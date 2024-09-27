Sequent Scientific Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.89
49.89
58.81
49.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,037.34
1,008.48
982.28
979.84
Net Worth
1,087.23
1,058.37
1,041.09
1,029.51
Minority Interest
Debt
46.77
20.28
16.85
5.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.14
2.28
6.88
Total Liabilities
1,134
1,078.79
1,060.22
1,042.05
Fixed Assets
47.67
58.92
68.31
70.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
640.41
632.52
658.61
685.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.59
12.37
8.31
8.79
Networking Capital
433.38
374.8
312.1
277.22
Inventories
34.54
47.95
67.99
45.79
Inventory Days
62.96
Sundry Debtors
44.79
13.65
52.42
61.44
Debtor Days
84.47
Other Current Assets
407.65
357.34
257.98
236.95
Sundry Creditors
-39.52
-37.49
-58.08
-59.64
Creditor Days
82
Other Current Liabilities
-14.08
-6.65
-8.21
-7.31
Cash
0.96
0.18
12.89
0.74
Total Assets
1,134.01
1,078.79
1,060.22
1,042.05
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.
