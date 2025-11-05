|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Jul 2026
|22 Jul 2026
|29 Jul 2026
|Book Closure from 22nd July 2026 to 29th July 2026
|BookCloser
|23 Jan 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|16 Feb 2026
|Register of members and share transfer books will be closed from Monday 09th February, 2026 to Monday 16th February, 2026 (both the days inclusive).
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.