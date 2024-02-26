Dear Shareowners,

Your Directors present the 40th Annual Report and the audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31,2026.

Financial Performance and State of Companys Affairs

The Financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2026 is summarised below:

Particulars Standalone March 31, 2026 (\u20b9 in lakh) Standalone March 31, 2025 (\u20b9 in lakh) Consolidated March 31, 2026 (\u20b9 in lakh) Consolidated March 31, 2025 (\u20b9 in lakh) Total Revenue 4,090 2,027,743 15,633,658 22,833,334 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (57,587) (1,41,518) (38,295) (4,62,349) Tax Expense 0 (514) (751) 3,230 Profit / (Loss) After Tax (57,587) (1,41,004) (37,544) (4,65,579) Closing surplus / (deficit) in statement of profit and loss 1,15,603 1,73,190 (2,91,126) (1,25,383) Transfer to statutory reserve fund** - - - -

Previous year figures have been regrouped / reclassified wherever required. ** No amount was transferred to the Statutory Reserve Fund pursuant to Section 45-IC of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as the Company has incurred loss during the year

Implementation of the Approved Resolution Plan

The implementation of NCLT Approved Resolution Plan submitted by IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL/Resolution Applicant) has been completed and management and control of your Company has been vested with IIHL w.e.f. March 19, 2025. Your Company is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of IIHL BFSI India Limited (Mauritius) with a paid-up share capital of ? 2,50,000 lakh.

Post Implementation of Resolution Plan

The NCLT Approved Resolution Plan provides that the Resolution Applicant shall be entitled to transfer, assign, demerge and / or merge the assets and/or undertakings of the Corporate Debtor (the Company) to any entity as it deems fit. Accordingly, the Company has disposed off certain non-core assets, non-group assets and credit facilities/inter-corporate deposits in April 2025. Due to this disposal following companies have ceased to be subsidiaries/associates of the Company: Reliance Commodities Limited, Reliance Corporate Advisory Services Limited, Reliance Money Services Private

Limited, Reliance Capital Pension Fund Limited, Reliance Money Precious Metals Private Limited, Reliance ExchangeNext Limited, Reliance Underwater Systems Private Limited, Quant Capital Private Limited, Quant Broking Private Limited, Quant Securities Private Limited, Quant Investment Services Private Limited, Reliance ARC SBI Maan Sarovar Trust and Ammolite Holdings Limited. Further, the Company has also disposed off Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (RARC) and RARC ceased to be an associate w.e.f. September 26, 2025.

Infusion of Capital in subsidiaries

(i) Your Company has invested in 29,85,074 equity shares of IndusInd General Insurance Company Limited (IGICL) having a face value of ?10 per share at a premium of ?325 per share, aggregating to ?99,99,99,790, on May 14, 2025 and 59,35,287 equity shares of IGICL having a face value of ?10 per share at a premium of ?325 per share, aggregating to ?198,83,21,145, on March 24, 2026, on private placement basis. Consequently, the shareholding of your Company in IGICL increased to 73.74% post allotment.

(ii) Your Company has also invested in 1,85,45,994 equity shares of IndusInd Securities Limited (ISL) having a face value of ?10 per share, issued at a premium of ?3.48 per share, aggregating to a total investment of ?25,00,00,000 on a private placement basis on December 23, 2025.

Change of Name

Your Company changed its name from Reliance Capital Limited to IndusInd Capital Limited with effect from August 12, 2026, upon receipt of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies. Except for the change in name, there was no change in the legal status or constitution of the Company.

Concurrently, the Alteration of Clause I (Name Clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company was executed in compliance with Section 13 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the name of the Company wherever appearing in the Memorandum and Articles of Association and other relevant documents, papers and places of the Company have been substituted accordingly.

The Company has submitted the requisite application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Department of Regulations for issuance of fresh Certificate of Registration reflecting the new name and the RBI has issued the fresh COR No. B-13.01859 dated September 9, 2026.

Shifting of Registered Office

During the financial year under review, the Registered Office of the Company was shifted from Kamala Mills Compound, Trade World, B-Wing, 7th Floor, S B Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013, Maharashtra, India to 11th Floor, R-Tech IT Park, Nirlon Compound, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai 400 063, Maharashtra, India with effect from June 1, 2025, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to the necessary approvals obtained from the concerned authorities. The change was undertaken for administrative and operational convenience. The shifting of the Registered Office did not affect the business operations, financial position, or legal status of the Company.

Core Investment Company

Your Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered as a Core Investment Company (NBFC-CIC) under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company continues to comply with the criteria specified for a CIC, holding not less than 90% of its net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies. Further, its investments in equity shares in group companies constitute not less than 60% of its net assets.

Classification as a Middle Layer NBFC

Your Company continues to be classified as a Middle Layer, Non-deposit taking NBFC (NBFC-ML). This subjects your Company to enhanced regulatory oversight and reporting requirements, thereby creating a stronger culture of good governance within the Company.

RBI Guidelines, Public Deposits, and Asset Classification

Your Company has complied with all applicable regulations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company, Non-Deposit taking Company, the Directors hereby report that the Company did not accept any public deposits during the year and did not have any public deposits outstanding at the end of the year. Further, the Company has not raised or accepted any public funds during the financial year.

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any fixed deposits during the year. There are no unclaimed deposits, unclaimed / unpaid interest, refunds due to the deposit holders or to be deposited to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement

The audited financial statement of the Company drawn up, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, are in accordance with the requirements of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, the (Ind AS Rules) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with the relevant rules and other accounting principles. The Consolidated Financial Statement have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS and relevant provisions of the Act based on the financial statement received from subsidiary and associate companies, as approved by their respective board of directors.

Resources and Liquidity

The Net worth of the Company as on March 31, 2026 stood at 5,48,291 lakh (6,05,883 lakh as on March 31, 2025).

Capital Adequacy

The Capital adequacy ratio of the Company is healthy at 52% as on March 31, 2026 (57% as on March 31, 2025) as against minimum capital adequacy requirement of 30% as mandated by RBI.

Share Capital

The Authorised Share Capital of your Company as on March 31, 2026 is 4,00,000 Lakh and the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital as on March 31, 2026 is 2,50,000 Lakh.

Dividend

During the year under review, the Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under the Master Directions viz. the Reserve Bank of India (Core Investment Companies) Directions, 2025 and voluntary disclosures in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations) is presented in a separate section, forming part of this Annual Report. The Report also presents the highlights of performance of subsidiaries and associates and their contribution to the overall performance of the Company during the year under review.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

The Company is registered as Core Investment Company (CIC) with RBI. Thus, the provisions of Section 186 except sub-section (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

Subsidiary and Associate companies

Post implementation of the Resolution Plan and disposal of non-core assets of the Company following are subsidiaries and associates of the Company:

A. Subsidiaries - IndusInd General Insurance Company Limited (IGICL); IndusInd Securities Limited (ISL) and Reliance Health Insurance Limited (RHIL). B. Associate - IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited (INLICL).

The summary of the performance and financial position of the each of the subsidiary and associate companies are presented in Form AOC-1 and of major subsidiaries and associates are mentioned in Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report. Also, a report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiary and associate companies as per the Act is provided in the consolidated financial statement.

Directors

(i) As on March 31, 2026, the Board of Directors of your Company comprises of Shri Arun Tiwari, Independent Director & Chairperson, Shri Shardchandra V Zaregaonkar, Shri Amar Chintopanth, Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Directors, Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Non-Executive Director and Shri Roopam Asthana, Executive Director & CEO.

(ii) Shri Roopam Asthana was appointed as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director & CEO of the Company w.e.f. March 5, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.

(iii) In terms of the provisions of Sections 149, 168, and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Shri Arun Tiwari and Shri Shardchandra V Zaregaonkar, Independent Directors of the Company have completed their term as Independent Director on June 29, 2026 and have consented for their appointment as the Non-Executive Non Independent Directors, liable

to retire by rotation with effect from June 30, 2026 and hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing AGM.

(iv) The Company was in receipt of communication from Shri Arun Tiwari in regard of his cessation on account of time constraints and the Board of Directors have considered his cessation with effect from closure of business hours on September 15, 2026. Further, the Board of Directors have also noted that in view of personal commitments and priorities, Shri Shardchandra Vittal Zaregaonkar, Additional Director of the Company, does not wish to seek regularisation and his office would be ceased effective from the conclusion of the ensuing 40th AGM of the Company, due to the expiry of his statutory tenure. The Board placed on record its deep sense of appreciation for the invaluable contribution made by them during their tenure with the Company.

(v) The Company has appointed Shri Pradeep Udhas as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years commencing from June 30, 2026.

(vi) In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM. The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has recommended his re-appointment.

(vii) The Company has received the notices in writing from members proposing the candidature of Shri Pradeep Udhas and Shri Roopam Asthana for the office of Directors.

(viii) Based on the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2026 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(ix) The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under the Act.

(x) In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are the persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfil the conditions specified in the Act and the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

(xi) The details of programme for familiarisation of Independent Directors with the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates and related matters are put up on the website of the Company at the link https://www.indusindcapital.com/Disclosures

(xii) The Fit and Proper criteria in selection and appointment of directors have been duly followed by the Company. The Directors fulfil the Fit and Proper Criteria of Directors as per the requirements of Guidelines on Corporate Governance issued by the Reserve Bank of India and have given their declaration in this regard.

Key Managerial Personnel

(i) Shri Roopam Asthana was appointed as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director & CEO of the Company w.e.f. March 5, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.

(ii) Shri Aman Gudral ceased to be the Manager of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours on March 4, 2026, and continue to act as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

(iii) Shri Atul Tandon is the Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer of the Company.

Evaluation of Directors, Board and Committees

The Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the individual Directors, Board and its Committees, which includes criteria for performance evaluation of Non-Executive Directors and Executive Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of the Committees of the Board. The Board performance was evaluated based on inputs received from all the Directors after considering criteria such as Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board / Committee processes, and information provided to the Board, etc. A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was also held during the financial year for the evaluation of the performance of non-independent Directors, performance of the Board as a whole and that of the Chairperson of the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also reviewed the performance of the individual Directors based on their knowledge, level of preparation and effective participation in meetings, understanding of their roles as directors, etc.

Policy on appointment and remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has devised a policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees. The Committee has also formulated the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors. The Policy has been put up on the Companys website at https://www.indusindcapital.com/PDF/Policies/14_Policy_on_appointment_and_remuneration_for_Directors_Key_Managerial_Personnel.pdf

Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation available / obtained by them, the Directors make the following statement pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(3)(C) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement:

i. That in the preparation of the annual financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. That such accounting policies as mentioned in the Notes were selected and applied consistently and that the judgments and estimates were made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

iii. That the proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. That the annual financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 have been prepared on a going concern basis;

V. That the proper internal financial controls were in place and such financial controls were adequate and operating effectively. The Company is taking constant steps to further strengthen the same; and

vi. That proper systems were in place to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered into / by the Company during the financial year under review with related parties were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions which could have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

During the year, the Company has not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of Company on materiality of related party transactions or which is required to be reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 (3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions has been put up on the Companys website at https://www.industrialcapital.com/PDF/Policies/3_Policy_on_Related_Party_Transactions.pdf

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note No. 34 to the Standalone Financial Statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to Ind-AS.

Meetings of the Board

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the financial year, ten Board Meetings were held. Details of meetings held and attended by each Director are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Audit Committee

As on March 31, 2026, the Audit Committee of the Board consists of Shri Sharadchandra Vithal Zaregaonkar, Independent Director as the Chairperson, Shri Amar Chintopanth, Independent Director, Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director and Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Director as Members. During the year, the Committee re-constituted by the Board of Directors

in view of change in the composition and categorisation of the Board of Directors. The Committee was last reconstituted by the Board of Directors of the Company on September 15, 2026, and presently comprises of Shri Pradeep Udhahas, Independent Director as Chairperson and Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director and Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Director, as Members.

Auditors and Auditors Report.

M/s. G D Apte & Co, Chartered Accountants (Registration no.100515W), appointed as Statutory Auditors w.e.f. September 20, 2024, to hold office as Statutory Auditors for a period of three consecutive years till the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting.

As per the requirements of Guidelines dated April 27, 2021, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs) / Statutory Auditors (SAs) of Commercial Banks (excluding RRBs), UCBs and NBFCs (including HFCs), the Company has received a declaration from M/s. G D Apte & Co, Chartered Accountants, confirming their eligibility to continue to act as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Companys Financial Statements for the financial year 2025-26 have been audited by an independent audit firm M/s. G D Apte & Co, Chartered Accountants. The Board who has been identified as Those Charged with Governance (TCWG) in accordance with the National Financial Reporting Authority Circular dated January 7, 2026, has separately met with the statutory auditors and has discussed and reviewed the draft financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 before the same was presented before the Board for approval. The Board has also adopted a framework for ensuring effective communication between the auditors and TCWG.

The observations and comments given by the Auditors in their Report read together with notes on Financial Statement are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Act.

No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board.

Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Aashish K. Bhatt & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Audit Report of the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, is attached hereto as Annexure A.

The observations and comments given by the Secretarial Auditor in their Report are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Act.

Secretarial Standards

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Maintenance of Cost Records

The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records, for any of the products of the Company, under Section 148(1) of the Act.

Annual Return

As required under Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return for the financial year 2025-26, is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.reliancecapital.co.in/Disclosures .

Particulars of Employees and related disclosures

Being an unlisted Company, the disclosure requirements as mentioned under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the Company.

The details required under Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, for the year ended March 31, 2026, are provided in a separate annexure forming part of this Report. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary, at the Registered Office of the Company. None of the employees listed in the said Annexure is related to any Director of the Company.

Impact of New Labour Codes, 2020

Pursuant to the notification of the 4 new Labour Codes by the Government of India viz the Code on Wages, 2019, the Code on Social Security, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (collectively referred to as the New Labour Codes) with effect from November 21, 2025, and pending issuance of the detailed Rules, the Company has reassessed its employee benefit obligations based on the revised definition of wages and expanded eligibility criteria under the New Labour Codes.

In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 19 and based on actuarial valuation, the Company estimates no incremental gratuity expense as past service cost during the year ended March 31, 2026. The impact on other employee benefit obligations is not material, and the Company continues to monitor developments and will review its estimates as further clarifications and Rules are notified.

Material Changes and Commitments if any, affecting the financial position of the Company

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report. Further, it is hereby confirmed that there has been no change in the nature of business of your Company.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and does not involve in any manufacturing activity, most of the information as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable. However, the information as applicable has been given in Annexure - B forming part of this Report.

Corporate Governance

The Company has adopted Policy on Corporate Governance Framework which sets out the systems and processes guided by the core principles of transparency, disclosure, accountability, compliances, ethical conduct and the commitment to promote the interests of all stakeholders. The report on Corporate Governance as per the requirements of the Master Directions viz. the Reserve Bank of India (Core Investment Companies) Directions, 2025, as amended, from time to time and voluntary disclosures in terms of SEBI Listing Regulations is presented in separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism

The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism. It provides a channel to the employees to report to the management about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud, etc. The policy has been overseen by Audit Committee. No person has been denied for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. The details of the same have been stated in the Report on Corporate Governance and the policy of the Companys can be accessed at https://www.indusindcapital.com/PDF/Policies/18_Policy_on_Vigil_Mechanism_Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf

Compliance with provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

In accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and the Rules made thereunder, the Company has in place a policy which mandates no tolerance against any conduct amounting to sexual harassment of women at workplace. The Company has constituted Internal Committee(s) (ICs) to redress and resolve any complaints arising under the POSH Act. Training / awareness programmes are conducted throughout the year to create sensitivity towards ensuring a respectable workplace. During the year under review, no complaints were filed under POSH Act.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 - Maternity benefit

The Company is in compliance with the applicable provisions relating to maternity benefits as prescribed under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 / the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Risk Management

The Company has laid down a Risk Management Policy to identify the inherent risks, assess, evaluate and monitor these risks continuously and undertake effective steps to manage these risks.

The Company has Group Risk Management Committee. The composition and terms of reference of Group Risk Management Committee is in compliance with the provisions of the shall be in compliance with the Master Direction - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2025, as amended, from time to time and the provisions of other laws, rules, regulations and guidelines as applicable from time to time.

As on March 31, 2026, the Group Risk Management Committee comprises of Shri Amar Chintopanth, Independent Director & Chairperson, Shri Sharadchandra Vithal Zaregaonkar, Independent Director, Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Director, Shri Roopam Asthana, Executive Director & CEO, Shri Aman Gudral, Chief Financial Officer and Shri Rajib Gangopadhaya, Chief Risk Officer as Members. During the year, Shri Amar Chintopanth ceased to be an Independent Director and the Committee re-constituted by the Board of Directors on in view of change in the composition and categorisation of the Board of Directors.

Shri Chinmay Ingole joined as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company with effect from September 1, 2026. Shri Rajib Gangopadhaya has ceased to be CRO of the Company with effect from August 31, 2026.

The Committee was last re-constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company on June 29, 2026, and presently comprises of Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director as Chairperson and Shri Pradeep Udhlas, Independent Director, Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Director, Shri Roopam Asthana, Executive Director & CEO, Shri Aman Gudral, Chief Financial Officer and Shri Chinmay Ingole, Chief Risk Officer as Members, periodically reviews Risk Management.

The periodical update on the risk management practices and mitigation plan of the Company and subsidiaries are presented to the Group Risk Management Committee, Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

The Group Risk Management Committee, Audit Committee and the Board periodically review such updates and findings and suggest areas where internal controls and risk management practices can be improved. More details on Risk Management indicating development and implementation of Risk Management Policy including identification of elements of risk and their mitigation are covered in Management Discussion and Analysis section, which forms part of this Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

The Company has formulated a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company.

As on March 31, 2026, the CSR Committee consists of Ms. Bhumika Batra as Chairperson, Shri Arun Tiwari and Shri Sharadchandra Vithal Zaregaonkar as the Members.

During the year, the Committee re-constituted by the Board of Directors in view of change in the composition and categorisation of the Board of Directors. The Committee was last re-constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company on September 15, 2026, and presently comprises of Ms. Bhumika Batra, Independent Director as Chairperson and Shri Moses Newling Harding John, Director and Shri Roopam Asthana, Executive Director & CEO, as Members.

The CSR policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.indusindcapital.com/PDF/Policies/16_Policy_on_Corporate_Social_Responsibility_(CSR).pdf

Since the Company has no average net profits for the Company during the previous three financial years, no funds were set aside and spent by the Company towards Corporate Social Responsibility, during the year under review.

The disclosures with respect to CSR activities are given in Annexure - C.

Significant and material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal

During the finance year, no orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company has in place adequate internal financial control systems across the organisation. The same is subject to review periodically by the internal audit cell for its effectiveness. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

Disclosure under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999

The Company is in compliance with applicable Rules and Regulations under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. The Company has also reported the Downstream Investment with the Reserve Bank of India, during the year under review.

Pursuant to Rule 23(6) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, the Company has ensured compliance with the applicable provisions relating to downstream investments made by it. The Company has obtained the requisite annual certificate from its Statutory Auditors confirming compliance with the provisions of the said Rules. The Statutory Auditors have not reported any qualification in this regard during the FY under review.

General Disclosures

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were

no transactions on these matters during the year under review:

(a) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

(b) Issue of sweat equity shares to the Directors or Employees of the Company;

(c) Scheme of provision of money for the purchase of Companys own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

(d) No proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016;

(e) No instance of one time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution. All claims under CIRP have been settled in terms of the NCLT Approved Resolution Plan.

(f) Revision of financial statements or the Boards Report of the Company during the year under review;

Acknowledgement

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from shareholders, debenture holders, debenture trustee, bankers, financial institutions, regulatory bodies and other business constituents during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Arun Tiwari Chairman

Mumbai, September 15, 2026