iifl-logo

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
48
(8.97%)
Nov 3, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open47.3
  • Day's High50.8
  • 52 Wk High100.2
  • Prev. Close44.05
  • Day's Low47
  • 52 Wk Low 40
  • Turnover (lac)1.68
  • P/E4.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.74
  • EPS10.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹47.3

Prev. Close

₹44.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.68

Day's High

₹50.8

Day's Low

₹47

52 Week's High

₹100.2

52 Week's Low

₹40

Book Value

₹73.74

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.61

P/E

4.6

EPS

10.43

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2026

arrow

5 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Nov, 2026|05:11 PM
Sep-2026Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.30%

Non-Promoter- 41.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

15.71

3.46

3.46

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.05

18.48

15.68

2.61

Net Worth

37.76

21.94

19.14

2.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

149.71

113.9

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

149.71

113.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.11

1.25

Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,590

90.243,50,538.421,224.450.055,967.57578.52

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,180.25

28.7441,426.78339.640.741,679.3112.76

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

888.9

271.8340,351.7528.690176.3642.7

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

335.35

19.2126,216.81321.011.7920,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

457.45

62.4114,913.9884.310.65696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Shivratan Sharma

Whole-time Director

Bharat Shivratan Sharma

Independent Director

Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Mangal

Independent Director

Kavita Khatri

Independent Director

Manish Pradyumna Pancholy

Registered Office

A-21 2nd Flr Amrapali Complex,

S P Ring Road Bopal,

Gujarat - 380058

Tel: +91 079-29795873

Website: http://www.shreemarutitubes.com

Email: cs@shreemarutitubes.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name and style of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Private Limited on March 12, 2013 with the ROC, Gujarat. Later...
Read More

Reports by Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

The Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd is ₹16.61 Cr. as of 03 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd is 4.6 and 0.65 as of 03 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd is ₹40 and ₹100.2 as of 03 Nov ‘26
Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -38.86%, 1 Year at -52.10%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at -12.57% and 1 Month at 6.67%.
The shareholding pattern of Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Marutinandan Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.