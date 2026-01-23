|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Jan 2026
|16 Feb 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 21st January 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the items as per agenda of Board Meeting. The Meeting of shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on 16th February 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the matters as set in notice convening the general meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.01.2026) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as per regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) of Jolly Plastic Industries Limited held on Monday, 16th February 2026 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company along with proceeding of the EGM. Summary Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 16th February 2026 held at 11:00 AM, held at the registered office. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026) Submission of Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th February 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :18.02.2026) Scrutinizer Report on electronic voting process conducted pursuant to the corrigendum issued to the notice of the Extra Ordinary general meeting of the Company held on 16th February 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :24.02.2026)
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