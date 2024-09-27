Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
265.45
227.33
106
90.71
yoy growth (%)
16.77
114.45
16.85
-77.01
Raw materials
-108.86
-113.04
-79.37
-72.52
As % of sales
41.01
49.72
74.87
79.94
Employee costs
-22.41
-17.09
-11.85
-17.9
As % of sales
8.44
7.52
11.17
19.73
Other costs
-98.88
-74.95
-33.16
-30.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.24
32.97
31.28
34
Operating profit
35.29
22.23
-18.38
-30.55
OPM
13.29
9.78
-17.34
-33.68
Depreciation
-9.12
-8.95
-3.66
-3.25
Interest expense
-2.68
-5.03
-0.39
-0.42
Other income
19.96
14.56
24.26
19.06
Profit before tax
43.44
22.81
1.82
-15.16
Taxes
-8.77
-1.47
-2.86
0
Tax rate
-20.19
-6.45
-157.18
0
Minorities and other
0
0
408.61
15.15
Adj. profit
34.67
21.34
407.56
-0.01
Exceptional items
-2.56
0
-1.16
0
Net profit
32.11
21.34
406.4
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
50.47
-94.74
-33,86,825
-100.11
NPM
12.09
9.38
383.37
-0.01
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.Read More
