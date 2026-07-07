|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jul 2026
|3 Jul 2026
|The Board of Directors has approved the convening of the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Wednesday, 29th July 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the registered office of the Company situated at 426, 4th floor, Patel Avenue, Near Gurudwara, SG Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad - 380054, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the AGM. Book Closure from 22nd July 2026 to 29th July 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 07.07.2026) kindly find enclosed the Notice of 45th Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:09.07.2026) Outcome of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th July 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the registered office of the Company as per provisions of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2026)
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