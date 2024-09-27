iifl-logo-icon 1
Sequent Scientific Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

196.63
(1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

265.45

227.33

106

90.71

yoy growth (%)

16.77

114.45

16.85

-77.01

Raw materials

-108.86

-113.04

-79.37

-72.52

As % of sales

41.01

49.72

74.87

79.94

Employee costs

-22.41

-17.09

-11.85

-17.9

As % of sales

8.44

7.52

11.17

19.73

Other costs

-98.88

-74.95

-33.16

-30.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.24

32.97

31.28

34

Operating profit

35.29

22.23

-18.38

-30.55

OPM

13.29

9.78

-17.34

-33.68

Depreciation

-9.12

-8.95

-3.66

-3.25

Interest expense

-2.68

-5.03

-0.39

-0.42

Other income

19.96

14.56

24.26

19.06

Profit before tax

43.44

22.81

1.82

-15.16

Taxes

-8.77

-1.47

-2.86

0

Tax rate

-20.19

-6.45

-157.18

0

Minorities and other

0

0

408.61

15.15

Adj. profit

34.67

21.34

407.56

-0.01

Exceptional items

-2.56

0

-1.16

0

Net profit

32.11

21.34

406.4

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

50.47

-94.74

-33,86,825

-100.11

NPM

12.09

9.38

383.37

-0.01

Whatsapp
