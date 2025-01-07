Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.63
0.9
4.36
32.76
yoy growth (%)
629.15
-79.14
-86.69
-59.92
Raw materials
-5.52
-2.64
-4.56
-32.35
As % of sales
83.27
290.91
104.72
98.74
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.02
-0.07
-0.14
As % of sales
0.76
2.52
1.78
0.43
Other costs
-0.18
-0.11
-0.27
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.72
13.18
6.21
0.54
Operating profit
0.87
-1.87
-0.55
0.08
OPM
13.23
-206.62
-12.71
0.27
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.02
0.88
0.09
Profit before tax
0.86
-1.88
0.22
0.03
Taxes
-0.15
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-17.93
0.2
0.42
-27.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.7
-1.88
0.22
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.7
-1.88
0.22
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-137.5
-951.66
690.27
-49.72
NPM
10.67
-207.62
5.08
0.08
