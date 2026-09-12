Board Meeting 12 Sep 2026 8 Sep 2026

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/09/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday September 12 2026 at the Corporate Office of the Company to inter-alia consider discuss and approve the Quarter Results for the period of the Back logged years during CIRP:

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2026 8 Aug 2026

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 14th August 2026 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company(standalone) for the Quarter ended on June 30 2026 together with the Limited Review Report thereon. Submission of Quarter result ended in 30.06.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2026 9 Jun 2026

Audited Results Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Friday, June 12, 2026, to consider, approve, and take on record the Audited Financial Results and Independent Auditors Reports for the backlogged financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 33(3) and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 if any, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited (Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 12th June, 2026, has inter-alia, considered :-1. Audited Financial Results for Backlogged Years during CIRP for the financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.06.2026) Revised outcome as per the requirement (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.06.2026)

Board Meeting 30 May 2026 26 May 2026

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting held under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India-(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBO9LODR) regulation- Outcome of the Board meeting. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 21 May 2026 21 May 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 21, 2026

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Third quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2025. With Reference to the subject mentioned above, the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026 at 04:00 PM at its Corporate office address A 4th Floor A-402 Prevlion, Behind Iscon Temple, Thaltej Road, Ahmedabad, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat, India, 380054 and have conducted at 04:20 PM the following business: To Consider and Approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report Issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Third quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2025 26 Nov 2025