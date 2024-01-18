|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 May 2023
|18 Aug 2023
|18 Aug 2023
|1
|100
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting The Board also considered and recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- (100%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 18th AGM of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be paid within the prescribed time after the conclusion of the ensuing 18th AGM
