Sequent Scientific Ltd Board Meeting

Sequent Scien. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SeQuent Scientific Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Q2FY25 Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today (i.e. September 26, 2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SeQuent Scientific Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Sequent Result Q1 FY 2024-25 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of SeQuent Scientific Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Consider dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 if any. Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. The Board has not recommended any dividend for F.Y. 2023-24. Audited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 1. Audited Consolidated Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 with an unmodified opinion. 2. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 with an unmodified opinion. 3. The Board has not recommended any dividend for F.Y. 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
SEQUENT SCIENTIFIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial results for quarter ended December 31 2023 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking Members approval, a) To create security on the undertakings of the Company under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and, b) To consider and approve the divestment by the Company of its shareholding and beneficial interest in material subsidiary of the Company and to approve sale, disposal, and lease of assets exceeding 20% of the assets of the material subsidiaries of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 24(5) & 24(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Re-submission of outcome dated February 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Sequent Scien.: Related News

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

Sequent Scientific jumps ~12% on ₹8,000 Crore merger with Viyash Life

27 Sep 2024|03:01 PM

Viyash manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations for the human health segment.

