applicable limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The requisite approval of the shareholders by way of a Special Resolution in respect of such excess remuneration to Executive Director & CEO is yet to be obtained and the Company proposes to seek such approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Refer Note 34 to the financial statements for further details. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For G D Apte & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:100515W

Saurabh S. Peshwe Partner Membership Number: 121546 UDIN : 26121546SKCKTG6713

Place : Mumbai Date : June 18, 2026

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Reliance Capital Limited for the year ended March 31, 2026

(Referred to in paragraph (l) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) including intangible assets. b) The property, plant and equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year 2025-26. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. c) In our opinion based on the examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e) In our opinion based on the of examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any inventories. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. a) Since the companys principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable it.

b) Based on the of our examination of the records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made by the company are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company. Further, Company has not given any guarantees, security, loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year.

c) In our opinion based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanations

given to us, the company has not given loans and advances in the nature of loans. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(iii)(c) of the order are not applicable to the company.

d) In our opinion, based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given loans and advances in the nature of loans. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(iii)(d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

e) Since the companys principal business is to give loans, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the order are not applicable to the company.

f) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to Promoters/Related Parties as defined in section 2(76) of the Act.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sec 186(1) of the Act, with respect to Investment made by the Company. The company has not provided any loans, security or guarantees under Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion, based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Company is not required to maintain cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and hence reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a) In our opinion based on the examination of the records and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2026 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) We confirm that there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, which have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:

Sr Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount under dispute (\u20b9 in lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending 1. Goods & Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 36 FY 2018-19 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Mumbai 2. Goods & Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 152 FY 2021-22 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Mumbai 3. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2920 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai 4. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 650 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai 5. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4764 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai 6. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 349 FY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai 7. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 632 FY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai 8. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4996 FY 2014-15 High Court, Mumbai 9. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4708 FY 2013-14 High Court, Mumbai 10. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4549 FY 2012-13 High Court, Mumbai 11. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 775 FY 2011-12 High Court, Mumbai 12. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 59,943 FY 2010-11 High Court, Mumbai 13. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 433 FY 2010-11 High Court, Mumbai 14. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 942 FY 2009-10 High Court, Mumbai 15. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 553 FY 2008-09 High Court, Mumbai 16. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 275 FY 2007-08 High Court, Mumbai

viii. Based on procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us , we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in any repayment to its debenture holders, including payment of interest. Further, the company has not availed any loans or other borrowings during the year.

b) Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

c) In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any term loans during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not raised any short-term funds during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in Note No 34 of the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 Using the work of Internal Auditors. in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures xv. Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors covered under the provisions of sec 192 of the Act and accordingly the paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. The Company has obtained the required registration with Reserve Bank of India and continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there is no other Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in Note No 34 of the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 Using the work of Internal Auditors. in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

xv. Based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors covered under the provisions of sec 192 of the Act and accordingly the paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. The Company has obtained the required registration with Reserve Bank of India and continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there is no other Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss of ? 3,690 lakhs during the current financial year and of ? 133,410 lakhs during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, it is not required to transfer any unspent amount pertaining to the year under report to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

b) In our opinion based on the procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount which is remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of the section 135 of the Act.

For G D Apte & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:100515W

Saurabh S. Peshwe Partner Membership Number: 121546 UDIN : 26121546SKCKTG6713

Place : Mumbai Date : June 18, 2026

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph ll(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Reliance Capital Limited of even date)

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Reliance Capital Limited (hereinafter referred to as the the Company), as of March 31, 2026, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2026, based on the internal controls with reference standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For G D Apte & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No:100515W

Saurabh S. Peshwe Partner Membership Number: 121546 UDIN : 26121546SKCKTG6713

Place : Mumbai Date : June 18, 2026