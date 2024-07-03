SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹209
Prev. Close₹203.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,932.58
Day's High₹210
Day's Low₹193.39
52 Week's High₹240.7
52 Week's Low₹92.05
Book Value₹43.79
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,880.89
P/E254.63
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.89
49.89
58.81
49.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,037.34
1,008.48
982.28
979.84
Net Worth
1,087.23
1,058.37
1,041.09
1,029.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
265.45
227.33
106
90.71
yoy growth (%)
16.77
114.45
16.85
-77.01
Raw materials
-108.86
-113.04
-79.37
-72.52
As % of sales
41.01
49.72
74.87
79.94
Employee costs
-22.41
-17.09
-11.85
-17.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
43.44
22.81
1.82
-15.16
Depreciation
-9.12
-8.95
-3.66
-3.25
Tax paid
-8.77
-1.47
-2.86
0
Working capital
33.97
-80.01
-110.8
56.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.77
114.45
16.85
-77.01
Op profit growth
58.69
-220.94
-39.83
-186.01
EBIT growth
65.64
1,156.67
-115.03
-154.81
Net profit growth
50.47
-94.74
-33,86,825
-100.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,369.73
1,420.91
1,412.82
1,361.62
1,179.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,369.73
1,420.91
1,412.82
1,361.62
1,179.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.96
6.39
10.85
8.36
10.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kausalya Santhanam
Joint Managing Director
Sharat Narasapur
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neeraj Bharadwaj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gregory John Andrews
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Fabian Kausche
Chairman & Independent Directo
Kamal K Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Milind Sarwate
Managing Director & CEO
N Rajaram
Non Executive Director
Hari Babu Bodepudi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PHILLIP TROTT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sequent Scientific Ltd
Summary
Visistha Traders & Finance Ltd, has amalgamated PI Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd with itself. The High court has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation and the same was filed with ROC by the company on Nov 12, 2003.
The Sequent Scientific Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sequent Scientific Ltd is ₹4880.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sequent Scientific Ltd is 254.63 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sequent Scientific Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sequent Scientific Ltd is ₹92.05 and ₹240.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sequent Scientific Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.46%, 3 Years at 7.77%, 1 Year at 54.22%, 6 Month at 61.50%, 3 Month at -6.12% and 1 Month at 0.33%.
