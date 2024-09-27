|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|AGM 17/09/2024 Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report for FY 2023-24: The AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 04:30 P.M (IST) through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visual Means to transact the businesses as set forth in the Notice of AGM Summary of proceedings of the Thirty-Ninth Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Voting Results and scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.Read More
