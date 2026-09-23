|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2026
|31 Aug 2026
|13th Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2025- 26 together with the Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 11:30 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA Circulars) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which have permitted the conduct of Annual General Meetings by companies through VC/OAVM Kindly find enclosed the AGM proceedings (outcome) for AGM held today i.e. 23rd September, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.09.2026) Kindly find enclosed the scrutinizers reports and voting results for the AGM held on 23rd September, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.09.2026)
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