|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.46
39.08
24.03
12.76
Op profit growth
24.51
105.25
93.22
-22.16
EBIT growth
30.85
122.93
317.36
-38.68
Net profit growth
36.53
-83.41
-3,149.52
-25.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.57
14.44
9.78
6.28
EBIT margin
12.47
11
6.86
2.04
Net profit margin
7
5.92
49.72
-2.02
RoCE
15.83
12.45
4.81
1.03
RoNW
3.37
2.61
12.97
-0.35
RoA
2.22
1.67
8.71
-0.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.21
3.3
17.68
0
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0.2
0
Cash EPS
1.8
0.77
15.59
-2.21
Book value per share
29.29
27.66
26.56
40.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
57.22
23.54
4.04
0
P/CEPS
133.42
100.07
4.58
-53.84
P/B
8.22
2.8
2.69
2.97
EV/EBIDTA
28.14
12.18
21.58
64.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.14
0
Tax payout
-22.12
-12.78
-53.5
-3.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
89.11
89.31
110.41
119.34
Inventory days
64.84
58.49
68.74
78.99
Creditor days
-72.34
-70.4
-89.54
-102.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.96
-3.63
-1.76
-0.49
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.38
0.4
0.37
Net debt / op. profit
1.04
1.57
3.15
8.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.01
-51.3
-54.54
-52.18
Employee costs
-13.75
-13.99
-13.42
-15.53
Other costs
-19.65
-20.25
-22.23
-25.99
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.Read More
