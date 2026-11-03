To,

The Members,

SHREE MARUTINANDAN TUBES LIMITED

The Board of Directors is pleased to present its Thirteenth Annual Report on the operations of SHREE MARUTINANDAN TUBES LIMITED (“the Company”), together with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements, for the Financial Year ended March 31,2026.

1. Financial Highlights

The summarised financial performance / highlights of the Company for the year ended March 31,2026, on a standalone and consolidated basis, are as under:

(Rs. in lakh)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars Year ended March 31, 2026 Year ended March 31, 2025 Year ended March 31, 2026 Year ended March 31, 2025 Revenue from Operations 14,931.17 11,389.70 14,970.76 11,389.70 Other Income 11.68 125.46 11.11 125.46 Total Revenue 14,942.86 11,515.15 14,981.87 11,515.15 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional and extra-ordinary items and tax 475.55 380.50 475.81 380.50 Add / (Less): Exceptional / Extra- Ordinary Items (4.35) (6.25) (4.35) (6.25) Profit / (Loss) after Exceptional Items and before tax 471.20 374.25 471.46 374.25 Tax Expense — (A) Current Income Tax 114.94 96.21 115.20 96.21 Tax Expense — (B) Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities (1.47) (2.09) (1.47) (2.09) Profit / (Loss) After Tax 357.74 280.13 357.74 280.13 Earnings Per Share (Basic and Diluted) (in Rs.) 10.34 8.10 10.34 8.10

During the year under review, the total standalone revenue of the Company increased to Rs. 14,942.86 lakh from Rs. 11,515.15 lakh in the previous year, registering a growth of approximately 29.76%, and the standalone Profit After Tax increased to Rs. 357.74 lakh from Rs. 280.13 lakh in the previous year, registering a growth of approximately 27.71%, reflecting healthy growth in the Companys operations. On a consolidated basis, the total revenue for the year stood at Rs. 14,981.87 lakh and the Profit After Tax at Rs. 357.74 lakh.

2. State of the Companys Affairs and Operations

Your Company was originally incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 in the name and style of “Shree Marutinandan Tubes Private Limited” on March 12,2013, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to “Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited”, for which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22,2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The equity shares of the Company are listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited with effect from January 19,2024.

The Company is engaged in the business of trading in Galvanized Pipes, Electric Resistance Welded Mild Steel (“ERW MS”) Pipes (round pipes and square and rectangular hollow sections) in various specifications and sizes ranging from 15 NB to 1000 NB, and also in the trading of Black Pipes and Solar Structural Pipes. The Companys products have wide application in varied industries such as agriculture, oil, public health, housing, irrigation, engineering, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The Company has independent sales and distribution networks for its products. A substantial majority of the Companys steel pipes are sold to wholesalers and distributors in the domestic market. The Company procures steel pipes from the best manufacturers at the domestic level and believes that it has good business associations with its suppliers. The Company has a procurement policy and generally purchases in large volumes in order to stock and facilitate the on-time delivery of products to its end customers, which enables it to purchase inventory at competitive prices.

During the year under review, the Company also commenced the trading of fire protection related products and, through its Joint Venture, Shree Maruti & Associates Fire Protection Systems, has expanded into the fire protection systems business, thereby diversifying the Companys product and service offerings. Further, during the year the Company commenced the setting up of its own manufacturing infrastructure, and capital work-in-progress of Rs. 632.50 lakh (previous year: Rs. 25.10 lakh) towards the construction of factory infrastructure and acquisition of machinery for the proposed manufacturing operations stood capitalised as at March 31, 2026. The Company also acquired trade secrets, technical know-how and overseas business contact networks for a consideration of Rs. 135.59 lakh, which is being amortised over an estimated useful life of five years.

3. Dividend

To conserve the resources for the future prospects and growth of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26.

4. Transfer to Reserves

During the year, the Board of your Company has not appropriated / transferred any amount to the reserves. The profit earned during the year has been carried to the Balance Sheet of the Company as part of the Profit and Loss Account.

5. Change in the Nature of Business

The details of the same are as stated in the section on “State of the Companys Affairs and Operations”. The Company continues to be in the line of business as stated in the main objects of the Memorandum of Association.

6. Change in Capital Structure

During the year under review, there was no change in the paid-up equity share capital of your Company. As at the end of the Financial Year 2025-26, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stood at Rs. 3,46,00,000 comprising 34,60,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Pursuant to the approval of the Members accorded by way of postal ballot (the results whereof were declared on July 07, 2025), and the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors at its meetings held on August 12,2025 and August 14,2025, the Company allotted an aggregate of47,57,280 Fully Convertible Warrants at an issue price of Rs. 103 /- per warrant on a preferential basis to persons belonging to the “Promoter / Promoter Group” and the “Non-Promoter, Public Category”, upon receipt of 25% of the issue price. Each warrant carries a right to subscribe to one (1) equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each, exercisable within eighteen (18) months from the date of allotment upon payment of the balance 75% of the issue price, in accordance with the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The allotment of warrants does not result in any immediate change in the paid-up share capital of the Company; the paid-up share capital shall increase only upon the exercise and conversion of the said warrants into equity shares.

7. Utilisation of Funds Raised and Deviation or Variation in the Utilisation of Funds

In the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company got listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Till the date of this Report, the Company has utilised the funds raised from the public towards the objects as stated in the offer document. Save for the reallocation described hereunder, there were no deviations or variations in the utilisation of the said funds. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors approved the reallocation of the unutilised issue proceeds of Rs. 8.68 lakh from “Public Issue Expenses” to “General Corporate Purposes”, all issue-related expenses having been completed, as a result of which the allocation towards General Corporate Purposes stands revised from Rs. 300.00 lakh to Rs. 308.68 lakh. The particulars of the utilisation of the IPO proceeds as at March 31,2026 are set out in the notes forming part of the financial statements.

The upfront subscription money of Rs. 1,225.00 lakh received against the preferential issue of Fully Convertible Warrants has also been fully utilised as at March 31,2026, towards capital expenditure (Rs. 500.00 lakh), incremental working capital requirements (Rs. 605.00 lakh) and general corporate purposes (Rs. 120.00 lakh), in accordance with the objects stated in the notice of postal ballot.

The Statement of Deviation / Variation, wherever applicable, was reviewed by the Audit Committee and submitted to the Stock Exchange on a periodic basis in accordance with Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

8. Transfer of Shares and Unpaid / Undaimed Dividend to the Investor Education and Protection Fund

During the year under review, the Company was not required to transfer any equity shares / unclaimed dividend to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) pursuant to the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

As on March 31,2026, the Board of Directors and the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company comprised:

(a) Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma, Managing Director;

(b) Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma, Whole-time Director;

(c) Ms. Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry, Non-Executive Independent Director;

(d) Ms. Kavita Khatri, Non-Executive Independent Director (appointed w.e.f. December 12,2025);

(e) Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy, Non-Executive Independent Director (appointed w.e.f. December 12,2025);

(f) Mr. Dhruv Karia, Chief Financial Officer;

(g) Ms. Pooja Mangal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess the requisite qualifications, experience and expertise, including proficiency, and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Appointment / Cessation of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

During the Financial Year 2025-26, the following changes took place in the composition of the Board of Directors of your Company:

(a) Ms. Kavita Khatri (DIN: 08271931) was appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company with effect from December 12,2025;

(b) Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy (DIN: 03592888) was appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company with effect from December 12,2025;

(c) Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal (DIN: 10118085) resigned from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on December 12, 2025, due to other professional commitments;

(d) Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia (DIN: 10083476) resigned from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on December 12, 2025, due to other professional commitments.

The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable guidance and contribution made by Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal and Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia during their tenure as Independent Directors of the Company. The appointments of Ms. Kavita Khatri and Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy as Independent Directors are being placed before the Members for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. There was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year under review.

Subsequent to the close of the financial year, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on August 05,2026, accepted the resignation of Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma (DIN: 06452273) from the office of Managing Director and of Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma (DIN: 06466395) from the office of Whole-time Director, in each case with effect from the close of business hours on August 05,2026, and appointed Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma as an Additional Director (Executive) designated as Chairman & Whole-time Director and Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma as an Additional Director (Executive) designated as Managing Director, in each case with effect from August 06, 2026 for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the Members. The said appointments, together with the remuneration payable to them, have been placed before the Members for approval by way of postal ballot, the notice whereof is dated August 07,2026.

Directors liable to retire by rotation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma (DIN: 06452273), Chairman & Whole-time Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends the aforesaid reappointment.

Declaration by the Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, in compliance with Rule 6(1) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, and that there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors during the year, and that they have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013. All the Independent Directors have registered themselves in the Independent Directors Data Bank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Disclosures by the Directors:

The Directors on the Board have submitted the requisite disclosures under Section 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, declarations of non-disqualification under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and declarations as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. Further, a certificate of non-disqualification of Directors in terms of Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V Para C clause (10) (i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, obtained by the Company on a voluntary basis (the said provisions not being applicable to the Company by virtue of Regulation 15(2) thereof), issued by M/s. B. S. Vyas & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, is annexed along with the Form MR-3 at “Annexure D”.

10. Meetings of the Board of Directors

During the Financial Year 2025-26, Twelve (12) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The intervening gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than 120 days. The details of the Board Meetings held and the attendance of each Director thereat are as under:

Name of the Director Designation No. of Board Meetings eligible to attend during the tenure No. of Board Meetings attended Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma Managing Director 12 12 Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma Whole-time Director 12 12 Ms. Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry Non-Executive Independent Director 12 12 Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal Non-Executive Independent Director (up to December 12, 2025) 9 9 Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia Non-Executive Independent Director (up to December 12, 2025) 9 9 Ms. ICavita IChatri Non-Executive Independent Director (w.e.f. December 12, 2025) 3 3 Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy Non-Executive Independent Director (w.e.f. December 12, 2025) 3 3

As the Company is listed on the SME segment of BSE Limited, the provisions relating to Corporate Governance and to the number of memberships in committees are not applicable. None of the Directors of the Company are related to each other as per Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013, except Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma and Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma, who are brothers.

11. Committees of the Board of Directors

The following statutory committees have been constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company:

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Consequent to the resignation of Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal and Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia and the appointment of Ms. Kavita Khatri and Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy as Independent Directors with effect from December 12,2025, all the three Committees of the Board were re-constituted with effect from December 12,2025. The composition of each Committee during the Financial Year 2025-26, together with the changes therein and the dates of such changes, is set out below.

(A) Audit Committee

The Company has constituted the Audit Committee as per the applicable provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The Audit Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of the Member Category Designation 1 Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal* Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman (up to December 12,2025) 2 Ms. Kavita Khatri# Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson (w.e.f. December 12,2025) 3 Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia ^ Non-Executive Independent Director Member (up to December 12,2025) 4 Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy@ Non-Executive Independent Director Member (w.e.f. December 12,2025) 5 Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma Whole-time Director Member

* Ceased to be the Chairman and a member of the Committee consequent to his resignation from the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12 2025.

# Appointed as a member and as the Chairperson of the Committee with effect from December 12, 2025, in place of Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal.

^

Ceased to be a member of the Committee consequent to her resignation from the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 1Z 2025.

@ Appointed as a member of the Committee with effect from December 1Z 2025, in place of Ms. Shwetaben Aivindbhai Saparia.

Consequent to the resignation of Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal (DIN: 10118085) and Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia (DIN: 10083476) from the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12,2025, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on December 12,2025, re-constituted the Audit Committee and appointed Ms. Kavita Khatri (DIN: 08271931) as a member and as the Chairperson of the Committee and Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy (DIN: 03592888) as a member of the Committee, in their respective places, with effect from December 12,2025.

The Company Secretary of the Company shall act as the Secretary of the Audit Committee. The Chairperson of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to furnish clarifications to the shareholders on any matter relating to the financial statements. The terms of reference of the Audit Committee, inter alia, include the following:

i. The recommendation for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the auditors, their remuneration and the fixation of the terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company;

ii. Review and monitoring of the auditors independence and performance, and the effectiveness of the audit process;

iii. Examination of the financial statements and the auditors report thereon, including the interim financial results, before submission to the Board of Directors for approval, including a review of changes in accounting policies, major accounting entries involving estimates, significant adjustments arising out of audit findings, compliance with listing and other legal requirements, disclosure of related party transactions and qualifications, if any, in the draft audit report;

iv. Approval of, or any subsequent modification to, transactions of the Company with related parties, including omnibus approvals in accordance with the Act;

v. Reviewing, with the management, and monitoring the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board;

vi. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

vii. Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal investigations into matters involving suspected fraud, irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature, and reporting the matter to the Board;

viii. Reviewing the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism;

ix. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever necessary;

x. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems, and reviewing the performance of internal auditors and the adequacy of the internal control systems;

xi. Looking into the reasons for substantial defaults in payments to depositors, debenture holders, shareholders and creditors, if any;

xii. Approval of the appointment of the Chief Financial Officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background of the candidate; and

xiii. Carrying out any other function as assigned by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Review of Information

i. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

ii. Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the Audit Committee), submitted by management;

iii. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

iv. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

v. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Internal Auditor.

Powers of the Committee

i. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

ii. To seek information from any employee;

iii. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

iv. To secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

Meetings: During the Financial Year 2025-26,5 (five) meetings of the Audit Committee were held, and the attendance of the members thereat is maintained in the records of the Company.

In terms of Section 177(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is confirmed that all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the Financial Year 2025-26 were accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company.

(B) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of the Member Category Designation 1 Ms. Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 2 Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal* Non-Executive Independent Director Member (up to December 12,2025) 3 Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia ^ Non-Executive Independent Director Member (up to December 12,2025) 4 Ms. Kavita Khatri# Non-Executive Independent Director Member (w.e.f. December 12,2025) 5 Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy@ Non-Executive Independent Director Member (w.e.f. December 12,2025)

* Ceased to be a member of the Committee consequent to his resignationfrom the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12, 2025.

^

Ceased to be a member of the Committee consequent to her resignationfrom the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12, 2025.

# Appointed as a member of the Committee with effect from December 12,2025, in place of Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal

@ Appointed as a member of the Committee with effect from December 12,2025, in place of Ms. Shwetaben Amndbhai Saparia.

Consequent to the resignation of Mr. Ankitkumar Surendrakumar Agrawal (DIN: 10118085) and Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia (DIN: 10083476) from the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12,2025, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on December 12, 2025, re constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and appointed Ms. Kavita Khatri (DIN: 08271931) and Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy (DIN: 03592888), Non-Executive Independent Directors, as members of the Committee in their respective places with effect from December 12,2025.

The Company Secretary of the Company shall act as the Secretary of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The terms of reference of the Committee, inter alia, include the following:

i. Formulation of the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director, and recommending to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

ii. Formulation of the criteria for the evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

iii. Ensuring that the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

iv. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommending to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal, and carrying out the evaluation of every directors performance.

Meetings: During the Financial Year 2025-26,2 (two) meetings of the Committee were held, and the attendance of the members thereat is maintained in the records of the Company.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed and adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.shreemarutitubes.com/code-of-conduct.php. The salient features of the policy dealing with nomination and remuneration are as under:

Nomination Criteria:

• Person of eminence, standing and knowledge with significant achievements;

• Financial / business literacy skills;

• Industry experience;

• Appropriate qualification;

• Any other criteria as may be fixed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Remuneration Criteria:

• Responsibilities and duties;

• Devotion of time and efforts;

• Value addition;

• Profitability of the Company and its growth;

• Position and skill required for a particular position.

(C) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended). The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following members:

Sr. No. Name of the Member Category Designation 1 Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia* Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson (up to December 12,2025) 2 Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy# Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson (w.e.f. December 12,2025) 3 Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma Managing Director Member 4 Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma Whole-time Director Member

* Ceased to be the Chairperson and a member of the Committee consequent to her resignation from the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12, 2025.

# Appointed as a member and as the Chairperson of the Committee with effect from December 12,2025, in place of Ms. Shwetaben Aivindbhai Saparia. Note; the category shown against each member in the Committee tables above is the designation held during the Financial Year 2025-26. Consequent to the changes approved by the Board on August 05, 2026, Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma is designated Chairman & Whole-time Director and Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma is designated Managing Director, in each case with effect from August 06,2026.

Consequent to the resignation of Ms. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia (DIN: 10083476) from the Board with effect from the close of business hours on December 12,2025, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on December 12,2025, reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and appointed Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy (DIN: 03592888), Non-Executive Independent Director, as a member and as the Chairperson of the Committee in her place with effect from December 12,2025.

The Company Secretary of the Company shall act as the Secretary of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are as under:

i. Efficient transfer of shares, including the review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares;

ii. Redressal of shareholder and investor complaints, such as those relating to the transfer of shares, non-receipt of the balance sheet and non-receipt of declared dividends;

iii. Issue of duplicate / split / consolidated share certificates;

iv. Dematerialisation / rematerialisation of shares;

v. Review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares and debentures;

vi. Reference to statutory and regulatory authorities regarding investor grievances, and otherwise ensuring the proper and timely attendance to and redressal of investor queries and grievances; provided that the inability to resolve or consider any grievance by the Stakeholders Relationship Committee in good faith shall not constitute a contravention of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof; and

vii. Such other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such Committee from time to time.

Meetings: During the Financial Year 2025-26,1 (one) meeting of the Committee was held, and the attendance of the members thereat is maintained in the records of the Company.

12. Demat Suspense Account / Unclaimed Suspense Account

There were no outstanding shares lying in the demat suspense account / unclaimed suspense account and, therefore, the disclosure relating to the same is not applicable.

13. Formal Evaluation of the Performance of the Board, the Committees of the Board and the Individual Directors under Section 134(3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out the annual evaluation of the individual Directors of the Company, and the Board of Directors has carried out the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and the Independent Directors. Further, the Independent Directors also reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, and the performance of the Chairman.

A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held on March 24,2026 to consider the performance evaluation in accordance with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

The performance of the Board is evaluated based on the composition of the Board and its committees, the performance of duties and obligations, governance issues, etc. The performance of the committees is evaluated based on the adequacy of the terms of reference of the committee, the fulfilment of key responsibilities, and the frequency and effectiveness of meetings. The performance of individual Directors and of the Chairman is evaluated in terms of adherence to the code of conduct, participation in Board meetings and the implementation of corporate governance practices. The Independent Directors are evaluated based on their participation and contribution, commitment, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationships with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidentiality, and independence of behaviour and judgement.

On the basis of the aforesaid evaluation, the performance of the Board as a whole, of its Committees, of the Chairman and of the individual Directors, including the Independent Directors, was found to be satisfactory.

The evaluation sheets for the evaluation of the Board, its Committees and the Directors / Chairman were circulated to the respective meetings of the Board, of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and of the separate meeting of the Independent Directors.

14. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached to this Report as “Annexure A”.

15. Particulars of Employees

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of the employees of the Company is attached to this Report as “Annexure B”.

16. Details of Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Companies

The Company is a partner in a joint venture, namely “Shree Maruti & Associates Fire Protection Systems”, having been admitted as a partner with effect from January 29, 2025. The said joint venture is a partnership firm engaged in the business of fire protection systems, in which the Company holds a 98% share in the profits and is a partner along with Mehta & Associates Fire Protection Systems Private Limited (2%). As at March 31, 2026, the carrying amount of the Companys investment in the said firm stood at Rs. 1.57 lakh, comprising the initial capital contribution of Rs. 1.00 lakh and the share of profit of Rs. 0.57 lakh for the year. The Groups share of the total assets of the Joint Venture as at March 31,2026 was Rs. 44.28 lakh and its share of revenue from operations for the year then ended was Rs. 39.58 lakh.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Joint Venture in Form AOC-1, pursuant to the first proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed to this Report as “Annexure C” and also forms part of the financial statements. The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate company as on March 31,2026.

17. Consolidated Financial Statements

Until the previous financial year, the Company did not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, and accordingly prepared and presented only Standalone Financial Statements. Consequent to the Company acquiring an interest during the Financial Year 2025-26 in the jointly controlled entity “Shree Maruti & Associates Fire Protection Systems”, the Company is, for the first time, required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2026 have been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Being an interest in a jointly controlled entity, the Companys share (98%) of each of the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the Joint Venture has been combined on a line-by-line basis with the corresponding items in the financial statements of the Company, applying the proportionate consolidation method prescribed under Accounting Standard (AS) 27 — “Financial Reporting of Interests in Joint Ventures”. Intra-venture balances, transactions, income and expenses, including unrealised profits and losses, have been eliminated to the extent of the Companys interest in the Joint Venture. The Consolidated Financial Statements, together with the Independent Auditors Report thereon, form part of this Annual Report.

18. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company, as the Company does not fall within the criteria / limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

19. Auditors and Auditors Report Statutory Auditors:

M/s. S K Jha & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 126173W), are the Statutory Auditors of the Company. They hold office in accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditors of the Company. The notes to the financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The reports given by the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company form part of this Annual Report.

Remarks by the Statutory Auditors in the Auditors Report and the Boards reply thereto (pursuant to Section 134(3) (f) of the Companies Act, 2013):

Remarks by the Auditors: In the “Basis for Opinion” section of their reports on the Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2026, the Statutory Auditors have stated as under:

‘We draw your attention to ‘Note 2nto the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has not made provisions for post-employment benefits in accordance with AS-15 ‘Employee Benefits. The Companys records indicate that had management recognised and made provision for such post-employment benefits in the statement of profit and loss for the year, the net income and shareholders equity would have been reduced by such amount. However, the amount is not quantified by the management.”

Boards reply: The Company has been recognising short-term employee benefits on an accrual basis in the period in which the employee renders the service. Having regard to the size of the workforce, the pattern of employee tenure and the fact that, in the opinion of the management, the liability towards post-employment benefits is not material to the financial statements, no provision has been made in respect thereof, and consequently the amount has not been quantified. The Board has taken note of the observation of the Statutory Auditors and has directed the management to obtain an actuarial valuation of the liability towards post-employment benefits in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) 15 “Employee Benefits” and to give effect to the same in the financial statements from the ensuing financial year onwards.

Emphasis of Matter:

The Statutory Auditors have, in their reports on the Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements, drawn attention to the note to the financial statements which describes the managements evaluation of the impact of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on the Companys operations, supply chain, input costs and customer demand. As stated in the said note, while certain inflationary and logistics pressures were observed, the management anticipates no material adverse impact on the Companys ability to continue operations or to realise the carrying value of its assets. The auditors opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter, and the Board concurs with the managements assessment as set out in the said note.

Save and except as stated above, there were no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers given by the Statutory Auditors in their Reports.

Reporting of frauds by the Auditors:

During the year under review, the Auditors have not reported any instance of fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act committed against the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee or to the Board.

Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s. B. S. Vyas & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2025-26. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3 for the year ended March 31,2026 is annexed herewith as “Annexure D” to this Boards Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or disclaimer. The Secretarial Auditor has, however, made an observation that the investor section of the website of the Company has not been updated with all the information and documents required to be disseminated thereon in terms of Regulation 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Reply of the Board: The Board has taken note of the observation made by the Secretarial Auditor. The Company undertakes to do the needful and to update the investor section of its website in compliance with Regulation 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 at the earliest.

Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has in place an internal audit function commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The internal audit reports and the observations arising therefrom are periodically placed before and reviewed by the Audit Committee, and the recommendations made are implemented by the management.

Cost Auditor and maintenance of cost records:

The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company in respect of the activities carried on by it and, accordingly, the appointment of a Cost Auditor is not required.

20. Material Orders passed by Regulators / Courts / Tribunals

There was no material order passed by any Regulator / Court / Tribunal during the year under review impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

21. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, and accordingly there are no unclaimed or unpaid deposits as at the end of the financial year. During the year under review, the Company received unsecured loans from its Directors, in respect of which the Company has obtained the written declarations required under Rule 2(1) (c) (viii) of the said Rules to the effect that the amounts so given were not out of funds acquired by them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others. The particulars of such amounts are disclosed in the notes forming part of the financial statements.

22. Corporate Governance

The Company adheres to the best corporate governance practices and always works in the best interest of its stakeholders. The Company is listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited and, as such, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions of Regulations 17 to 27 of the said Regulations are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, a separate Corporate Governance Report is not annexed to this Report.

23. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

During the Financial Year 2025-26, the Company made an investment by way of capital contribution of Rs. 1.00 lakh in the Joint Venture, Shree Maruti & Associates Fire Protection Systems, the carrying amount whereof stood at Rs. 1.57 lakh as at March 31,2026. The Company did not give any guarantee or provide any security during the year. The particulars of the loans and advances given during the year, including advances in the nature of loans to employees and the movement in the inter-corporate deposits outstanding as at the beginning of the year, together with the purposes for which they are proposed to be utilised by the recipients, are disclosed in the notes forming part of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2026 (Note 14 — Non-current investments, Note 19 — Short-term loans and advances, and Note 33 — Related party transactions).

24. Material Changes and Commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company

No material changes and co mm itments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the fi nancial statements relate and the date of this Report, save and except the following:

(a) The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on August 05,2026, approved the change of name of the Company from “Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited” to “Shree Marutinandan Industries Limited” and the consequential alteration of the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association of the Company, so as to bring the name of the Company into better alignment with the diversified spectrum of its business activities and with its Joint Venture, subject to the approval of the Members and such other statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.

(b) The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on August 05,2026, accepted the resignation of Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma from the office of Managing Director and of Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma from the office of Whole-time Director, in each case with effect from the close of business hours on August 05,2026, and, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Vikram Shivrattan Sharma as an Additional Director (Executive) designated as Chairman & Whole-time Director and Key Managerial Personnel, and Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma as an Additional Director (Executive) designated as Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel, in each case with effect from August 06,2026 for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the Members.

(c) The above matters, together with the remuneration payable to the aforesaid Directors, have been placed before the Members for their approval byway of a postal ballot conducted through remote e-voting, pursuant to the Notice of Postal Ballot dated August 07,2026, the e-voting period whereof commenced on August 10,2026 and concludes on September 08,2026.

The aforesaid events do not have any impact on the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2026 or on the financial statements for the year then ended.

25. Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief, and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

26. Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place a proper system of internal financial control which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The Company has an Audit Committee headed by an Independent Director, inter alia, to oversee the Companys financial reporting process, the disclosure of financial information and the review of the performance of the statutory auditors with the management. The Statutory Auditors have, in their separate report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting, expressed an unmodified opinion that the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and that such controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2026.

27. Confirmations

(a) During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi.

(b) The Company is in compliance with the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

(c) There are no applications made or proceedings pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

(d) There was no instance of a one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution during the year under review.

(e) The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares or employee stock options during the year under review.

(f) The Company has not made any provision of money for the purchase of, or subscription for, shares in the Company or its holding company by trustees for the benefit of employees.

(g) There are no agreements of the nature referred to in Clause 5A of Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Regulation 30A thereof, which impact the management or control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company, subsisting as on March 31,2026.

(h) All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the year under review were accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company.

28. Related Party Transactions

All the Related Party Transactions which were entered into during the Financial Year 2025-26 were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for their approval. Further, the details of material related party transactions, as required to be provided in the format of Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, form part of this Report as “Annexure E”. The particulars of related parties and of transactions with them are disclosed in the notes forming part of the financial statements.

29. Annual Return

As per the requirement of Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is available on the website of the Company in the Annual Return section at https: //www.shreemarutitubes.com/annual-reports.php.

30. Management Discussion and Analysis

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is included in this Report as “Annexure F”.

31. Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace

The Company has in place a policy on “Prevention of Sexual Harassment”, through which the Company addresses complaints of sexual harassment at all its workplaces. The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, no complaints were received and none were pending as at the end of the year.

32. Risk Management and its Polity

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to its key business objectives. Major risks identified are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and of the Board of Directors of the Company.

33. Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism

The Company has established a Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the genuine concerns expressed by employees and Directors about unethica l behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Company provides adequate safeguards against the victimisation of employees and Directors who express their concerns, and has provided direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.shreemarutitubes.com/code-of- conduct.php.

34. Proceedings initiated / pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the business of the Company.

35. Acknowledgement

Your Directors thank all the esteemed shareholders, customers, suppliers, bankers, business associates and the regulatory authorities for the faith, trust and confidence reposed in the Company, and express their appreciation to the workers, executive staff and team members at all levels for their dedicated services.