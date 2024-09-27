iifl-logo-icon 1
Sequent Scientific Ltd Cash Flow Statement

194.09
(-4.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Sequent Scien. FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

43.44

22.81

1.82

-15.16

Depreciation

-9.12

-8.95

-3.66

-3.25

Tax paid

-8.77

-1.47

-2.86

0

Working capital

33.97

-80.01

-110.8

56.46

Other operating items

Operating

59.51

-67.61

-115.51

38.04

Capital expenditure

3.56

61.69

-199.12

43.73

Free cash flow

63.07

-5.92

-314.63

81.77

Equity raised

1,784.26

1,715.98

1,706.88

2,367.93

Investing

-72.53

71.05

-204.05

-6.44

Financing

-29.41

35.07

-87.19

38.6

Dividends paid

0

0

4.84

0

Net in cash

1,745.4

1,816.18

1,105.86

2,481.85

