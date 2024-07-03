UR Sugar Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0
9.03
15.88
16.88
19.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
9.03
15.88
16.88
19.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.06
0.08
0.05
0.06
Total Income
0.07
9.09
15.96
16.93
19.43
Total Expenditure
0.4
8.88
15.9
16.76
19.42
PBIDT
-0.33
0.21
0.06
0.17
0
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
-0.33
0.2
0.05
0.17
-0.01
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.09
0.07
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0.04
-0.01
0.03
0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.35
0.11
-0.02
0.08
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.34
0.12
-0.02
0.08
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.34
0.12
-0.02
0.08
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.02
-0.06
0.22
-0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.5
10.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
17,50,000
17,50,000
17,50,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
50
50
50
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
17,50,000
17,50,000
17,50,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
50
50
50
PBIDTM(%)
0
2.32
0.37
1
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
1.21
-0.12
0.47
-0.3
