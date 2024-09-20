|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|24 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|5:1
|5:1 Bonus Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SANDUR MANGANESE & IRON ORES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd., (504918) RECORD DATE 02/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 02/02/2024 DR- 709/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.01.2024)
