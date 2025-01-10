UR Sugar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.66
7.1
7.57
-0.73
Net Worth
18.16
17.6
18.07
2.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.1
0.12
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.16
17.7
18.19
2.77
Fixed Assets
1.75
0.2
0.33
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.01
0
Networking Capital
-0.29
13.39
5.02
2.34
Inventories
0
0
3.49
1.89
Inventory Days
104.01
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.33
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.38
13.47
1.37
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Creditor Days
1.65
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.04
-0.12
-0.19
Cash
16.69
4.08
11.83
0.22
Total Assets
18.15
17.7
18.19
2.77
