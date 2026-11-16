INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors,

VECTRAS ENPROCON LIMITED

(formerly known as VECTRAS ENPROCON PRIVATE LIMITED)

Office no. 601-602, Amrakunj Avis,

Nr. Tapovan circle, Chandkheda,

Ahmedabad - 382424, Gujarat, India.

Dear Sirs,

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of VECTRAS ENPROCON LIMITED (Formerly known as VECTRAS ENPROCON PRIVATE LIMITED) comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 30th September, 2026, 31st March, 2026, 31st March, 2025 & 31st March, 2024, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period/year ended on 30th September, 2026, 31st March, 2026, 31st March, 2025 & 31st March, 2024, the Summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14th October, 2026 for the purpose of inclusion in in the Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") in connection with its proposed initial public offer of equity shares (IPO) and prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the Act);

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") as amended (ICDR Regulations"); and related amendments / clarification from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI")

c) The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the Red Herring Prospectus being issued by the Company for its proposed IPO of equity shares on SME platform of BSE Limited (BSE); and

d) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Restated Financial Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company for the period/year ended on 30th September, 2026, 31st March, 2026, 31st March, 2025 & 31st March, 2024 on the basis of preparation stated in ANNEXURE - IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Restated Financial Information

We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter 11th August, 2025 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and,

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

Restated Financial Information

These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

Audited financial statements of company for the six months period ended 30th September, 2026 and financial years ended 31st March, 2026, 31st March, 2025 & 31st March 2024, respectively, which are prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th October, 2026, 5th August, 2026, 5th September, 2025 and 1st September 2024 respectively.

Auditors Report

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Special purpose auditors report issued by us dated 14th October, 2026 for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026, Auditors Report issued by us dated 5th August, 2026 for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2026 and dated 5th September, 2025 for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025.

b) Auditors Report issued by Companys previous auditor M/s Sumit Patel & Co. dated 1st September, 2024 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and accordingly, reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said year.

c) The audit for the six months period ended 30th September, 2026, and financial years ended 31st March 2026 & 31st March 2025 were conducted by us. However, the audit for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 was conducted by the Previous Auditor of the Company M/s Sumit Patel & Co. and accordingly reliance has been placed on the statement of assets and liabilities and statements of profit and loss, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the Audited Financial statement) examined by them for the said year.

Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us and also as per the reliance placed on the audit report submitted by the Previous Auditor for the respective year, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026;

b) There are no qualifications in the independent auditors reports on the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026, and financial years ended 31st March, 2026, 31st March, 2025 and 31st March, 2024 which require any adjustments to the Restated Financial Information; and

c) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note;

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices as set out in ANNEXURE - IV and Notes to Accounts;

e) Adjustments in Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in ANNEXURE - I to this report, of the

Company for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026, and financial years ended 31st March 2026, 31st March 2025 and 31st March 2024 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in ANNEXURE - II to this report, of the

Company for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026, and financial years ended 31st March 2026, 31st March 2025 and 31st March 2024 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Summary Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash flow" as set out in ANNEXURE - III to this report, of the

Company for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026, and financial years ended 31st March, 2026, Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2025 and 31st March 2024 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies as set out in ANNEXURE - IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the for the six months period ended on 30th September, 2026, and financial years ended 31st March, 2026, 31st March, 2025 and 31st March, 2024 proposed to be included in the Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") / Prospectus ("Offer Document") for the proposed IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital Annexure I.1 Restated Statement of Reserves and Surplus Annexure I.2 Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowings Annexure I.3 Restated Statement of Other Non Current Liabilities Annexure I.4 Restated Statement of Long Term Provisions Annexure I.5 Restated Statement of Short Term Borrowings Annexure I.6 Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure I.7 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Annexure I.8 Restated Statement of Short Term Provisions Annexure I.9 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Annexure I.10 Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Assets/(Liability) (Net) Annexure I.11 Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Annexure I.12 Restated Statement of Inventories Annexure I.13 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure I.14 Restated Statement of Cash & Bank Balances Annexure I.15 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Annexure I.16 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Annexure- II.17 Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure II.18 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed Annexure II.19 Restated Statement of Project Related Expense Annexure II.20 Restated Statement of Changes in inventories of work-in- progress Annexure II.21 Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expense Annexure II.22 Restated Statement of Finance Costs Annexure II.23 Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortization Expense Annexure II.10 Restated Statement of Other Expense Annexure II.24 Restated Statement of Earnings per share Annexure II.25 Restated Statement of Other Disclosures to Restated Financial Information Annexure V Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratios Annexure VI Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure VII Restated Statement of Related party disclosures Annexure VIII Restated Statement of Dividend Annexure IX Restated Statement of Changes in the Significant Accounting Policies Annexure X

We, Shah & Sanghvi, Chartered Accountants, held a valid Peer Review Certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) up to 31 August 2026. An application for renewal of the said certificate has been duly submitted to the Peer Review Board.

The preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information referred to above is based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and is in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Restated Financial Information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of audited financial statements.

This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by the Previous Auditor, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

Restriction on use

Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors of the Company for inclusion in the RHP to be filed with RoC and subsequently with SEBI and Stock Exchange and Registrar of Companies in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.