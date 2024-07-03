Sequent Scientific Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
758.86
690.56
679.18
741.98
678.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
758.86
690.56
679.18
741.98
678.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.19
8.52
2.44
4.6
1.79
Total Income
766.05
699.07
681.62
746.58
680.72
Total Expenditure
682.13
637.99
687.72
796.61
677.14
PBIDT
83.92
61.09
-6.11
-50.03
3.58
Interest
30.67
25.03
23.06
20.6
14.92
PBDT
53.25
36.06
-29.17
-70.62
-11.34
Depreciation
33.35
31.94
29.6
28.38
27.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.13
7.98
5.97
3.73
3.78
Deferred Tax
-14.63
-15.8
-23.18
-0.52
-22.68
Reported Profit After Tax
15.4
11.94
-41.56
-102.22
-19.76
Minority Interest After NP
6.28
4.6
1.66
0.23
-1.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.12
7.35
-43.23
-102.44
-18.72
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.17
-1.95
-13.88
-61.6
-2.88
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.29
9.3
-29.35
-40.84
-15.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.37
0.29
-1.74
0
-0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
49.92
49.89
49.89
49.89
49.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.05
8.84
-0.89
-6.74
0.52
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.02
1.72
-6.11
-13.77
-2.91
Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.