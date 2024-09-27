iifl-logo-icon 1
Sequent Scientific Ltd Balance Sheet

179.95
(1.28%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:59 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.89

49.89

58.81

49.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,037.34

1,008.48

982.28

979.84

Net Worth

1,087.23

1,058.37

1,041.09

1,029.51

Minority Interest

Debt

46.77

20.28

16.85

5.66

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.14

2.28

6.88

Total Liabilities

1,134

1,078.79

1,060.22

1,042.05

Fixed Assets

47.67

58.92

68.31

70.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

640.41

632.52

658.61

685.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.59

12.37

8.31

8.79

Networking Capital

433.38

374.8

312.1

277.22

Inventories

34.54

47.95

67.99

45.79

Inventory Days

62.96

Sundry Debtors

44.79

13.65

52.42

61.44

Debtor Days

84.47

Other Current Assets

407.65

357.34

257.98

236.95

Sundry Creditors

-39.52

-37.49

-58.08

-59.64

Creditor Days

82

Other Current Liabilities

-14.08

-6.65

-8.21

-7.31

Cash

0.96

0.18

12.89

0.74

Total Assets

1,134.01

1,078.79

1,060.22

1,042.05

Sequent Scien. : related Articles

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

Read More

