UR Sugar Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
9.03
32.77
81.85
26.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.03
32.77
81.85
26.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.12
0.08
0.06
Total Income
9.16
32.89
81.93
26.42
Total Expenditure
9.28
32.66
81.73
26.3
PBIDT
-0.11
0.23
0.2
0.12
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
PBDT
-0.13
0.22
0.18
0.11
Depreciation
0.13
0.15
0.11
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.02
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.24
0.06
0.06
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.22
0.06
0.06
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.22
0.06
0.06
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
0.16
0.17
0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.5
3.5
3.5
2.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
17,50,000
17,50,000
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
50
50
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
17,50,000
17,50,000
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
50
50
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.21
0.7
0.24
0.45
PBDTM(%)
-1.43
0.67
0.21
0.41
PATM(%)
-2.65
0.18
0.07
0.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.