Sequent Scientific Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
368.65
390.21
361.2
329.36
345.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
368.65
390.21
361.2
329.36
345.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.51
2.68
4
7.28
9.72
Total Income
373.16
392.89
365.2
336.64
355.68
Total Expenditure
333.87
348.26
333.64
307.11
330.84
PBIDT
39.29
44.63
31.56
29.53
24.85
Interest
14.29
16.38
12.44
12.58
12.58
PBDT
25
28.25
19.12
16.95
12.27
Depreciation
17.1
16.25
16.48
15.46
15.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.97
11.16
3.45
4.54
17.67
Deferred Tax
-6.41
-8.22
-2.08
-13.73
-13.88
Reported Profit After Tax
6.34
9.06
1.27
10.68
-6.88
Minority Interest After NP
3.73
2.55
2.19
2.41
1.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.61
6.51
-0.92
8.27
-8.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0.04
0
-1.26
-1.78
-9.6
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.57
6.51
0.34
10.05
1.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
0.26
-0.04
0.33
-0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
49.92
49.9
49.89
49.89
49.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.65
11.43
8.73
8.96
7.18
PBDTM(%)
6.78
7.23
5.29
5.14
3.54
PATM(%)
1.71
2.32
0.35
3.24
-1.98
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.Read More
