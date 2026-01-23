iifl-logo

Sahaj Digital Ltd EGM

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
56.3
(-4.99%)
Nov 4, 2026|04:01:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

05/11/2025calendar-icon
05/11/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Jan 202616 Feb 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 21st January 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the items as per agenda of Board Meeting. The Meeting of shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on 16th February 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the matters as set in notice convening the general meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.01.2026) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as per regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) of Jolly Plastic Industries Limited held on Monday, 16th February 2026 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company along with proceeding of the EGM. Summary Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 16th February 2026 held at 11:00 AM, held at the registered office. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026) Submission of Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th February 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :18.02.2026) Scrutinizer Report on electronic voting process conducted pursuant to the corrigendum issued to the notice of the Extra Ordinary general meeting of the Company held on 16th February 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :24.02.2026)

Sahaj Digital Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahaj Digital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.