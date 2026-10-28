Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹107.9
Prev. Close₹106.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹50.19
Day's High₹108.45
Day's Low₹106
52 Week's High₹109.95
52 Week's Low₹105
Book Value₹42.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)204.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15
2.5
2.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.75
19.82
9.65
0.51
Net Worth
37.75
22.32
12.15
0.52
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,137.8
|36.52
|5,69,491.67
|3,370.12
|0.92
|43,583.58
|559.03
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
194.3
|49.13
|41,585.73
|214.66
|0.86
|4,663.27
|43.57
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
403
|44.43
|29,335.28
|241.26
|0
|3,313.11
|114.75
Cemindia Projects Ltd
CEMPRO
1,300.4
|39.43
|24,214.73
|127.57
|0.21
|2,682.65
|217.38
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,339.9
|20.2
|22,993.67
|269.02
|0.82
|6,212.69
|499.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Naynesh Kanubhai Patel
ED / MD / Promoter
Maheshkumar Gopalbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Princee Premchand Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jigneshvithalbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nandish Kanubhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravi P Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arpit Nikunjbhai Thakkar
No.601-602 Amrakunj Avis,
Chandkheda,
Gujarat - 382424
Tel: +91 63531 52513
Website: http://www.vectrasgroup.com
Email: compliance@vectrasgroup.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Vectras Enprocon Limited was originally incorporated on May 18, 2021 as Vectras Enprocon Private Limited, on May 18, 2021 with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subseq...
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Reports by Vectras Enprocon Ltd
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