RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to above and Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with the Uniform Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with the Stock Exchanges we wish to inform that the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company shall be taken on record by the Administrator on Thursday November 14 2024. Further to our letter dated November 11, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The above financial results were reviewed by the Administrator on November 14, 2024. The meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and Administrator approved the financial results at 5:50 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)