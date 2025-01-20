iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UR Sugar Industries Ltd Key Ratios

8.92
(-1.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:56:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UR Sugar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.92

Op profit growth

35.96

EBIT growth

-4.21

Net profit growth

12.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.32

0.09

EBIT margin

0.23

0.09

Net profit margin

0.17

0.06

RoCE

1.82

RoNW

0.33

RoA

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.16

0.14

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.28

-0.16

Book value per share

11.91

11.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.43

4.5

P/CEPS

-1.38

-3.89

P/B

0.03

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

5.75

14.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-15.22

-24.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

9.96

Inventory days

22.72

Creditor days

-12.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.65

-5.86

Net debt / equity

-0.1

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-4.11

-1.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.66

-99.33

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.21

Other costs

-0.57

-0.35

UR Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR UR Sugar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.