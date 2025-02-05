Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹56.3
Prev. Close₹59.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹56.3
Day's Low₹56.3
52 Week's High₹173.45
52 Week's Low₹18.24
Book Value₹10.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)137.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.68
6.68
6.68
6.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.21
0.2
0.18
0.17
Net Worth
6.89
6.88
6.86
6.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.88
17.64
8.95
0.09
yoy growth (%)
75
96.98
9,531.74
-36.46
Raw materials
-31.1
-17.79
-9.05
-0.11
As % of sales
100.71
100.83
101.07
118.27
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.15
1.15
-4.94
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75
96.98
9,531.74
-36.46
Op profit growth
63.25
-13.26
96.75
18.45
EBIT growth
-103.82
-212.66
-17.97
1,453.19
Net profit growth
-87.02
-26.91
-66.77
1,190.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.15
0.61
5.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.15
0.61
5.73
Other Operating Income
0.12
0.02
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
993.05
|31.02
|6,03,917.57
|5,536.1
|0.62
|20,791.65
|178.13
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,755
|124.12
|2,75,394.35
|1,458.53
|0.09
|2,005.66
|63.55
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
905.7
|16.43
|2,08,012.87
|3,677.03
|0.98
|13,600.83
|472.59
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
222.2
|175.41
|1,46,657.23
|575.34
|0.26
|677.72
|53.52
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
2,879.85
|40.04
|1,41,733.57
|888.96
|3.57
|1,673.79
|108.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Braj Mohan Singh
Non Executive Director
Atul Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Kaur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parul Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh kumar vaid
311 Third Floor Pooja Complex,
Harihar Chowk Sadar Bazaar,
Gujarat - 360001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.jollyplasticindustriesltd.in
Email: jollyplasindltd@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Jolly Plastic Industries Limited was initially incorporated as Jolly Plastic Industries Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on 28t...
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Reports by Sahaj Digital Ltd
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