UR Sugar Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
2.74
6.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
2.74
6.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.02
-0.04
0.1
Total Income
0.05
0.02
2.7
6.39
Total Expenditure
0.2
0.2
3.14
5.73
PBIDT
-0.15
-0.17
-0.45
0.66
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.15
-0.18
-0.45
0.65
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.04
-0.12
0.16
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.18
-0.17
-0.36
0.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.18
-0.15
-0.36
0.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.18
-0.15
-0.36
0.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
-0.03
-0.07
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-16.42
10.49
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-16.42
10.33
PATM(%)
0
0
-13.13
7.31
