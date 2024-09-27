iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sequent Scientific Ltd Key Ratios

179.62
(3.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sequent Scientific Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.46

39.08

24.03

12.76

Op profit growth

24.51

105.25

93.22

-22.16

EBIT growth

30.85

122.93

317.36

-38.68

Net profit growth

36.53

-83.41

-3,149.52

-25.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.57

14.44

9.78

6.28

EBIT margin

12.47

11

6.86

2.04

Net profit margin

7

5.92

49.72

-2.02

RoCE

15.83

12.45

4.81

1.03

RoNW

3.37

2.61

12.97

-0.35

RoA

2.22

1.67

8.71

-0.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.21

3.3

17.68

0

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0.2

0

Cash EPS

1.8

0.77

15.59

-2.21

Book value per share

29.29

27.66

26.56

40.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

57.22

23.54

4.04

0

P/CEPS

133.42

100.07

4.58

-53.84

P/B

8.22

2.8

2.69

2.97

EV/EBIDTA

28.14

12.18

21.58

64.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.14

0

Tax payout

-22.12

-12.78

-53.5

-3.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

89.11

89.31

110.41

119.34

Inventory days

64.84

58.49

68.74

78.99

Creditor days

-72.34

-70.4

-89.54

-102.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.96

-3.63

-1.76

-0.49

Net debt / equity

0.3

0.38

0.4

0.37

Net debt / op. profit

1.04

1.57

3.15

8.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.01

-51.3

-54.54

-52.18

Employee costs

-13.75

-13.99

-13.42

-15.53

Other costs

-19.65

-20.25

-22.23

-25.99

Sequent Scien. : related Articles

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sequent Scientific Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.