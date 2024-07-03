iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sequent Scientific Ltd Share Price

195
(-4.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open209
  • Day's High210
  • 52 Wk High240.7
  • Prev. Close203.57
  • Day's Low193.39
  • 52 Wk Low 92.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,932.58
  • P/E254.63
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value43.79
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,880.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sequent Scientific Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

209

Prev. Close

203.57

Turnover(Lac.)

3,932.58

Day's High

210

Day's Low

193.39

52 Week's High

240.7

52 Week's Low

92.05

Book Value

43.79

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,880.89

P/E

254.63

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Sequent Scientific Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sequent Scientific Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sequent Scientific Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.76%

Foreign: 52.76%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.44%

Institutions: 16.44%

Non-Institutions: 30.63%

Custodian: 0.16%

Read More
Share Price

Sequent Scientific Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.89

49.89

58.81

49.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,037.34

1,008.48

982.28

979.84

Net Worth

1,087.23

1,058.37

1,041.09

1,029.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

265.45

227.33

106

90.71

yoy growth (%)

16.77

114.45

16.85

-77.01

Raw materials

-108.86

-113.04

-79.37

-72.52

As % of sales

41.01

49.72

74.87

79.94

Employee costs

-22.41

-17.09

-11.85

-17.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.44

22.81

1.82

-15.16

Depreciation

-9.12

-8.95

-3.66

-3.25

Tax paid

-8.77

-1.47

-2.86

0

Working capital

33.97

-80.01

-110.8

56.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.77

114.45

16.85

-77.01

Op profit growth

58.69

-220.94

-39.83

-186.01

EBIT growth

65.64

1,156.67

-115.03

-154.81

Net profit growth

50.47

-94.74

-33,86,825

-100.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,369.73

1,420.91

1,412.82

1,361.62

1,179.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,369.73

1,420.91

1,412.82

1,361.62

1,179.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.96

6.39

10.85

8.36

10.09

View Annually Results

Sequent Scientific Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sequent Scientific Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kausalya Santhanam

Joint Managing Director

Sharat Narasapur

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neeraj Bharadwaj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gregory John Andrews

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Fabian Kausche

Chairman & Independent Directo

Kamal K Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Milind Sarwate

Managing Director & CEO

N Rajaram

Non Executive Director

Hari Babu Bodepudi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PHILLIP TROTT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sequent Scientific Ltd

Summary

Visistha Traders & Finance Ltd, has amalgamated PI Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd with itself. The High court has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation and the same was filed with ROC by the company on Nov 12, 2003.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sequent Scientific Ltd share price today?

The Sequent Scientific Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sequent Scientific Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sequent Scientific Ltd is ₹4880.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sequent Scientific Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sequent Scientific Ltd is 254.63 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sequent Scientific Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sequent Scientific Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sequent Scientific Ltd is ₹92.05 and ₹240.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sequent Scientific Ltd?

Sequent Scientific Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.46%, 3 Years at 7.77%, 1 Year at 54.22%, 6 Month at 61.50%, 3 Month at -6.12% and 1 Month at 0.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sequent Scientific Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sequent Scientific Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.76 %
Institutions - 16.44 %
Public - 30.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sequent Scientific Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.