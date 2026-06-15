Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR we hereby inform about the Notice Convening AGM for the Financial Year 2023 24 the AGM Being held to regularize company pending compliances of F.y.2023 24 during CIRP Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 15.06.2026) Submission of Proceedings of 34th Annual General meeting . (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.07.2026). Submission of Voting result of 34th Annual general meeting along with voting Result. 36Th Shareholders Meeting -Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE announcement dated on : 09.07.2026)