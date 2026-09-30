This Red Herring Prospectus may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and our actual financial performance may materially vary from the conditions contemplated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described below and elsewhere in this Red Herring Prospectus. For further information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" on page 18. Also read "Risk Factors" and "- Significant Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and financial condition " on pages 20 and 254 respectively, for a discussion of certain factors that may affect our business, financial condition or results of operations.

You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our Restated Financial Information included herein as of and for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 and financial year ending March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024, including the related notes, schedules and annexures. Our Restated Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Standards and restated in accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. Accounting Standards differs in certain material respects from IFRS and US GAAP.

Our Financial Year commences on April 1 and ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular Financial Year are to the 12 months ended March 31 of that year. Unless otherwise stated, or the context otherwise requires, the financial information used in this section is derived from section titled "Restated Financial Information" beginning on page 218.

We have exclusively commissioned and paid for the services of independent third party research agency, Dun & Bradstreet ("D&B") for the purposes of confirming our understanding of the industry in connection with the Offer, and have relied on the report titled "Report on EPC Industry (Focus on the Oil & gas transportation, distribution & refining as well as thermal power)" dated September 09, 2026 (the "D&B Report"), for industry related data in this Red Herring Prospectus, including in the sections "Industry Overview", "Our Business" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on pages 112, 162 and 252, respectively. We officially engaged D&B in connection with the preparation of the D&B Report pursuant to an engagement letter dated August 09, 2025. The D&B Report is available on the website of our Company at www.vectrasgroup.com till the Bid/Offer Closing Date and has also been included in "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection - Material Documents" on page 403. The data included herein includes excerpts from the D&B Report and may have been re-ordered by us for the purposes of presentation. There are no parts, data or information (which may be relevant for the proposed Issue), that has been left out or changed in any manner. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial, operational, industry and other related information derived from the D&B Report and included herein with respect to any particular year, refers to such information for the relevant financial year.

Overview

We are Gujarat based Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") company operating in the Midstream and Downstream segment of Oil & Gas Industry. We are an Oil & Gas infrastructure service provider having presence in multiple states, focused on laying pipeline networks and combined station works along with construction of associated facilities. We provide integrated solutions to the Oil & Gas sector, which includes (i) Combined station works (ii) Midstream and downstream pipeline projects and related facilities, and (iii) Other allied services. Under the leadership of our experienced and first-generation promoters, we have established a strong track record in delivering comprehensive EPC services in Oil & Gas industry such as design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of Oil & Gas stations and cross-country pipelines, spur pipelines, city gas stations and related civil and mechanical works.

Pipelines are essential for transporting Oil & Gas, offering safe, reliable, and cost-effective transport compared to road and rail. They ensure a continuous supply of resources to refineries, industries, and power plants, aiding in uninterrupted production and electricity generation. Pipelines have lower maintenance needs and energy consumption, leading to reduced transportation costs and economic benefits.

Details of KPIs for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 and financial year ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024:

Particulars No Unit For the period/ financial year ended September* 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 GAAP Measures 1. Total Income ( Rs. in lakhs) 7,219.63 11,990.09 8,053.29 5,436.77 Revenue from . Operations ( Rs. in lakhs) 7,193.86 11,980.20 8,048.03 5,431.89 Profit after tax 3. (PAT) ( Rs. in lakhs) 910.25 1,543.27 1,016.77 581.19 . Net Operating . Cash Flows ( Rs. in Lakhs) (313.85) (510.26) (443.98) (129.16) Non-GAAP Measures 5. PAT Margin (In %) 12.65 12.88 12.63 10.70 6. EBITDA ( Rs. in lakhs) 1,454.04 2,401.29 1,504.88 867.17 7. EBITDA Margin (In %) 20.21 20.04 18.70 15.96 „ Return on Equity 8. (RoE) (In %) 21.52 51.39 59.00 93.02 g Return on Capital . Employed (In %) 19.69 48.37 56.09 79.27 Debt to Equity . Ratio (in Times) 0.67 0.59 0.53 0.34 11. Current Ratio (in Times) 6.86 5.45 3.14 4.02

ANot annualised

Notes:

1. Total Income means the Total Income as appearing in the Restated Financial Information.

2. Revenue from Operations means the Revenue from Operations as appearing in the Restated Financial Information.

3. Profit after tax (PAT) means profit after tax for the year as appearing in the Restated Financial Information.

4. PAT Margin (%) = PAT / Revenue from Operations.

5. Net Operating Cash Flows means Net Cash Inflow / (Outflow) from operating activities as appearing in the Restated Financial Information.

6. EBITDA = Restated profit/(Loss) before tax and exceptional items + finance costs + depreciation and amortization expense - other income.

7. EBITDA Margin (%) = EBITDA / Revenue from Operations.

8. Return on Equity is calculated as profit after tax for the year divided by average total equity.

9. Return on Capital Employed (%) is calculated as earning before interest and tax (EBIT) /Average Capital Employed EBIT is calculated as "Profit before tax + finance cost - other income " and Capital Employed is calculated as "Total Equity + Non-Current Borrowings + Current Borrowing+ Deferred Tax (Asset)ZLiability - Intangible Assets".

10. Debt to Equity ratio is calculated as Total of non-current borrowings and current borrowings/ Total Equity.

11. Current ratio is calculated as total current assets divided total current liabilities excluding short term borrowings.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain supplemental Non-GAAP Measures and certain operational performance indicators such as PAT Margin, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Return on Equity (RoE), Return on Capital Employed, Debt to Equity Ratio, Current Ratio to review and analyse our financial and operating performance from period to period, to evaluate our business, and for forecasting purposes.

Although these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures are not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards, our management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating us because they are widely used measures to evaluate a companys operating and financial performance. Further, our management believes that when taken collectively with financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Standards, these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures may be helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing results and trends. Presentation of these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our historical financial performance, as reported and presented in our Restated Financial Information set out in this Red Herring Prospectus.

These Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures are not defined under, or presented in accordance with, Generally Accepted Accounting Standards and have limitations as analytical tools which indicate, among other things, that they do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditure or contractual commitments; changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and the finance cost, or cash requirements. Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortised will often have to be replaced in the future, and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

These Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures may differ from similar titled information used by other companies, who may calculate such information differently and hence their comparability with those used by us may be limited. Therefore, these Non-GAAP Measures, financial and operational performance indicators and other industry measures should not be viewed as substitutes for performance or profitability measures under Ind AS or as indicators of our operating performance, financial condition, cash flows, liquidity or profitability. Set out below are definitions of, and reconciliation to GAAP measures pertaining to, certain key Non-GAAP Measures presented in this Red Herring Prospectus, along with a brief explanation of their calculation.

Significant Factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition

Our results of operations and financial condition are affected by a number of important factors including:

Competition and pricing pressure

We operate in a highly competitive environment. The industry is fragmented, with a diverse range of competitors, both large multinational companies and smaller regional players. The success of our operations is heavily reliant on our ability to effectively compete, particularly by leveraging our unique capabilities.

Some of our competitors possess greater financial resources and larger capacities in terms of execution of high order value and complex projects. Certain competitors may also benefit from cost advantages in their operations or have expertise in erection and commissioning of complex projects and have access to certain technologies due to their collaboration/tie-ups with other multidisciplinary EPC companies. As a result, they may offer a broader scope of service, larger sales teams, and more extensive intellectual property resources, enabling them to appeal to a wider range of customers across various sectors. Our ability to remain competitive and achieve desired margins is influenced by both domestic and international competition. However, we believe our focus on optimizing our service portfolio and continuing to distinguish our capabilities will help us maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic market environment.

Trends in the Indian Oil and Gas EPC Industry

India is currently the 3rd largest energy and oil consumer in the world, after China and US. Indias oil consumption is projected to rise significantly by 50% by 2030, compared to a global demand increase of only 7%. For natural gas, the countrys consumption is projected to double from 64 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 2019 to 115 BCM in 2030. As of March 31, 2025, the total length of the crude oil pipeline network in India is 10,446 kilometers, boasting a capacity of 153.1 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA). During FY 2024- 25, the utilization of crude oil pipelines stands at 66.5%. Product pipelines, inclusive of LPG, form a comprehensive network spanning 24130 kilometers with a capacity of 145.8 MMTPA. During FY 2024-25, the utilization of product pipelines reached 71.1%, an increase from 68.9% in FY 2023-24. (Source: Dun & Bradstreet Report)

According to Dun & Bradstreet, the Major Demand Drivers for Indian oil and gas EPC Industry includes:

• Rising Domestic Consumption: The growth of Indias middle class, which is expected to reach 580 million by 2025, is significantly driving domestic consumption. With rising disposable incomes, there is an increasing demand for a variety of consumer goods, compelling manufacturers to enhance their production capabilities. As a result, businesses are investing heavily in new factories and industrial facilities to meet this demand. This trend is not only boosting domestic manufacturing but also necessitating substantial industrial construction projects across the country to accommodate increased production needs.

• Export Potential: Indias youthful demographic, with over 65% of its population under the age of 35, provides a distinct advantage in the global market. This demographic is increasingly skilled and cost-competitive, attracting foreign manufacturers looking to diversify their supply chains. The surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) has been notable, with inflows rising from USD 45.15 billion in FY 2015 to a record high of USD 81.04 billion in FY 2025. This influx drives the establishment of new production facilities and logistics hubs, creating a growing demand for industrial construction as companies seek to tap into both domestic and international markets.

• Globalization and Trade Agreements: Indias involvement in 13 free trade agreements (FTAs) and ongoing negotiations with countries like the U.K., Canada, and the European Union underscores its commitment to enhancing trade opportunities. These agreements facilitate smoother access to global markets, prompting local manufacturers to increase production capabilities. As companies scale their operations to leverage these trade opportunities, the demand for robust industrial infrastructure including manufacturing plants and logistics facilities grows significantly, further stimulating industrial construction activity.

• Technological Advancements: The integration of advanced technologies, including automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives, is revolutionizing Indias manufacturing landscape. As companies increasingly adopt these technologies to enhance production efficiency, there is a pressing need for modern production facilities that can support sophisticated processes. This shift necessitates substantial investments in upgrading existing infrastructure and developing new industrial spaces, thereby driving demand for specialized industrial construction projects that cater to the needs of high-tech manufacturing operations.

The abovementioned trends and growth drivers in the Indian Oil and Gas industry could have a significant impact on our revenue from operations.

Our Cash Operating Expenses

We have witnessed significant growth in our business and operations over the past few years. For the last three financial years, on a restated basis, our revenue from operations, EBITDA and PAT from continuing operations grew at a CAGR of 48.51%, 66.41% and 62.95%, respectively. As we continue to expand our operations, optimizing our cash operating expenses will be critical to maintaining our competitiveness and profitability. Generally, increases in Cash Operating Expenses have been offset through increases in operations.

Our company enters into Item Rate Contracts with the respective customers. Under item rate contracts, we are required to quote rates for individual items of work on the basis of a schedule of quantities furnished by our client. The design and drawings are provided by the client or our internal design team prepares the same as per decided scope. Typically, our risk is lower in item rate contracts as, other than escalation in the rates of items quoted by us to the client, we are paid according to the actual amount of work on the basis of the per-unit price quoted. Item rate contracts typically contain price variation or escalation clauses that provide for either reimbursement by the client in the event of a variation in the prices of key materials or a formula that splits the contract into pre-defined components for materials, labour and fuel and links the escalation in amounts payable by the client. However, any increase in cash operating expenses that we are unable to pass on to our customers or increase in cash operating expenses due to change in our operations could adversely affect our result of operations.

Set forth below is a table which provides details of our Cash Operating Expenses, for the periods indicated, as well as such expenses as a percentage of our revenue from operations.

Particulars For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Cost of materials Consumed (A) 1,239.53 17.17 2,966.13 24.74 2,514.80 31.23 2,120.23 39.00 Project Related Expenses (B) 3,367.16 46.64 6,350.09 52.96 4,455.83 55.33 2,103.49 38.69 Changes in inventories of work-inprogress and stock in trade (C) (547.62) (7.59) (1,469.0 5) (12.25) (1,255.6 1) (15.59) (222.05) (4.08) Employee benefits expense (D) 1,391.63 19.28 1,323.23 11.04 570.19 7.08 366.63 6.74 Other expenses (E) 289.13 4.00 408.51 3.41 257.95 3.20 196.41 3.61 Cash Operating Expenses (F= A+B+C+D+E) 5,739.83 79.50 9,578.91 79.89 6,543.16 81.25 4,564.71 83.96

Our Project Related Expenses is a significant component of our operational expenses, contributing 58.66%, 66.29%, 68.10% and 46.08% for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 and Financial Year ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024.

Employee benefit expenses comprise Salaries, Wages and Bonus, Director remuneration, contribution to provident and other funds, gratuity and other staff welfare payments. These expenses have continued to increase as a result of annual wage increments as well as an increase in the headcount of our employees, which reflects the effects of expansion of our business. Our total employees benefit expenses increased by 132.07% and 55.52% in Financial Year 2025-26 and Financial Year 2024-25, respectively. Our employees and operational workers are key to the success of our business.

Our other expenses primarily include Legal & Professional Expenses, Transportation Expenses, Provision for CSR. We have successfully managed to optimize our other expenses in comparison with growth in our revenue from operations. Other expenses in comparison with total income amounts to 4.00%, 3.41%, 3.20% and 3.61%, for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 and financial year ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024.

Execution capabilities

Our ability to complete our projects within the expected completion dates or at all is subject to a number of risks and unforeseen events, including, without limitation collaboration with third parties, changes in applicable regulations, availability of adequate financing arrangements on commercially viable terms, as well as an inability or delay in securing necessary statutory or regulatory approvals for such projects. Our EPC projects are required to achieve commercial operation no later than the scheduled commercial operation dates specified under the relevant EPC contracts, or by the end of the extension period, if any is granted by our clients. We provide our clients with performance guarantees for the completion of the construction of our projects within a specified time frame. The client may also be entitled to terminate the EPC contract in the event of delay in completion of the work if the delay is not on account of any of the agreed exceptions. In addition to the risk of termination by the client, delays in completion of development may result in cost overruns, lower or no returns on capital and reduced revenue for the client thus impacting the projects performance, as well as failure to meet scheduled debt service payment dates and increased interest costs from our financing agreements for the projects. Delay in completion of projects have major repercussions on our business including but not limited to fines and penalties payable to the vendor as per the agreed terms and conditions, partial forfeiture of our earnest money and we may be subject to disputes brought by the vendors or suppliers, etc.

Principal Components of statement of Profit and Loss

Total Income

Our total income comprises (i) revenue from operations; and (ii) other income.

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations comprises revenue from sale of product and sale of Works Contract service. Our sale of products comprises of sale of materials supplied by us as a part of contract under civil infrastructure portion.

While, our sale of Works Contract service comprises of our integrated services in relation to (i) Midstream and downstream pipeline projects and related facilities, (ii) Combined station works and (iii) Other allied services such as electrical & instrumentation and cathodic protection and Safety Assurance services in relation to Oil and Gas industry.

Other income

Our other income consists of (i) Interest Income; (ii) Interest on Income Tax Refund; (iii) Insurance Claim Received; and (iv) Miscellaneous Income.

Set forth below is a breakdown of our other income, for the periods indicated.

Particulars For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total Interest Income 8.87 34.44 9.20 93.02 4.94 93.92 2.70 55.33 Miscellaneous Income - - 0.69 6.98 0.32 6.08 - - Interest on Income Tax Refund 0.69 14.14 Insurance Claim Received - - - - - - 1.49 30.53 Refund of GST Penalty Paid 7.38 28.65 Government Grant/Subsidy 9.51 36.91 Total 25.76 100.00 9.89 100.00 5.26 100.00 4.88 100.00

Total Expenses

Our Total expenses consists of (i) cost of materials consumed; (ii) project related expenses; (iii) changes in inventories of work-in- progress and stock in trade; (iv) employee benefits expense; (v) finance costs; (vi) depreciation and amortization expense; (vii) other expenses. Set out below is a breakdown of our total expenses, for the periods indicated.

Particulars For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of total income Cost of materials Consumed 1,239.53 17.17 2,966.13 24.74 2,514.80 31.23 2,120.23 39.00 Project Related Expenses 3,367.16 46.64 6,350.09 52.96 4,455.83 55.33 2,103.49 38.69 Changes in inventories of work-inprogress and stock in trade (547.62) (7.59) (1,469.0 5) (12.25) (1,255.6 1) (15.59) (222.05) (4.08) Employee benefits expense 1,391.63 19.28 1,323.23 11.04 570.19 7.08 366.63 6.74 Finance costs 156.30 2.16 189.89 1.58 77.17 0.96 22.06 0.41 Depreciation and amortization expense 101.61 1.41 137.50 1.15 77.13 0.96 38.46 0.71 Other expenses 289.13 4.00 408.51 3.41 257.95 3.20 196.41 3.61 Total 5,997.74 83.08 9,906.30 82.63 6,697.46 83.17 4,625.23 85.08

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of material consumed comprises of the difference in the closing balance vis-a-vis opening balance of raw material and the amount of Material purchased and services consumed during the year including cost of Works Contract incurred during the year.

Project Related Expenses

Project related expenses comprises of site expense, labor at site, power and fuel, machinery rentals expense, drilling and excavation expense and camera installation and repairing works.

Changes in inventories of work-in- progress and stock in trade

Changes in inventories of work-in- progress and stock in trade consists of difference in the closing balance vis-avis opening balance of work-in- progress and stock in trade

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee Benefit Expenses consists of: (i) Salaries, Wages and Bonus, (ii) Director remuneration, (iii) Contribution to provident and other funds (iv) Gratuity expenses; and (v) Other staff welfare payments.

Finance costs

Finance Cost consists of Interest on borrowings and Loan Processing Fees.

Depreciation and amortization expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense consist of Depreciation on property, plant and equipment.

Other expenses

Our other expenses primarily consist of: (i) Legal & Professional fees; (ii) Transportation expenses; and (iii) Admin and Other Expenses.

Results of Our Operations

The table below sets out financial data from our Restated Statement of Profit and Loss for the periods indicated below, and components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for such periods.

Particular For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income Revenue from operations 7,193.86 99.64 11,980.20 99.92 8,048.03 99.93 5,431.89 99.91 Other Income 25.76 0.36 9.89 0.08 5.26 0.07 4.88 0.09 Total Income 7,219.63 100.00 11,990.09 100.00 8,053.29 100.00 5,436.77 100.00 Expenses (a) Cost of materials Consumed 1,239.53 17.17 2,966.13 24.74 2,514.80 31.23 2,120.23 39.00 (b) Project Related Expenses 3,367.16 46.64 6,350.09 52.96 4,455.83 55.33 2,103.49 38.69 (c) Changes in inventories of work-in- progress and stock in trade (547.62) (7.59) (1,469.05) (12.25) (1,255.61) (15.59) (222.05) (4.08) (d) Employee benefits expense 1,391.63 19.28 1,323.23 11.04 570.19 7.08 366.63 6.74 (e) Finance costs 156.30 2.16 189.89 1.58 77.17 0.96 22.06 0.41 (f) Depreciation and amortization expense 101.61 1.41 137.50 1.15 77.13 0.96 38.46 0.71 (g) Other expenses 289.13 4.00 408.51 3.41 257.95 3.20 196.41 3.61 Total Expenses 5,997.74 83.08 9,906.30 82.63 6,697.46 83.17 4,625.23 85.08 Profit /(Loss) before tax and Exceptional Items 2,083.79 17.37 1,355.83 16.83 811.54 14.92 Exceptional Items - - - - Profit/ (loss) before tax (VII) 1,221.89 16.92 2,083.79 17.37 1,355.83 16.83 811.54 14.92 Tax Expense Current Tax Expenses 310.22 4.30 562.98 4.70 406.29 5.05 169.33 3.11 Tax in Respect of Earlier Years - - 6.60 0.06 Deferred Tax Expenses 1.43 0.02 (29.06) (0.24) (67.23) (0.83) 61.02 1.12 Total Tax Expenses (VIII) 311.64 4.32 540.52 4.51 339.06 4.21 230.35 4.24 Profit after tax for the year (IX= VII-VIII) 910.25 12.61 1,543.27 12.87 1,016.77 12.63 581.19 10.69

Six months period ended September 30, 2026 Total Income

Total income for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 stood at t 7,219.63 lakhs. The income during the period was primarily driven by revenue from operations and other income.

Revenue from Operations

For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations amounted to t 7,193.86 lakhs, representing 99.64% of the total income. The revenue from operations was primarily driven by Project Work Revenue, which contributed t 6,911.53 lakhs, accounting for 96.08% of our total revenue from operations. Material Sale contributed t 143.04 lakhs, representing 1.99% of our revenue from operations. Revenue from other allied services, including Electrical Work Revenue and Technical Service Revenue, collectively contributed t 139.29 lakhs, accounting for 1.94% of our revenue from operations.

Particulars Six-months period ended September 30, 2026 Revenue from operations (in Rs. lakhs) % of revenue from operations (in %) Sale of products comprises following: Material Sale 143.04 1.99 Sale of services comprises following: Electrical Work Revenue 110.75 1.54 Project Work Revenue 6,911.53 96.08 Technical Service Revenue 28.54 0.40 Total Revenue from Operations 7,193.86 100.00

Note: Project Work Revenue includes (i) Combined station works and (ii) Midstream and downstream pipeline projects and related facilities. Other allied services include Electrical Work Revenue and Technical Service Revenue.

During the six-months period ended September 30, 2026, substantial part of our revenue from operations was from Project Work Revenue (comprising combined station works and midstream and downstream pipeline projects and related facilities), which contributed 96.08% of our total revenue from operations. In comparison, Material Sale and other allied services (comprising Electrical Work Revenue and Technical Service Revenue) contributed 1.99% and 1.94% of our total revenue from operations, respectively. Our unexecuted outstanding Order Book as at September 30, 2026 stood at t 18,327.87 lakhs.

Other Income

Other income for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 was t 25.76 lakhs, accounting for 0.36% of total income. Other income primarily comprised interest income of t 8.87 lakhs, Refund of GST penalty paid and Government grant/subsidy of t 7.38 lakhs and 9.51 lakhs respectively, accounting for 0.12%, 0.10% and 0.13% of total income, respectively.

Total Expenses:

Total expenses for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to t 5,997.74 lakhs, representing 83.08% of total income which comprised of Cost of Materials Consumed of t 1,239.53 lakhs, Project Related expenses of t 3,367.16 lakhs, Employee benefits expenses of t 1,391.63 lakhs, Finance cost of t 156.30 lakhs, Depreciation and amortization expenses of t 101.61 lakhs, and Other expenses of t 289.13 lakhs.

A detailed break-up of each component is provided below:

Cost of Materials Consumed

Cost of materials consumed for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to t 1,239.53 lakhs, representing 17.17% of our total income which comprised amount of material purchased and services consumed during the period, including cost of works contract incurred during the period, of t 1,721.70 lakhs accounting for 23.85% of our total income. Our opening stock of raw materials at the commencement of the period was Rs. 532.52 lakhs, while the closing stock at the end of the period was Rs. 1,014.69 lakhs.

Project Related Expenses

For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026, project-related expenses amounted to t 3,367.16 lakhs, representing 46.64% of total income. These expenses primarily comprised laboour at site expense amounting to t 2,040.01 lakhs, which accounted for 28.26% of our total income. Other project-related expenses collectively contributed t 1,327.15 lakhs, representing 18.38% of total income.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Employee benefits expenses for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to t 1,391.63 lakhs, representing 19.28% of our total income. The expense was primarily attributable to salaries, wages, bonus & other allowances (including Director remuneration) of t 1,281.58 lakhs, contribution to provident fund and other funds of t 57.71 lakhs, gratuity expenses of t 10.61 lakhs and staff welfare expenses of t 41.73 lakhs. The number of employees as at September 30, 2026 stood at 990.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to t 156.30 lakhs, representing 2.16% of our total income. Finance costs were primarily incurred on interest expenses on borrowings of Rs. 133.23 lakhs and other borrowing costs of t 23.07 lakhs. Other borrowing costs primarily comprise of loan processing fees and bank huarantee charges. Our total borrowings as at September 30, 2026 stood at t 3,136.12 lakhs.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

Depreciation and amortisation expense for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to t 101.61 lakhs, representing 1.41% of our total income. The expense relates to depreciation on property, plant and equipment during the period. The Net Block of Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company as at September 30, 2026 stood at t 722.65 lakhs.

Other Expenses

Other expenses for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to t 289.13 lakhs, representing 4.00% of our total income, and primarily comprised Legal and professional fees amounting to t 81.30 lakhs, Transportation expense was t 76.08 lakhs, Rental expense for the building taken on rental basis was t 33.80 lakhs, Insurance expense was t 17.71 lakhs and Miscellaneous expenses stood at t 0.79 lakhs.

Profit before Tax (PBT)

Profit before tax for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to Rs. 1,221.89 lakhs, representing a profit before tax margin of 16.92% of total income.

Tax Expenses

Total tax expenses for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to Rs. 311.64 lakhs, representing 4.32% of total income. The tax expense primarily comprised current tax of Rs. 310.22 lakhs and deferred tax of Rs. 1.43 lakhs, in line with profits earned during the period.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

As a result of the foregoing, profit after tax for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 amounted to Rs. 910.25 lakhs, representing a PAT margin of 12.61% of total income.

Comparison of FY 2025-26 to FY 2024-25

Total Income

Our total income increased by 48.88% to Rs. 11,990.09 lakhs in Financial Year 2025-26 from Rs. 8,053.29 lakhs in Financial Year 2024-25, the primary reason for which are disclosed below:

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 48.86% from Rs. 8,048.03 lakhs in Financial Year 2024-25 (representing 99.93% of our total income in that year) to Rs. 11,980.20 lakhs in Financial Year 2025-26 (representing 99.92% of our total income in that year). The increase in revenue from operations was primarily attributable to the higher utilisation of the order book during the period. The Company executed and converted a greater portion of its outstanding orders into revenue, supported by the increased execution of projects during the period. Our order book has expanded leading to better absorption of fixed costs and higher resource utilization.

The detailed bifurcation of our revenue from operations for FY2025-26 and FY2024-25 is provided below:

Particular For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income Sale of products comprises following; Material Sale 251.23 2.10 104.48 1.30 Sale of services comprises following; Electrical Work Revenue 155.53 1.30 198.79 2.47 Project Work Revenue 11,484.68 95.78 7,671.07 95.25 Technical Service Revenue 88.76 0.74 73.69 0.91 Total Revenue from Operations 11,980.20 99.92 8,048.03 99.93

Note: - Project Work Revenue includes (i) Combined station works (ii) Midstream and downstream pipeline projects and related facilities, Other allied services includes Electrical Work Revenue and Technical Service Revenue.

Other income

Our other income increased by 87.84% to Rs. 9.89 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 0.08% of our total income in that year) from Rs. 5.26 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 0.07% of our total income in that year), primarily due to increase in interest income and miscellaneous income.

Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 47.91% to Rs. 9,906.30 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 82.63% of our total income in that year) from Rs. 6,697.46 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 83.17% of our total income in that year). The total expenses increase by 47.91% with increase in our revenue from operations. The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below:

Cost of Materials Consumed

Our cost of materials consumed increased by 17.95% to Rs. 2,966.13 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 24.74% of our total income in that year) from FY2024-25 (representing 31.23% of our total income in that year). Our cost of materials consumed constitutes of difference of opening and closing stock of materials and Amount of Material purchased and consumed during the year. Increase in material consumed is due to revenue increased. The detailed bifurcation of our cost of services for FY2025-26 and FY2024-25 is provided below:

For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 Particular t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income Opening Stock of Raw Materials 97.80 0.82 268.74 3.34 Add: Amount of Material purchased and services consumed during the year including cost of Works Contract incurred during the year 3,400.85 28.36 2,343.86 29.10 Less:- Closing Stock of Raw Materials 532.52 4.44 97.80 1.21 Cost of Materials Consumed 2,966.13 24.74 2,514.80 31.23

Project Related Expenses

Our project related expenses increased by 42.51% to t 6,350.09 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 52.96% of our total income in that year) from t 4,455.83 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 55.33% of our total income in that year). Increase in project related expenses is due to revenue and orderbook execution.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit expenses increased by 132.07% to t 1,323.23 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 11.04% of our total income in that year) from t 570.19 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 7.08% of our total income in that year). The increase in employee expenses was due to annual wage increments as well as an increase in the headcount of our employees from 221 employees as on March 31, 2025 to 499 employees as on March 31, 2026, which reflects the effects of expansion of our business.

Finance Cost

Our finance cost increased 146.05% to t 189.89 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 1.58% of our total income in that year) from t 77.17 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 0.96% of our total income in that year). The primary reason for increase in finance cost is due to increase in total borrowing from t 1,187.49 lakhs in FY2024-25 to t 2,221.10 lakhs in FY2025-26.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Our Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 78.27% to t 137.50 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 1.15% of total income in that year) from t 77.13 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 0.96% of total income in that year). The increase in Depreciation and amortization expenses is primarily due to increase in Net Block of Property, Plant and Equipment of the company from t 368.58 lakhs in FY2024-25 to t 595.30 lakhs in FY2025-26.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 58.37% to t 408.51 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 3.41% of our total income in that year) from t 257.95 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 3.20% of our total income in that year). The increase in other expenses is primarily due to:

• 52.47% increase in Electricity Expense from t 3.78 lakhs in FY2024-25 to t 5.76 lakhs in FY2025-26.

• 40.03% increase in Rental expenses for the building taken on rental basis from t 36.69 lakhs in FY2024-25 to t 51.38 lakhs in FY2025-26.

• 32.44% increase in Legal & Professional Fees Expense from t 89.77 lakhs in FY2024-25 to t 118.89 lakhs in FY2025- 26.

Profit before tax

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit before tax increased by 53.69% to t 2,083.79 lakhs in FY2025-26 from t 1,355.83 lakhs in FY2024-25 which, as a percentage of our total income, represented approximately 17.38% and 16.84%, respectively.

Tax expense

Our total tax expense increased by 59.42% to t 540.52 lakhs in FY2025-26 (representing 4.51% of our total income in that period) from t 339.06 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 4.21% of our total income in that period). This increase was primarily due to an increase in current tax expenses for the current year to t 562.98 lakhs in FY2025-26 from t 406.29 lakhs in FY2024-25.

Profit for the year

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit for the year increased by 51.78% to Rs. 1,543.27 lakhs in FY2025-26 from Rs. 1,016.77 lakhs in FY2024-25. Further, our order book has expanded leading to better absorption of fixed costs and higher resource utilization.

Comparison of FY2024-25 to FY 2023-24

Total Income

Our total income increased by 48.13% to Rs. 8,053.29 lakhs in Financial Year 2024-25 from Rs. 5,436.77 lakhs in Financial Year 2023-24, the primary reason for which are disclosed below:

Revenue from Operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 48.16% from Rs. 5,431.89 lakhs in Financial Year 2023 -24 (representing 99.91% of our total income in that year) to Rs. 8,048.03 lakhs in Financial Year 2024-25 (representing 99.93% of our total income in that year). The increase in revenue from operations was primarily attributable to the higher utilisation of the order book during the period. The Company executed and converted a greater portion of its outstanding orders into revenue, supported by the increased execution of projects during the period. Our order book has expanded leading to better absorption of fixed costs and higher resource utilization.

The detailed bifurcation of our revenue from operations for FY2024-25 and FY2023-24 is provided below:

Particular For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income Sale of products comprises following; Material Sale 104.48 1.30 186.48 3.43 Sale of services comprises following; Electrical Work Revenue 198.79 2.47 290.90 5.35 Project Work Revenue 7,671.07 95.25 4,899.08 90.11 Technical Service Revenue 73.69 0.91 55.43 1.02 Total Revenue from Operations 8,048.03 99.93 5,431.89 99.91

Note: - Project Work Revenue includes (i) Combined station works (ii) Midstream and downstream pipeline projects and related facilities, Other allied services includes Electrical Work Revenue and Technical Service Revenue.

Other income

Our other income increased by 7.95% to Rs. 5.26 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 0.07% of our total income in that year) from Rs. 4.88 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 0.09% of our total income in that year), primarily due to increase in interest income and miscellaneous income.

Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 44.80% to Rs. 6,697.46 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 83.17% of our total income in that year) from Rs. 4,625.23 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 85.08% of our total income in that year). The total expenses increase by 44.80% with increase in our revenue from operations. The primary reasons for this increase are discussed below:

Cost of Materials Consumed

Our cost of materials consumed increased by 18.61% to Rs. 2,514.80 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 31.23% of our total income in that year) from Rs. 2,120.23 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 39.00% of our total income in that year). Our cost of materials consumed constitutes of difference of opening and closing stock of materials and Amount of Material purchased and consumed during the year. Increase in material consumed is due to revenue increased. The detailed bifurcation of our cost of services for FY2024-25 and FY2023-24 is provided below:

For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Particular t in lakhs % of Total Income t in lakhs % of Total Income Opening Stock of Raw Materials 268.74 3.34 65.13 1.20 Add: Amount of Material purchased and services consumed during the year including cost of Works Contract incurred during the year 2,343.86 29.10 2,323.84 42.74 Less: - Closing Stock of Raw Materials 97.80 1.21 268.74 4.94 Cost of Materials Consumed 2,514.80 31.23 2,120.23 39.00

Project Related Expenses

Our project related expenses increased by 111.83% to t 4455.83 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 55.33% of our total income in that year) from t 2,103.49 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 38.69% of our total income in that year). Increase in project related expenses is due to increase in revenue and orderbook execution.

Employee Benefit Expenses

Our employee benefit expenses increased by 55.52% to t 570.19 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 7.08% of our total income in that year) from t 366.63 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 6.74% of our total income in that year). The increase in employee expenses was due to annual wage increments as well as an increase in the headcount of our employees from 113 employees as on March 31, 2024 to 221 employees as on March 31, 2025, which reflects the effects of expansion of our business.

Finance Cost

Our finance cost increased by 249.87% to t 77.17 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 0.96% of our total income in that year) from t 22.06 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 0.41% of our total income in that year). The primary reason for increase in finance cost is due to increase in total borrowing from t 415.77 lakhs in FY2023-24 to t 1,187.49 lakhs in FY2024-25.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Our Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 100.59% to t 77.13 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 0.96% of total income in that year) from t 38.46 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 0.71% of total income in that year). The increase in Depreciation and amortization expenses is primarily due to increase in Net Block of Property, Plant and Equipment of the company from t 177.64 lakhs in FY2023-24 to t 368.58 lakhs in FY2024-25.

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 31.33% to t 257.95 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 3.20% of our total income in that year) from t 196.41 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 3.61% of our total income in that year). The increase in other expenses is primarily due to:

• 89.80% increase in Electricity Expense from t 1.99 lakhs in FY2023-24 to t 3.78 lakhs in FY2024-25.

• 347.95% increase in Rental expenses for the building taken on rental basis from t 8.19 lakhs in FY2023-24 to t 36.69 lakhs in FY2024-25.

• 20.96% increase in Legal & Professional Fees Expense from t 74.21 lakhs in FY2023-24 to t 89.77 lakhs in FY2024- 25.

Profit before tax

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit before tax increased by 67.07% to Rs. 1,355.83 lakhs in FY2024-25 from Rs. 811.54 lakhs in FY2023-24 which, as a percentage of our total income, represented approximately 16.84% and 14.93%, respectively.

Tax expense

Our total tax expense increased by 47.19% to Rs. 339.06 lakhs in FY2024-25 (representing 4.21% of our total income in that period) from Rs. 230.35 lakhs in FY2023-24 (representing 4.24% of our total income in that period). This increase was primarily due to an increase in current tax expenses for the current year to Rs. 406.29 lakhs in FY2024-25 from Rs. 169.33 lakhs in FY2023-24.

Profit for the year

As a result of the factors outlined above, our profit for the year increased by 74.95% to Rs. 1,016.77 lakhs in FY2024-25 from Rs. 581.19 lakhs in FY2023-24. Further, Our order book has expanded leading to better absorption of fixed costs and higher resource utilization.

Cash Flows

The table below summarises our cash flows for the periods indicated below.

Particulars For the six- months period ended September 30, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Net Cash from Operating Activities (A) (313.85) (510.26) (443.98) (129.16) Net Cash from Investing Activities (B) (494.30) (432.71) (331.27) (267.29) Net Cash from Financing Activities (C) 757.82 842.83 698.15 614.92 Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (D = A+B+C) (50.33) (100.14) (77.11) 218.48 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the period 5.07 55.39 155.53 232.64 Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 55.39 155.53 232.64 14.16

Operating activities

Six-months period ended September 30, 2026

Net cash used in operating activities for six-months period ended September 30, 2026 was Rs. 313.85 lakhs. While our profit before tax was Rs. 1,221.89 lakhs, we had an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 1,486.22 lakhs, primarily due to adjustment for (i) Finance cost of Rs. 156.30 lakhs; (ii) Depreciation and amortisation of Rs. 101.61 lakhs and (iii) Provision of gratuity of Rs. 10.61 lakhs (iv) Provision for doubtful debts of Rs. 3.64 lakhs and Sundry balance written off of Rs. 1.04 lakhs, which were partially offset by (i) Interest income of Rs. 8.87 lakhs. Six-months period ended September 30, 2026 primarily consisted of (i) Decrease in trade receivables of Rs. 284.75 lakhs; (ii) Increase in inventories of Rs. (1,029.78) lakhs; (iii) Increase in current and non-current assets of Rs. (501.30) lakhs; (iv) Decrease in trade payables of Rs. (176.81) lakhs; (v) Decrease in current and non-current liabilities of Rs. (51.37) lakhs; and (vi) Decrease in provisions of Rs. (156.64) lakhs. Our cash generated from operations was Rs. (144.94) lakhs, adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. 168.91 lakhs.

For FY2025-26

Net cash used in operating activities for FY2025-26 was Rs. 510.26 lakhs. While our profit before tax was Rs. 2,083.79 lakhs, we had an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 2,417.63 lakhs, primarily due to adjustment for (i) Finance cost of Rs. 189.89 lakhs; (ii) Depreciation and amortisation of Rs. 137.50 lakhs and (iii) Provision of gratuity of Rs. 15.65 lakhs, which were partially offset by (i) Interest income of Rs. 9.20 lakhs. FY2025-26 primarily consisted of (i) Increase in trade receivables of Rs. (210.89) lakhs; (ii) Increase in inventories of Rs. (1,903.77) lakhs; (iii) Increase in current and non-current assets of Rs. (531.05) lakhs; (iv) Decrease in trade payables of Rs. (353.15) lakhs; (v) Increase in current and non-current liabilities of Rs. 981.11 lakhs; and (vi) Decrease in provisions of Rs. (450.42) lakhs. Our cash generated from operations was Rs. (50.54) lakhs, adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. 459.72 lakhs.

For FY2024-25

Net cash used in operating activities for FY2024-25 was Rs. 443.98 lakhs. While our profit before tax was Rs. 1,355.83 lakhs, we had an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 1,503.30 lakhs, primarily due to adjustment for (i) Finance cost of Rs. 73.57 lakhs; and (ii) Depreciation and amortisation of Rs. 77.13 lakhs, which were partially offset by (i) Interest Income of Rs. 4.94 lakhs. FY2024-25 primarily consisted of (i) Increase in trade receivables of Rs. (1,018.82) lakhs; (ii) Increase in inventories of Rs. (1,084.67) lakhs; (iii) Increase in current and non-current assets of Rs. (203.79) lakhs; (iv) Increase in trade payables of Rs. 760.74 lakhs; (v) Decrease in current and non-current liabilities of Rs. (259.90) lakhs; and (vi) Decrease in provisions of Rs. 98.49 lakhs. Our cash generated from operations was Rs. (204.65) lakhs, adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. 239.33 lakhs.

For FY2023-24

Net cash used in operating activities for FY2023 -24 was Rs. 129.16 lakhs. While our profit before tax was Rs. 811.54 lakhs, we had an operating profit before working capital changes of Rs. 872.59 lakhs, primarily due to adjustment for (i) Finance cost of Rs. 22.06 lakhs; and (ii) Depreciation and amortisation of Rs. 38.46 lakhs, partially offset by (iii) Interest Income of Rs.

2.70 lakhs. FY2023-24 primarily consisted of (i) Increase in trade receivables of Rs. (223.12) lakhs; (ii) Increase in inventories of Rs. 425.66 lakhs; (iii) Increase in current and non-current assets of Rs. (250.96) lakhs; (iv) Decrease in trade payables of Rs. (87.76) lakhs; (v) Increase in current and non-current liabilities of Rs. 58.82 lakhs; and (vi) Increase in provisions of Rs. 51.88 lakhs. Cash generated from operations was Rs. (4.20) lakhs, adjusted by payment of income tax of Rs. (124.96) lakhs.

Investing activities

Six-months period ended September 30, 2026

Net cash used in investing activities for six-months period ended September 30, 2026 was Rs. 494.30 lakhs, which reflected purchase of property, plant & equipment of Rs. 223.13 lakhs, and investment in fixed deposits of Rs. 274.81 lakhs, partially set off by interest received of Rs. 3.64 lakhs.

For FY2025-26

Net cash used in investing activities for FY2025-26 was Rs. 432.71 lakhs, which reflected purchase of property, plant & equipment of Rs. 399.26 lakhs, and investment in fixed deposits of Rs. 39.70 lakhs, partially set off by interest received of Rs. 6.27 lakhs.

For FY2024-25

Net cash used in investing activities for FY2024-25 was Rs. 331.27 lakhs, which reflected purchase of property, plant & equipment of Rs. 268.07 lakhs, and investment in fixed deposits of Rs. 65.15 lakhs, partially set off by interest received of Rs. 1.95 lakhs.

For FY2023-24

Net cash used in investing activities for FY2023-24 was Rs. 267.29 lakhs, which reflected purchase of property, plant & equipment of Rs. 212.30 lakhs and investment in fixed deposits of Rs. 57.69 lakhs, partially set off by interest received of Rs.

2.70 lakhs.

Financing activities

Six-months period ended September 30, 2026

Net cash generated from financing activities for six-months period ended September 30, 2026 was Rs. 757.82 lakhs, which reflected proceeds from long term ans short-term borrowings of Rs. 334.38 lakhs and 580.64 lakhs respectively, partially set off by interest paid of Rs. 157.20 lakhs respectively

For FY2025-26

Net cash generated from financing activities for FY2025-26 was Rs. 842.83 lakhs, which reflected proceeds from short-term borrowings of t 1,057.76 lakhs, partially set off by repayment of long-term borrowings and interest paid of t 25.04 lakhs and t 189.89 lakhs respectively.

For FY2024-25

Net cash generated from financing activities for FY2024-25 was t 698.15 lakhs, which reflected proceeds from long-term borrowings and short-term borrowings of t 165.93 lakhs and t 605.79 lakhs respectively, partially set off by interest paid of t 73.57 lakhs.

For FY2023-24

Net cash generated from financing activities for FY2023-24 was t 614.92 lakhs, which reflected proceeds from share capital and premium of t 199.00 lakhs and proceeds from long-term borrowings and short-term borrowing of t 12.47 lakhs and t 425.51 lakhs respectively, partially set off by interest paid of t 22.06 lakhs.

Borrowings

For the six months period ended September 30, 2026, we had total borrowings of t 3,136.12 lakhs, which consisted of noncurrent borrowings and current borrowings, with a Debt-to-Equity ratio of 0.67 as of that date, according to the Restated Financial Information. The table below sets out brief details in relation to our outstanding borrowings.

Particulars As at September 30, 2026 Long Term Borrowings 487.74 Short Term Borrowings 2,648.38 Total Borrowings 3,136.12

Our loan agreements generally contain covenants, including restrictions on indebtedness, liens, asset sales, investments, transfer or ownership interests and certain changes in business. For details of risks in relation to the financial and other covenants required to be complied with in relation to our borrowings.

For details of principal terms of the facilities sanctioned to our Company, see "Financial Indebtedness" on page 274. Capital Expenditure

The following table sets forth additions to property, plant and equipment by category of expenditure, for the fiscal years indicated:

Particulars As at September 30, 2026 As at March 31, 2026 As at March 31, 2025 As at March 31, 2024 Plant & Machinery 160.94 184.41 245.01 174.75 Office Equipment 1.38 8.03 6.20 6.81 Furniture and Fixtures 31.22 29.55 1.73 1.25 Vehicles 29.37 76.71 11.86 24.30 Computer Equipment 6.06 16.02 3.28 5.18 Building - 49.50 - - Total 228.97 364.22 268.08 212.29

Other Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures

Off-balance sheet arrangements

We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that we believe are material to investors. We do not enter into derivative instruments or other relationships with other entities that would have been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements.

Related party transactions

We have entered into various transactions with related parties. For further information, see "Restated Financial Statement - Annexure- VIII - Related Party Disclosures" on page 239 of this Red Herring Prospectus

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

There have been no other events or transactions that, to our knowledge, may be described as "unusual" or "infrequent". For details of the risks applicable to us, see "Risk Factors" on page 20.

Known trends or uncertainties

Our business has been affected and we expect will continue to be affected by the trends identified "—Significant factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition" and the uncertainties described in "Risk Factors on page 20. To our knowledge, except as described or anticipated in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known trends or uncertainties which we expect will have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income from continuing operations.

Future relationship between cost and income

Other than as described above and in "Risk Factors" and "Our Business" beginning on pages 20 and 162, respectively, to our knowledge there are no known factors that may adversely affect our business prospects, results of operations and financial condition.

New products or business segments

Other than as described elsewhere in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no new products or business segments that have or are expected to have a material impact on our business prospects, results of operations or financial condition.

Seasonality of business

Our business operations may be adversely affected by severe weather, which may require us to evacuate personnel or curtail services, may result in damage to a portion of our fleet of equipment or facilities resulting in the suspension of operations, and may prevent us from delivering materials to our project sites in accordance with contract schedules or generally reduce our productivity. Our operations may also be adversely affected by difficult working conditions and extremely high temperatures during summer months and during the monsoon season, each of which may restrict our ability to carry on our activities and fully utilize our resources. In addition, since we record revenues using the percentage of completion method and revenues are not recognized until there is reasonable progress on a contract, revenues recorded in the first half of our financial year between April and September are traditionally less compared to revenues recorded during the second half of our financial year. As a result, our revenues and profits may vary significantly during different financial periods, and certain periods are not indicative of our financial position for the year.

Significant economic changes

Government policies governing the sector in which we operate as well as the overall growth of the Indian economy has a significant bearing on our operations. Major changes in these factors can significantly impact income from continuing operations. Other than as described in the sections "Risk Factors" and "Our Business", there are no specific economic changes that may impact our operations or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Statutory auditors qualifications or adverse observations

The auditors report to the audited financial statements of our company forming part of basis for preparation of Restatement Financial Information does not include any qualifications or adverse observations.

Supplier or Customer Concentration

We are dependent on our customers and suppliers for our business. We have strong customer base of our existing customers. The table below sets forth our revenue from our largest customer, top 3 customers and top 10 customers and their contribution to our revenue from operations for the periods indicated.

Six-months period ended September 30, 2026 Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Particulars Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of revenue from operation Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of revenue from operation Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of revenue from operation Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of revenue from operation Largest Customer 1,718.01 23.88 2,865.65 23.92 3,857.04 47.93 3,276.99 60.33 Top 3 Customers 4,462.91 62.03 6,622.43 55.28 6,126.01 76.12 4,853.83 89.36 Top 10 Customers 6,998.57 97.29 11,054.25 92.27 7,729.60 96.04 5,314.33 97.84

Top 10 Customers for the six months period ended September 30, 2026 and financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 Name of the Customers* Amount (in lakhs) % of Revenue from operation 1. Customer 1 1,718.01 23.88 2. Customer 2 1,387.90 19.29 3. Customer 3 1,357.00 18.86 4. Customer 4 1,166.19 16.21 5. Customer 5 628.66 8.74 6. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited 251.44 3.50 7. Customer 7 227.34 3.16 8. M/s. Vectras (Partnership firm of Promoters) 177.43 2.47 9. Customer 9 43.35 0.60 10. Customer 10 41.25 0.57 Total 6,998.57 97.29

For the year ended on March 31, 2026 Name of the Customers* Amount (in lakhs) % of Revenue from operation 1. Customer 1 2,865.65 23.92 2. Customer 2 2,050.47 17.12 3. M/s. Vectras (Partnership firm of Promoters) 1,706.31 14.24 4. Customer 4 1,570.77 13.11 5. Customer 5 776.24 6.48 6. Customer 6 764.23 6.38 7. Customer 7 563.94 4.71 8. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited 354.00 2.95 9. Customer 9 202.91 1.69 10. Customer 10 199.72 1.67 Total 11,054.25 92.27

For the year ended on March 31, 2025 Name of the Customers* Amount (in lakhs) % of Revenue from operation 1. Customer 1 3,857.04 47.93 2. Customer 2 1,322.96 16.44 3. Customer 3 946.01 11.75 4. Customer 4 398.97 4.96 5. Customer 5 347.32 4.32 6. Customer 6 285.00 3.54 7. AGP City Gas Private Limited 217.98 2.71 8. Customer 8 200.17 2.49 9. Customer 9 98.82 1.23 For the year ended on March 31, 2025 10. Customer 10 55.34 0.69 Total 7,729.60 96.04

For the year ended on March 31, 2024 Name of the Customers* Amount (in lakhs) % of Revenue from operation 1. Customer 1 3,276.99 60.33 2. Customer 2 1,370.79 25.24 3. Customer 3 206.05 3.79 4. Customer 4 135.52 2.49 5. Customer 5 87.49 1.61 6. Customer 6 66.10 1.22 7. Customer 7 59.02 1.09 8. Customer 8 42.37 0.78 9. Mahanagar Gas Limited 35.78 0.66 10. AGP CGD India Private Limited 34.22 0.63 Total 5,314.33 97.84

*Note that Name of Some of the Customers are not mentioned since Company has not received consents from them to disclose the name in the Offer Document.

Top 10 Suppliers for the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 and financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024.

The table below sets forth our purchases from our largest supplier, top 3 suppliers and top 10 suppliers and their contribution to our total purchases for the periods indicated.

Particulars Six-months period ended September 30, 2026 Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of purchases Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of purchases Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of purchases Amount ( Rs. in lakhs) % of purchase s Largest Supplier 139.88 8.12 1,178.92 34.67 452.08 19.29 694.27 29.88 Top 3 Suppliers 404.18 23.47 1,642.50 48.30 934.17 39.86 1211.87 52.15 Top 10 Suppliers 778.69 45.23 2,334.49 68.64 1,445.53 61.67 1,693.36 72.87

For the six-months period ended September 30, 2026 Name of the Suppliers* Amount (in lakhs) % of purchase 1. Supplier 1 139.88 8.12 2. Supplier 2 136.06 7.90 3. Supplier 3 128.24 7.45 4. Bhagyalaxmi Enprocon Private Limited 85.50 4.97 5. Supplier 5 50.52 2.93 6. Supplier 6 50.37 2.93 7. Supplier 7 50.04 2.91 8. Supplier 8 45.67 2.65 9. Supplier 9 51.32 2.98 10. Supplier 10 41.09 2.39 Total 778.69 45.23

For the year ended on March 31, 2026 Name of the Suppliers* Amount (in lakhs) % of purchase 1. M/s. Vectras (Partnership firm of Promoters) 1,178.92 34.67 2. Supplier 2 240.32 7.07 3. Supplier 3 223.26 6.56 4. Supplier 4 165.34 4.86 5. Supplier 5 146.17 4.30 6. Supplier 6 91.28 2.68 7. Supplier 7 88.30 2.60 8. Jotun India Private Limited 78.03 2.29 9. Supplier 9 77.36 2.27 10. Supplier 10 45.51 1.34 Total 2,334.49 68.64

For the year ended on March 31, 2025 Name of the Suppliers* Amount (in lakhs) % of purchase 1. Supplier 1 452.08 19.29 2. Supplier 2 318.59 13.59 3. Supplier 3 163.50 6.98 4. Steel House 156.79 6.69 5. Supplier 5 84.80 3.62 6. Bhagyalaxmi Enprocon Private Limited 67.41 2.88 7. Supplier 7 61.16 2.61 8. Supplier 8 53.70 2.29 9. Jotun India Private Limited 45.83 1.96 10. Supplier 10 41.67 1.78 Total 1,445.53 61.67

For the ended on March 31, 2024 Name of the Suppliers * Amount (in lakhs) % of purchase 1. Supplier 1 694.27 29.88 2. Supplier 2 316.34 13.61 3. Supplier 3 201.26 8.66 4. Steel House 113.75 4.90 5. Supplier 5 84.49 3.64 6. Jotun India Private Limited 73.40 3.16 7. Supplier 7 66.72 2.87 8. Supplier 8 55.11 2.37 9. Supplier 9 45.76 1.97 10. Supplier 10 42.26 1.82 Total 1,693.36 72.87

*Note that Name of Some of the Suppliers are not mentioned since Company has not received consents from them to disclose the name in the Offer Document.

Significant Developments after September 30, 2026 that may affect our future results of operations

As per our knowledge, no circumstances have arisen since September 30, 2026 that materially and adversely affect or are likely to affect our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our material liabilities.