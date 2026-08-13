|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2026
|10 Aug 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2026 and any other matter with permission of chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th june 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2026
|30 Jun 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the items as mentioned in the intimation of Board meeting. The Board of Directors in their meeting held 03rd July 2026 have considered and approved the matters as set in the intimation of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2026
|9 Jun 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the items as mentioned in the intimation of Board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th June 2026 wherein the Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the items as mentioned in the intimation of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.06.2026) Kindly find enclosed the revised outcome of Board meeting held on 12th June 2026 along with information as required under regulation 30. This revised outcome shall be read in furtherance to outcome submitted earlier. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2026. outcome of the board meeting of the audited financial result for the quarter and year ended 31march 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.05.2026) Revised outcome of the audited financial result for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2026 along with declaration. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Apr 2026
|31 Mar 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 03rd April 2026 for allotment of equity shares to Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited on Preferential Allotment basis. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 03rd April 2026 has approved the allotment of 1,77,00,000 (One Crore Seventy-Seven Lakh) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each on Preferential basis to Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited (Non-Promoter) for consideration other than cash via swap of shares pursuant to share purchase agreement dated 21st January 2026 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 03rd April 2026 had approved the allotment of 1,77,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Bhaum Digital Ventures Private Limited on Preferential Allotment basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|7 Feb 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Friday 13th February 2026 at the corporate office of Company to consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th February 2026 to consider and adopt the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with Limited Review Report and statement of deviation (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jan 2026
|16 Jan 2026
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss the acquisition to be made by the Company and enter into purchase agreement for the same 2. To consider preferential issues of equity shares resulting from the share-to-share acquisition pursuant to the aforesaid purchase agreement; 3. Any other incidental matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 21st January 2026, to inter-alia consider and approve the items as per agenda of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|8 Nov 2025
|Jolly Plastic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider approve and take on records the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 outcome of board meeting held on 13th November along with financial result with limited review report with undertaking regarding non applicability of statement of deviation (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
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