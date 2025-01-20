Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.92
Op profit growth
35.96
EBIT growth
-4.21
Net profit growth
12.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.32
0.09
EBIT margin
0.23
0.09
Net profit margin
0.17
0.06
RoCE
1.82
RoNW
0.33
RoA
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.16
0.14
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.28
-0.16
Book value per share
11.91
11.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.43
4.5
P/CEPS
-1.38
-3.89
P/B
0.03
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
5.75
14.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-15.22
-24.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.96
Inventory days
22.72
Creditor days
-12.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.65
-5.86
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-4.11
-1.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.66
-99.33
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.21
Other costs
-0.57
-0.35
