UR Sugar Industries Ltd Annually Results

9
(-2.07%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

9.03

32.77

81.85

26.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.03

32.77

81.85

26.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.12

0.08

0.06

Total Income

9.16

32.89

81.93

26.42

Total Expenditure

9.28

32.66

81.73

26.3

PBIDT

-0.11

0.23

0.2

0.12

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

PBDT

-0.13

0.22

0.18

0.11

Depreciation

0.13

0.15

0.11

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.02

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.24

0.06

0.06

0.02

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.22

0.06

0.06

0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.22

0.06

0.06

0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

0.16

0.17

0.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.5

3.5

3.5

2.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

17,50,000

17,50,000

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

50

50

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

17,50,000

17,50,000

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

50

50

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.21

0.7

0.24

0.45

PBDTM(%)

-1.43

0.67

0.21

0.41

PATM(%)

-2.65

0.18

0.07

0.07

