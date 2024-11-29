|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Nov 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Kindly find the enclosed disclosure EGM 20/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.11.2024) Kindly find the enclosed outcome of this EGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024) Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
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