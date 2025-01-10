iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UR Sugar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

9
(0.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UR Sugar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.66

7.1

7.57

-0.73

Net Worth

18.16

17.6

18.07

2.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.1

0.12

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.16

17.7

18.19

2.77

Fixed Assets

1.75

0.2

0.33

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

1

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.01

0

Networking Capital

-0.29

13.39

5.02

2.34

Inventories

0

0

3.49

1.89

Inventory Days

104.01

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.33

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.38

13.47

1.37

0.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

Creditor Days

1.65

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.04

-0.12

-0.19

Cash

16.69

4.08

11.83

0.22

Total Assets

18.15

17.7

18.19

2.77

UR Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR UR Sugar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.