Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.44
69.95
69.95
69.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.29
-58.41
-62.11
-61.62
Net Worth
20.73
11.54
7.84
8.33
Minority Interest
Debt
17.5
30.25
30.03
29.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.23
41.79
37.87
37.71
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
2.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
34.41
41.78
37.87
30.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
34.41
42.24
38.33
30.65
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.31
-0.31
-0.36
Cash
3.83
0.02
0
5.15
Total Assets
38.24
41.8
37.87
37.72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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