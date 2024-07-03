iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sequent Scientific Ltd Half Yearly Results

192.69
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

758.86

690.56

679.18

741.98

678.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

758.86

690.56

679.18

741.98

678.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.19

8.52

2.44

4.6

1.79

Total Income

766.05

699.07

681.62

746.58

680.72

Total Expenditure

682.13

637.99

687.72

796.61

677.14

PBIDT

83.92

61.09

-6.11

-50.03

3.58

Interest

30.67

25.03

23.06

20.6

14.92

PBDT

53.25

36.06

-29.17

-70.62

-11.34

Depreciation

33.35

31.94

29.6

28.38

27.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

19.13

7.98

5.97

3.73

3.78

Deferred Tax

-14.63

-15.8

-23.18

-0.52

-22.68

Reported Profit After Tax

15.4

11.94

-41.56

-102.22

-19.76

Minority Interest After NP

6.28

4.6

1.66

0.23

-1.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.12

7.35

-43.23

-102.44

-18.72

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.17

-1.95

-13.88

-61.6

-2.88

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.29

9.3

-29.35

-40.84

-15.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.37

0.29

-1.74

0

-0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

49.92

49.89

49.89

49.89

49.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.05

8.84

-0.89

-6.74

0.52

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.02

1.72

-6.11

-13.77

-2.91

Sequent Scien.: Related NEWS

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sequent Scientific Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.