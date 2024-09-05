The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, including the Notice convening 38th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 2:00 P.M.(IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) is enclosed. The Company will provide to its members the facility to cast their vote(s) on all resolutions set out in the Notice by electronic means (e-voting). The detailed process to join meeting through VC / OAVM and e-voting, is set out in Notice. The Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website www.reliancecapital.co.in. Outcome of the 38th AGM of the Company held on Friday, December 27, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)