Summary

UR Sugar Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Yogya Enterprises Limited on 16th September, 2010 in Delhi. The Company changed their name from Yogya Enterprise Limited To HKG Limited on 13 August 2020 and then again from HKG Limited to UR Sugar Industries Limited on January 5, 2023. Earlier, the Company was engaged in the trading business. It was registered dealer in Metals, IT Hardwares, Bullion and Fabrics. The Company offers a gamut of Metal products, which includes Hot rolled Steel, Copper Wire Rod, Copper Ingots and Aluminum Wire Rods. These are manufactured using graded raw material and used in different electrical and industrial applications. The company supplies international quality standards such as IS 1897 and IS 613 and IS 4800 to ensure the quality of its Copper Wires that have enabled the Company to acquire trust of its valued customers. Thereafter, the Company ventured in to Supply and Trading in Computer Hardware in addition to its existing line of trading operations effective from 01 March, 2015. It made a public issue in April, 2015. The Company changed its business in 2019-20 and is now, one of the fastest growing business conglomerates in Mumbai, which connects small businesses and empower them to grow through the use of its web interfaces and services accessible to every small business and enable them to grow manifold.In 2022-23, the Company set up Greenfield Sugar Plant with distillery in the Belgaum District of Karnataka in 2023. I

