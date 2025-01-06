UR Sugar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.86
-1.88
0.22
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.15
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.51
0.5
-1.24
0.1
Other operating items
Operating
1.2
-1.41
-1.11
0
Capital expenditure
0.2
-0.44
-0.24
0.01
Free cash flow
1.4
-1.85
-1.35
0.01
Equity raised
-2.87
1.8
2.26
1.72
Investing
0
-3.17
1.63
0.5
Financing
0
-0.02
0.01
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.47
-3.23
2.55
2.3
