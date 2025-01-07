iifl-logo-icon 1
UR Sugar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9
(4.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.63

0.9

4.36

32.76

yoy growth (%)

629.15

-79.14

-86.69

-59.92

Raw materials

-5.52

-2.64

-4.56

-32.35

As % of sales

83.27

290.91

104.72

98.74

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.02

-0.07

-0.14

As % of sales

0.76

2.52

1.78

0.43

Other costs

-0.18

-0.11

-0.27

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.72

13.18

6.21

0.54

Operating profit

0.87

-1.87

-0.55

0.08

OPM

13.23

-206.62

-12.71

0.27

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.88

0.09

Profit before tax

0.86

-1.88

0.22

0.03

Taxes

-0.15

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-17.93

0.2

0.42

-27.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

-1.88

0.22

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.7

-1.88

0.22

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-137.5

-951.66

690.27

-49.72

NPM

10.67

-207.62

5.08

0.08

