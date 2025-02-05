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Sahaj Digital Ltd Share Price Live

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56.3
(-4.99%)
Nov 4, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.3
  • Day's High56.3
  • 52 Wk High173.45
  • Prev. Close59.26
  • Day's Low56.3
  • 52 Wk Low 18.24
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)137.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sahaj Digital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹56.3

Prev. Close

₹59.26

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.33

Day's High

₹56.3

Day's Low

₹56.3

52 Week's High

₹173.45

52 Week's Low

₹18.24

Book Value

₹10.08

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

137.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sahaj Digital Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2026

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7 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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10 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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21 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sahaj Digital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Sahaj Digital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Nov, 2026|03:55 AM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 76.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 76.65%

Non-Promoter- 23.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 23.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sahaj Digital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.68

6.68

6.68

6.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.21

0.2

0.18

0.17

Net Worth

6.89

6.88

6.86

6.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.88

17.64

8.95

0.09

yoy growth (%)

75

96.98

9,531.74

-36.46

Raw materials

-31.1

-17.79

-9.05

-0.11

As % of sales

100.71

100.83

101.07

118.27

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0.01

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.15

1.15

-4.94

0.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75

96.98

9,531.74

-36.46

Op profit growth

63.25

-13.26

96.75

18.45

EBIT growth

-103.82

-212.66

-17.97

1,453.19

Net profit growth

-87.02

-26.91

-66.77

1,190.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.15

0.61

5.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.15

0.61

5.73

Other Operating Income

0.12

0.02

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

Sahaj Digital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

993.05

31.026,03,917.575,536.10.6220,791.65178.13

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,755

124.122,75,394.351,458.530.092,005.6663.55

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

905.7

16.432,08,012.873,677.030.9813,600.83472.59

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

222.2

175.411,46,657.23575.340.26677.7253.52

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

2,879.85

40.041,41,733.57888.963.571,673.79108.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sahaj Digital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Braj Mohan Singh

Non Executive Director

Atul Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Kaur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parul Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh kumar vaid

Registered Office

311 Third Floor Pooja Complex,

Harihar Chowk Sadar Bazaar,

Gujarat - 360001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.jollyplasticindustriesltd.in

Email: jollyplasindltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Jolly Plastic Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Jolly Plastic Industries Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on 28t...
Read More

Reports by Sahaj Digital Ltd

Company FAQs

The Sahaj Digital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahaj Digital Ltd is ₹137.26 Cr. as of 04 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Sahaj Digital Ltd is 0 and 5.88 as of 04 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahaj Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahaj Digital Ltd is ₹18.24 and ₹173.45 as of 04 Nov ‘26
Sahaj Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -65.83%, 6 Month at 64.57%, 3 Month at 41.77% and 1 Month at 35.24%.
The shareholding pattern of Sahaj Digital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 76.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 23.34 %

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