iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UR Sugar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.5
(-7.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UR Sugar Industries Ltd

UR Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.86

-1.88

0.22

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.15

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.51

0.5

-1.24

0.1

Other operating items

Operating

1.2

-1.41

-1.11

0

Capital expenditure

0.2

-0.44

-0.24

0.01

Free cash flow

1.4

-1.85

-1.35

0.01

Equity raised

-2.87

1.8

2.26

1.72

Investing

0

-3.17

1.63

0.5

Financing

0

-0.02

0.01

0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.47

-3.23

2.55

2.3

UR Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR UR Sugar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.