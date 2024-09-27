iifl-logo-icon 1
Sequent Scientific Ltd Shareholding Pattern

177.68
(-4.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Sequent Scientific Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

52.76%

0%

52.79%

52.79%

52.79%

Indian

0%

52.78%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.44%

13.75%

13.75%

13.34%

9.25%

Non-Institutions

30.63%

33.29%

33.28%

33.69%

37.56%

Total Non-Promoter

47.07%

47.05%

47.04%

47.04%

46.82%

Custodian

0.16%

0.16%

0.16%

0.16%

0.38%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.76%

Foreign: 52.76%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.44%

Institutions: 16.44%

Non-Institutions: 30.63%

Custodian: 0.16%

Sequent Scien.: Related NEWS

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sequent Scientific Ltd

