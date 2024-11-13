iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
UR Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 2. TO APPROVE THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 Quarterly Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
UR Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To fix the AGM date to approve the draft Boards Report for FY 2023-24 Considered and approved the Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company Considered and approved that the 14th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Friday 27th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at registered office of the Company Considered and approved the Closure of Register of Members & Share transfer books of the Company from Friday 20th September, 2024 to Friday 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 27th September, 2024 Considered and approved the appointment of CS Gaurav Shenoy (FCS No. 11355) as the Scrutinizer of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
UR Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. TO APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 2. TO CONSIDER AND APPOINT SECRETARIAL AUDITOR FOR THE FY 2024-25 AND FIX THEIR REMUNERATION 3.TO CONSIDER AND APPOINT INTERNAL AUDITOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25 AND FIX THEIR REMUNERATION 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
UR Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve & take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report. 1. Considered, approved & taken on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
UR Sugar Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. Pursuant to 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with schedule III of the said regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 09th, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following items: 1. Considered, approved & taken on record the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

