Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹47.3
Prev. Close₹44.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.68
Day's High₹50.8
Day's Low₹47
52 Week's High₹100.2
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹73.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.61
P/E4.6
EPS10.43
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15.71
3.46
3.46
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.05
18.48
15.68
2.61
Net Worth
37.76
21.94
19.14
2.82
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
149.71
113.9
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
149.71
113.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.11
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,590
|90.24
|3,50,538.42
|1,224.45
|0.05
|5,967.57
|578.52
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,180.25
|28.74
|41,426.78
|339.64
|0.74
|1,679.3
|112.76
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
888.9
|271.83
|40,351.75
|28.69
|0
|176.36
|42.7
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
335.35
|19.21
|26,216.81
|321.01
|1.79
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
457.45
|62.41
|14,913.98
|84.31
|0.65
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram Shivratan Sharma
Whole-time Director
Bharat Shivratan Sharma
Independent Director
Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Mangal
Independent Director
Kavita Khatri
Independent Director
Manish Pradyumna Pancholy
A-21 2nd Flr Amrapali Complex,
S P Ring Road Bopal,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: +91 079-29795873
Website: http://www.shreemarutitubes.com
Email: cs@shreemarutitubes.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name and style of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Private Limited on March 12, 2013 with the ROC, Gujarat. Later...
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Reports by Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd
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