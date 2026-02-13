To,

The Members,

JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED

The Directors are pleased in presenting the Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31 st March 2026.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OF THE COMPANY

(Amount in Rs.)

PARTICULARS FY 2025-2026 FY 2024-2025 Sales/Income from operations 22,59,510 17,02,250 Other Income 24,49,000 44,41,185 Total Income 47,08,510 61,43,435 Total Expenses 45,62,042 59,06,963 Profit/(loss) before exceptional item and tax 1,46,468 2,36,471 Less: Exceptional Items 0 0 Profit/(loss) before tax for the year 1,46,468 2,36,471 Less: Income tax 40,000 59,515 Less: Deferred tax 0 0 Net Profit/Loss for the Year 1,06,468 1,76,957 Basic & Diluted EPS 0.016 0.027

DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY PERFORMANCE

Company has always been indulged towards the enhancement of shareholders value through sound business decisions, prudent to financial management and high standard of ethics throughout the organization. Company performance for the financial year in review are as under;

A) Revenue from Operations - Rs. 22,59,510/- B) Profit/Loss before Tax - Rs. 1,46,468/- C) Net Profit - Rs.1,06,468/-

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The Company profit has decreased as compared to last year. However, the Board of Directors of Company is optimistic about its future prospects and continues to focus on innovation, operational excellence, and responsible business practices. Supported by a strong governance framework and a growth-oriented approach, the Company aims to deliver consistent performance and sustainable value creation in the years ahead.

RESERVES

During the current financial year the Company has made profit of Rs. 1,06,468 which was transferred to reserves by the Board of Directors.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2025-2026.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing, trading, importing, exporting and dealing in plastic, polymer and allied products. The Company also undertakes to carry on investment and treasury activities, including acquisition, holding, purchase, sale and dealing in shares, stocks, securities, debentures, bonds and other financial instruments. During the financial year under review, there were no changes in nature of business of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held 21 st January 2026 had considered and approved the proposal of increasing Authorized Share Capital of the Company to Rs. 27,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crores) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of face value Rs10/- each aggregating to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores Only) and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakhs) preference shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Only) by addition of Equity Share Capital of Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Only) divided into 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company had also considered and approved the proposal of issuance of equity shares on Preferential Allotment basis to Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited (Proposed Investor) by issue 354 equity shares of our Company against every 10 equity shares of Sahaj Retail Limited via a share swap ratio based on the valuation of the equity shares of each of the Company and to create, issue, offer and allot up-to 1,77,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of 10/- ( Rupees Ten only) each at a price of

10/- (Rupees Ten Only ) per Equity Share at Nil premium on preferential basis (Preferential Allotment Price) aggregating to 17,70,00,000 (Rupees Seventeen Crores Seventy Lakhs Only) , against the purchase by the Company of 500,000 Equity shares of Sahaj Retail Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited) through a

Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) which was entered into by the Company on 21 st January 2026. Pursuant to the above issuance of 1,77,00,000 equity shares on Preferential Allotment basis, Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited (Proposed Investor) shall hold 72.61% of the expanded equity and voting shares in the Company.

The shareholders of the Company had also considered and approved the above mentioned increase the Authorized Share Capital of Company and further allotment of equity shares of the Company to proposed investor, in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 16 th February 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the registered address of the Company at 426, 4 th floor, Patel Avenue, Near Gurudwara, SG Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad - 380054.

Therefore, as on 31 st March 2026, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. Rs. 27,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crores) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of face value Rs10/- each aggregating to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-

Five Crores Only) and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakhs) preference shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Only).

Consequently, to the above approvals the share capital of the Company as on date is as mentioned;

Rs. 27,00,00,000 Authorized Share Capital (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crores only) Rs. 24,37,64,000 Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up (Rupees Twenty Four Crores Thirty Seven Share Capital Lakhs Sixty Four Thousand only)

COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the financial year under review, there were changes in composition of Board of Directors. As on 31 st March 2026, the composition of Board of Directors of the Company is mentioned below:-

S. No Name Designation 1 Mr. Braj Mohan Singh Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer 2 Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Director 3 Ms. Sandeep Kaur Non-Executive Women Director 4 Mr. Parul Kumar Non-Executive Independent Director 5 Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid Non-Executive Independent Director

DETAILS OF CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

During the financial year 2025-2026, Mr. Parul Kumar (DIN: 10264303) was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on 29 th September 2025 during the Annual General Meeting of the Company and Mr. Adesh Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 07966067) had resigned from Director of the Company effective from 05 th September 2025.

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Ms. Sandhya Yadav (Membership No. A61470) resigned from her position effective from 30 th March 2026.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the financial year under review, 8 (Eight) Board Meetings were held. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

During the financial year from 1 st April 2025 to 31 st March 2026, the Board of Directors met on the following dates:

1. 27 th May 2025 5. 13 th November 2025 2. 05 th July 2025 6. 21 st January 2026 3. 11 th August 2025 7. 13 th February 2026 4. 06 th September 2025 8. 13 th March 2026

COMPOSITION OF VARIOUS COMMITTES OF BOARD AND THEIR MEETINGS

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company duly constituted by the following members:

i) Mr. Parul Kumar (Chairperson) ii) Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid (Member) iii) Ms. Sandeep Kaur (Member) The Audit Committee of the Company met Four (4) times during the financial year and details of Member\u2019s attendance is mentioned below: 1. 27 th May 2025 2. 11 th August 2025 3. 13 th November 2025 4. 13 th February 2026

No of Meetings Name of Members Designation Entitled Attended Attendance Mr. Parul Kumar Chairperson 2 2 100% Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid Member 4 4 100% Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Member 4 4 100% Mr. Adesh Kumar Agarwal Chairperson 2 2 100%

The Minutes of the Meetings of the Audit Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors. The Statutory Auditor, Internal Auditor, Executive Directors and Chief Financial Officer are invited to the meeting as and when required. During the financial year, the Chairperson of the Committee Mr. Adesh Kumar Agarwal, resigned from the position of Director in the Company effective from 05 th September 2026 and Mr. Parul Kumar was appointed as Director & Chairperson effective from 30 th September 2026.

No sitting fees have been paid to any Member of the committee during the year for attending the meetings. The remuneration paid to all Key Management Personnel of the Company were in accordance with remuneration policy adopted by the Company. All members have attended the meeting in person.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company duly constituted by the following members:

i) Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid (Chairperson) ii) Mr. Parul Kumar (Member) iii) Mrs. Sandeep Kaur (Member)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company met once (1) during the financial year and details of Members attendance is mentioned below:

1. 13 th November 2025

No of Meetings Name of Members Designation Entitled Attended Attendance Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid Chairperson 1 1 100% Mr. Parul Kumar Member 1 1 100% Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Member 1 1 100%

The Minutes of the Meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors. No sitting fees have been paid to any Member of the committee during the year for attending the meetings. The remuneration paid to all Key Management Personnel of the Company were in accordance with remuneration policy adopted by the Company. All members have attended the meeting in person. During the financial year, the member of the Committee Mr. Adesh Kumar Agarwal, resigned from the position of Director in the Company effective from 05 th September 2026 and Mr. Parul Kumar was appointed as Director & member effective from 30 th September 2026.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company duly constituted by the following members:

i) Mr. Parul Kumar (Chairperson) ii) Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal (Member) iii) Mrs. Sandeep Kaur (Member)

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company met Once (1) time during the financial year and details of Members attendance is mentioned below:

1. 13 th February 2026

No of Meetings Name of Members Designation Held Attended Attendance Mr. Parul Kumar Chairperson 1 1 100% Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal Member 1 1 100% Mrs. Sandeep Kaur Member 1 1 100%

The Minutes of the Meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors. No sitting fees have been paid to any Member of the committee during the year for attending the meetings. The remuneration paid to all Key Management Personnel of the Company were in accordance with remuneration policy adopted by the Company. All members have attended the meeting in person. During the financial year, the Chairperson of the Committee Mr. Adesh Kumar Agarwal, resigned from the position of Director in the Company effective from 05 th September 2026 and Mr. Parul Kumar was appointed as Director & Chairperson effective from 30 th September 2026.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

During financial year 2025-2026, one (1) meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 13 th February 2026. The Independent Directors, inter-alia, reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. No other Director was present in meeting except the Company Secretary and Independent Directors of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has two (2) Independent Directors, Mr. Parul Kumar (DIN: 10264303) and Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid (DIN: 09201120). The Company has received necessary disclosures & declarations from Independent Directors under section 149, 164 and 184 of the Companies Act, 2013 and that the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior the company has adopted a vigil mechanism policy.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading with a view to regulate dealing in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the code.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As on 31 st March 2026, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint - Ventures or Associate Company.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

As Company has no Subsidiary, Joint - Ventures or Associate Company, accordingly provisions for preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements is not applicable to Company.

DEPOSITS

During the financial year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit falling within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS

OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the financial year under review, there was no significant and material order passed by any regulators, court, or tribunal which would impact the going concern status and companys operations in future.

However, the Company owing to the allotment of equity shares on preferential basis to Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited (Proposed Investor), had submitted application to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) for obtaining the In-principle approval dated 23 rd January 2026 and the received the In-principle approval on 09 th March 2026 from the exchange.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management.

As of 31 st March 2026, the Board had five (5) Directors.

The Policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 is in place and maintained by company as per law.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of any loans or guarantees or securities and investments made during the year 2025-2026 covered under the provision of section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 are given under note to financial statement.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

Between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report in the Company, there were material transactions that took place which may affect the financial position of the company.

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 03 rd April 2026, approved the allotment 1,77,00,000 equity shares of the Company to Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited (Proposed Investor) pursuant to the Preferential Allotment. The Company received the In-principle approval for the shares allotted on 09 th March 2026.

The Company also filed the applications for the listing and trading of the above mentioned 1,77,00,000 equity shares and consequently received both the approvals dated 30 th April 2026 and 22 nd May 2026 respectively.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 12 th June 2026 had considered and approved a comprehensive reconstitution of the management and governance framework of the Company. The changes included the appointment of new Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Statutory Auditor, acceptance of the resignations of certain existing Directors and the Statutory Auditor, reconstitution of the Committees of the Board, The detailed outcome of the Board of Directors meeting is available on website of the Company www.jollyplasticindustriesltd.in and on website of BSE www.bseindia.com.

During the year, the Company approved the appointment of Mr. Suvendu Chunder and Mr. Ananjan Mitter as Additional Directors (Non-Executive Independent Directors), Mr. Kamal Nain Pandya as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Director), Mr. Shomik Kumar Mukerjee as Manager and Key Managerial Personnel, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, and Mr. Gopal Dalmia as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

The Board also took note of and accepted the resignations of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid and Mr. Parul Kumar from the office of Director, and M/s GAMS & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: ON500094), as the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

The aforesaid appointments and resignations were governance and compliance-related in nature and did not have any material impact on the financial position, operations, or performance of the Company.

Except the above mentioned changes there are no material events which affects the financial positon of the Company.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Key Management Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large. The AOC-2 as per the Companies

Act, 2013 has been attached herewith under Annexure A.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information required to be furnished under section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to Conservation of Energy,

Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo is annexed in Annexure B herewith and forming part of this report.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, competition, Business risk, Technology obsolescence, Investments, retention of talent and expansion of facilities.

Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, fidelity risk, legal risk. As a matter of policy, these risks are assessed and steps as appropriate are taken to mitigate the same.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company is not required to comply with the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act 2013, as the Company does not fall in eligibility ambit of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Internal Auditor functions reports to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee and Managing Director of the Company.

M/s Sandeep Kumar Singh & Co., Chartered Accountants , (FRN: 035528N) has been appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company.

The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control systems in the company. It complies with operating systems, accounting procedure and policies at all locations of the Company.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There have been no instances of fraud being reported by the Statutory Auditor under Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 read with relevant rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

As per the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015-16/013 dated 02 nd September, 2015 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Paid-up equity capital as on the last day of previous financial year i.e., on 31st March 2025 was 6,67,64,000/- and Networth was 6,87,44,283/-. Therefore, in terms of the said circular the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply in our Company during the financial year 2024 - 2025.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the Company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURNS

In terms of provisions of Section 92, 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a copy of the annual return as required under section 92(3) of the Act in the prescribed form is available on the Company website and can be accessed at https://www.jollyplasticindustriesltd.in/annual-returns

DISCLOSURES PERTAINING TO THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Since, Company has less than 10 (ten) employees and hence, the provisions relating to the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee under POSH Act 2013 (Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act) are not applicable on the Company. However, the Company remains committed towards providing a safe and respectful working environment to all its employees and there are appropriate measures for any concerns if they arise.

MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT 1961

The Company is in compliance with the provisions of Maternity Benefit Act 1961. During the financial year 2025-2026, there were no employees who availed the maternity benefits as per the provisions of the Act.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND INTERNAL AUDITOR REPORTS

GAMS & Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants) (FRN: ON500094) are the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2025-2026.

EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION AND ADVERSE REMARK

There was qualification remark given by Statutory Auditor in the auditor report.

Qualification: The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended on 31 st March 2026 which does not have a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software.

Management Reply: The Company is in the process of updating its accounting software to include the ability to record audit trails and alter logs. The company has accelerated the process of updating its accounting software, and soon it will be used to maintain its books of accounts audit trails (edit log) feature.

There was no qualification, reservation and adverse remark given by Statutory Auditor.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR REPORT

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed CS Divya Rani (Practicing Company Secretary), having Practicing Number 26426 to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure C in the Form MR-3.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

All the applicable Secretarial Standards were compiled by Company during the financial year 2025-2026. Applicability of provisions of Secretarial Standard - 1 and Secretarial Standard - 2 were taken in consideration while meetings of Board of Directors and General Meetings were conducted during the financial year 2025-2026. Secretarial Standard - 4 was taken in consideration for preparation of Board Report of company during the financial year 2025-2026.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE

The Equity shares of Company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and the Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2025-2026 to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE).

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, its committees, as well as the Directors individually. The outcome of the Board evaluation was discussed by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and at the Board Meeting held on 13/02/2026 and improvement areas were discussed.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (c) of the Act, the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed. b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for that period. c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively. f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors place on records their sincere appreciation of the services rendered by the employees of the Company. They are grateful to shareholders, bankers, depositors, customers and vendors of the company for their continued valued support. The Directors look forward to a bright future with confidence.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements contained in the Boards Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.

For JOLLY PLASTIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED