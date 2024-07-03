iifl-logo-icon 1
UR Sugar Industries Ltd Share Price

9.29
(1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:00 AM

  • Open9.41
  • Day's High9.41
  • 52 Wk High20.3
  • Prev. Close9.19
  • Day's Low9.21
  • 52 Wk Low 8.66
  • Turnover (lac)1.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.77
  • Div. Yield0
UR Sugar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.41

Prev. Close

9.19

Turnover(Lac.)

1.13

Day's High

9.41

Day's Low

9.21

52 Week's High

20.3

52 Week's Low

8.66

Book Value

3.47

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UR Sugar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

UR Sugar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

UR Sugar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 73.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UR Sugar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.66

7.1

7.57

-0.73

Net Worth

18.16

17.6

18.07

2.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.63

0.9

4.36

32.76

yoy growth (%)

629.15

-79.14

-86.69

-59.92

Raw materials

-5.52

-2.64

-4.56

-32.35

As % of sales

83.27

290.91

104.72

98.74

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.02

-0.07

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.86

-1.88

0.22

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.15

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.51

0.5

-1.24

0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

629.15

-79.14

-86.69

-59.92

Op profit growth

-146.7

238.86

-724.62

-20.13

EBIT growth

-145.88

-933.78

361.4

-41.06

Net profit growth

-137.5

-951.66

690.27

-49.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

9.03

32.77

81.85

26.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.03

32.77

81.85

26.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.12

0.08

0.06

UR Sugar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UR Sugar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Deependra Shukla

Company Secretary

Ankita Gupta

Additional Director

Nikhil Umesh Katti

Additional Director

Pratibha Munnolli

Additional Director

Basavaraj Hagaragi

Additional Director

Kush Katti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amita Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UR Sugar Industries Ltd

Summary

UR Sugar Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Yogya Enterprises Limited on 16th September, 2010 in Delhi. The Company changed their name from Yogya Enterprise Limited To HKG Limited on 13 August 2020 and then again from HKG Limited to UR Sugar Industries Limited on January 5, 2023. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the trading business. It was registered dealer in Metals, IT Hardwares, Bullion and Fabrics. The Company offers a gamut of Metal products, which includes Hot rolled Steel, Copper Wire Rod, Copper Ingots and Aluminum Wire Rods. These are manufactured using graded raw material and used in different electrical and industrial applications. The company supplies international quality standards such as IS 1897 and IS 613 and IS 4800 to ensure the quality of its Copper Wires that have enabled the Company to acquire trust of its valued customers. Thereafter, the Company ventured in to Supply and Trading in Computer Hardware in addition to its existing line of trading operations effective from 01 March, 2015. It made a public issue in April, 2015. The Company changed its business in 2019-20 and is now, one of the fastest growing business conglomerates in Mumbai, which connects small businesses and empower them to grow through the use of its web interfaces and services accessible to every small business and enable them to grow manifold.In 2022-23, the Company set up Greenfield Sugar Plant with distillery in the Belgaum District of Karnataka in 2023. I
Company FAQs

What is the UR Sugar Industries Ltd share price today?

The UR Sugar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of UR Sugar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹48.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UR Sugar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UR Sugar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹8.66 and ₹20.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UR Sugar Industries Ltd?

UR Sugar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.23%, 3 Years at -18.65%, 1 Year at -37.05%, 6 Month at -36.18%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -7.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UR Sugar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.67 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 73.14 %

