UR Sugar Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

9.16
(1.78%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0

9.03

15.88

16.88

19.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

9.03

15.88

16.88

19.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.06

0.08

0.05

0.06

Total Income

0.07

9.09

15.96

16.93

19.43

Total Expenditure

0.4

8.88

15.9

16.76

19.42

PBIDT

-0.33

0.21

0.06

0.17

0

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

-0.33

0.2

0.05

0.17

-0.01

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.09

0.07

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0.04

-0.01

0.03

0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.35

0.11

-0.02

0.08

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.34

0.12

-0.02

0.08

-0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.34

0.12

-0.02

0.08

-0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.02

-0.06

0.22

-0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.5

10.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

17,50,000

17,50,000

17,50,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

50

50

50

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

17,50,000

17,50,000

17,50,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

50

50

50

PBIDTM(%)

0

2.32

0.37

1

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

1.21

-0.12

0.47

-0.3

