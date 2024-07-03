Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹9.41
Prev. Close₹9.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.13
Day's High₹9.41
Day's Low₹9.21
52 Week's High₹20.3
52 Week's Low₹8.66
Book Value₹3.47
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.66
7.1
7.57
-0.73
Net Worth
18.16
17.6
18.07
2.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.63
0.9
4.36
32.76
yoy growth (%)
629.15
-79.14
-86.69
-59.92
Raw materials
-5.52
-2.64
-4.56
-32.35
As % of sales
83.27
290.91
104.72
98.74
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.02
-0.07
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.86
-1.88
0.22
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.15
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.51
0.5
-1.24
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
629.15
-79.14
-86.69
-59.92
Op profit growth
-146.7
238.86
-724.62
-20.13
EBIT growth
-145.88
-933.78
361.4
-41.06
Net profit growth
-137.5
-951.66
690.27
-49.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
9.03
32.77
81.85
26.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.03
32.77
81.85
26.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.12
0.08
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Deependra Shukla
Company Secretary
Ankita Gupta
Additional Director
Nikhil Umesh Katti
Additional Director
Pratibha Munnolli
Additional Director
Basavaraj Hagaragi
Additional Director
Kush Katti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amita Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
UR Sugar Industries Ltd
Summary
UR Sugar Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Yogya Enterprises Limited on 16th September, 2010 in Delhi. The Company changed their name from Yogya Enterprise Limited To HKG Limited on 13 August 2020 and then again from HKG Limited to UR Sugar Industries Limited on January 5, 2023. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the trading business. It was registered dealer in Metals, IT Hardwares, Bullion and Fabrics. The Company offers a gamut of Metal products, which includes Hot rolled Steel, Copper Wire Rod, Copper Ingots and Aluminum Wire Rods. These are manufactured using graded raw material and used in different electrical and industrial applications. The company supplies international quality standards such as IS 1897 and IS 613 and IS 4800 to ensure the quality of its Copper Wires that have enabled the Company to acquire trust of its valued customers. Thereafter, the Company ventured in to Supply and Trading in Computer Hardware in addition to its existing line of trading operations effective from 01 March, 2015. It made a public issue in April, 2015. The Company changed its business in 2019-20 and is now, one of the fastest growing business conglomerates in Mumbai, which connects small businesses and empower them to grow through the use of its web interfaces and services accessible to every small business and enable them to grow manifold.In 2022-23, the Company set up Greenfield Sugar Plant with distillery in the Belgaum District of Karnataka in 2023. I
The UR Sugar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹48.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UR Sugar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UR Sugar Industries Ltd is ₹8.66 and ₹20.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UR Sugar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.23%, 3 Years at -18.65%, 1 Year at -37.05%, 6 Month at -36.18%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -7.64%.
