To,

The Members of SHREE MARUTINANDAN TUBES LIMITED,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SHREE MARUTINANDAN TUBES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31stMarch 2026, and the statement of standalone Profit and Loss, and statement of standalone cash flows for the year ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026, and profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We draw your attention to “Note 2 n” to the standalone financial statements which indicates that the company has not made provisions for post-employment benefits in accordance with AS-15 “Employee Benefits”. The Companys records indicate that had management recognized and made provision for such post-employment benefits in the statement of profit and loss for the year, the net income and shareholders equity would have been reduced by such amount. However, the amount is not quantified by the management.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

The draw attention to Note 43 to the standalone financial statements, which describe the managements evaluation of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on the Companys operations, supply chain, input costs, and customer demand. As stated in the note, while certain inflationary and logistics pressures were observed, management anticipates no material adverse impact on the Companys ability to continue operations or realize the carrying value of its assets.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Assessment of Recoverability and Valuation of Trade Receivables:- Our audit procedures in relation to trade receivables included, inter alia, the following: As at 31 March 2026, the Companys trade receivables amount to Rs.3,165.13 lakhs as compared to Rs. 1,330.20 lakhs as at 31 March 2025. The receivables include undisputed balances outstanding for more than six months amounting to Rs.527.91 lakhs. • We obtained an understanding of and tested the design and operating- effectiveness of key internal controls relating to customer on boarding, credit evaluation, invoicing, collection monitoring and review of overdue balances. Trade receivables constitute a significant portion of the Companys total assets and require management to exercise judgment in assessing their recoverability. The assessment involves evaluation of customer creditworthiness, ageing of balances, historical collection patterns, subsequent realizations and determination of whether any provision for doubtful debts is required. • We verified the ageing of trade receivables on a sample basis by tracing invoices to supporting dispatch documents, e-way bills and delivery challans. Given the materiality of the balance and the significant management judgment involved in evaluating recoverability, this matter was considered to be a Key Audit Matter. • We obtained balance confirmations from selected customers and performed alternative procedures in respect of non-responses, including verification of subsequent collections and underlying supporting documents. • We reviewed subsequent receipts after the year-end and assessed managements evaluation of overdue balances. • We examined correspondence with customers and assessed whether any disputes or indicators of non recoverability existed. • We evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements relating to trade receivables. Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, we found managements assessment of recoverability of trade receivables to be reasonable.

2 Capitalization and Measurement of Capital Work- in-Progress (CWIP): Our audit procedures in relation to CWIP included, inter alia, the following: As at 31 March 2026, the Company has Capital Work-in-Progress amounting to Rs. 632.50 lakhs as compared to Rs. 25.10 lakhs in the previous year. The CWIP primarily relates to expenditure incurred towards construction of factory infrastructure and acquisition of machinery for the proposed manufacturing operations. • We obtained an understanding of and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls over authorization, recording and monitoring of capital expenditure. The accounting for CWIP involves significant judgment in determining whether expenditures meet the capitalization criteria prescribed under Accounting Standard (AS) 10, including assessment of directly attributable costs and exclusion of revenue expenditure. • We performed substantive testing of additions to CWIP by examining vendor invoices, purchase orders, contracts, work completion certificates and other supporting documents. Considering the materiality of the balance and management judgment involved in capitalization of costs, this matter was considered to be a Key Audit Matter. • We assessed whether expenditures capitalized were directly attributable to the construction and acquisition of qualifying assets in accordance with AS 10. • We reviewed and discussed progress of the manufacturing project with management. • We assessed whether any completed assets required transfer from CWIP to Property, Plant and Equipment. • We reviewed and evaluated whether any indicators of impairment or abnormal delays existed. • We evaluated the adequacy of related disclosures in the financial statements. Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, we found the capitalization of expenditure and measurement of CWIP to be appropriate and in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

3. Recognition, Valuation and Amortization of Intangible Assets During the year, the Company recognized an intangible asset amounting to Rs.135.59 lakhs relating to acquisition of trade secrets, technical know-how and overseas business contact networks. Our audit procedures in relation to the intangible asset included, inter alia, the following: The carrying amount of the intangible asset as at 31 March 2026 is Rs. 124.29 lakhs after amortization. The recognition and valuation of the intangible asset involve significant management judgment relating to identification of future economic benefits, determination of useful life, estimation of amortization period and assessment of impairment indicators. • We examined the underlying agreements and supporting documentation relating to acquisition of trade secrets, technical know-how and business networks. Given the materiality of the transaction and the degree of judgment involved, this matter was considered to be a Key Audit Matter. • We assessed whether the recognition criteria prescribed under Accounting Standard (AS) 26 were satisfied. • We evaluated the basis adopted by management for determination of the useful life of five years and the corresponding amortization methodology. • We verified the amortization charge recognized during the year. • We assessed whether any impairment indicators existed as at the reporting date and evaluated managements assessment in this regard. • We evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements relating to the intangible asset. Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, we found the recognition, valuation and amortization of the intangible asset to be appropriate and in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to statements.

Paragraph 40(b) of this SA explains that the shaded material below can be located in an Appendix to the auditors report. Paragraph 40(c) explains that when law, regulation or the applicable auditing standards expressly permit, reference can be made to a website of an appropriate authority that contains the description of the auditors responsibilities, rather than including this material in the auditors report, provided that the description on the website addresses, and is not inconsistent with, the description of the auditors responsibilities below. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) We have not observed any financial transactions or other matters which in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2026 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2026 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure -2”.

h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impacts of pending litigation on its financial position in Note No. 40: “Contingent liabilities” of the financial statements in accordance with AS -29.

ii)The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii)There were no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belied, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregated) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any divided during the year.

vi) Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For, S K Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN. 126173W Nikhil Makhija Partner M. No. 176178 UDIN: 26176178RJQFMQ6582 Date:- 26.05.2026 Place:- Ahmedabad

Annexure -1 referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, physical verification of Property Plant and Equipment has been conducted by the management at appropriate intervals. In our opinion, the programme is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the Property Plant and Equipment. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies have been reported on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company does not have any immovable property as on balance sheet date hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (c) is not applicable to the company.

(d) The company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year, hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (d) is not applicable to the company.

(e) No Proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2026 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventories:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate discrepancies noticed during physical verifications have been properly dealt with in the hooks of account.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of accounts of the company at that point in time.

iii. In our Opinion and According to information and explanation given to us by the management, during the year the Company has not provided any guarantee or security whereas the company made investments and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties in respect of which the information is as under:

a. The company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

(Amt in Lakhs)

Loans Investments Guarantee/ Security Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year to: Subsidiaries - Employees 9.28 Joint Ventures - 1.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date: Subsidiaries - Employees 3.42 Other Entities - 1.57

b. The Investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d. No amount is overdue, for more than ninety days, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

e. During the year, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

f. The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 or section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. In respect of business activities of the Company, the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2026 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute except following:

Name of Statute Nature Period (FY) Amount of Tax Forum where Dispute is Pending SGST Act GST 2019-20 3,05,402 SGST Deputy Commissioner

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans taken and funds raised:

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds are raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of any securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of money raised:

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has made preferential allotment of 47,57,280 fully convertible share warrants at an issue price of Rs. 103 per warrant and raised Rs. 1225.00 lakhs as upfront subscription money equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price. The company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section G2 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

xi. In respect of fraud:

(a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year (and upto the date of this report, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit System:

(a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash loss neither during the financial year covered by our audit nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attentions, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our review of the components included in the consolidated financial statements, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks reported by the respective auditors in the CARO reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

We further report that the only component included in the consolidation is Shree Maruti & Associates Fire Protection Systems, which is structured as a partnership firm under a Joint Venture Agreement. Since this component is not a company registered under the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it, and consequently, no separate CARO report exists for this entity

For, S K Jha & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN. 126173W Nikhil Makhija Partner M. No. 176178 UDIN: 26176178RJQFMQ6582 Date:- 26.05.2026 Place:- Ahmedabad

Annexure -2 Referred To In Paragraph 2 (F) Of the Section on “Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements” Of Our Report Of Given Date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013 (“the Act”)

To the Members of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2026 which is based on criteria established in Internal Control—Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Tread way Commission (2013 framework) (the COSO 2013 criteria) in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established under the COSO 2013 criteria, which considers the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2026, based on the internal control over financial reporting in COSO 2013 criteria, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.