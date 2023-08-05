To,

The Members,

Vectras Enprocon Private Limited

Ahmedabad

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 03nd Annual Report on the business and operation of the

company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the corresponding figures for the last year

are as under:

(Amount in Lakh)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Profit / (Loss) Before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 642.16 55.13 Less: Finance Cost 23.83 10.50 Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expense 35.18 0.85 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 583.14 43.77 Less: Provision for Tax [Current] 169.00 9.86 Less: Income Tax (JV) [Short / Excess Provision of IT W/off] - - Less: Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities (2.14) (0.05) Profit / (Loss) After Tax 416.28 33.96 Less: Proposed Dividend & Tax thereon Balance carried to Balance Sheet 416.28 33.96

2. RESERVE & SURPLUS:

The Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 416.28/- lakh as against the net profit of Rs. 33.96/- lakh

during the last year. No amount is transferred to general reserve. Surplus amount is carried to Profit &

Loss A/c in Balance Sheet. 72 .

3. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEASTATE OF COMPANYS

AFFAIR: J.T

This year revenue from operations increased to Rs. 5431.89/- lakh as again^t^he last year of revenue

from operations of Rs. 1052.49/- lakh.

4. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources, no dividend is being recommended by the Soard.for the year ended 31

March, 2024. -

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the year.

6. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred

between the ends of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this

report.

7. DEPOSIT:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public henceforth provision governing deposits are

not applicable to it.

The Company has borrowed unsecured loan from the Directors, Relatives of Directors of the company

which are exempted deposits and details of the same are given under the Note attached to the Financial

Statement. Further necessary declaration in respect of funds lent by the Directors and/or Relatives of

Directors were own funds was received by the Company.

8. MEETINGS:

Nine Board Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING & DIRECTORS PRESENCE No. of

meeting

attended Name of

Directors 13/06/23 19/06/23 04/07/23 05/08/23 27/09/23 30/09/23 31/12/23 22/01/24 14/03/24 Naynesh kanubhai Patel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 9 Mahesh kumar Gopal bhai Patel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 9

Proper notices for each of the meeting was given to each director and proceeding of the same meetings

where properly recorded, signed and filed in the minutes book kept by the company. Further board also

declares the compliance of applicable Secretarial Standards in respect of Board Meetings and Annual

General Meeting.

Annual General Meeting was held on 30th November, 2023 at Registered Office. During the financial year

One EGM was held on 03rd July, 2023 and Second EGM held on 13th February, 2024.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year no changes in the Board were done. Further none of the Directors is disqualified under

section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Company is not required to appoint the KMP under the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Company has received the disclosure under section 184 as to

Interest under various entities and section 164 as to non-Disqualification from the Director of the

company.

10. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND

DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:

The provisions of section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

are not applicable to the Company.

11. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The provisions Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was not applicable to the company during the

period under review as the Criteria of the applicability of CSR was not breached by the Company during

FY 2022-23.

However, as the Profit before tax rosed to Rs. 500,00,000/- during the Financial Year 2023-24 the

provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 became applicable to the Company from

financial year 2024-25. Annexure to CSR is not required for the current Report and will be submitted

12. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture or Associate Company.

13. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:

During the year no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals

impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

14. CHANGES IN SHARES CAPITAL:

During the financial year Authorized share Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs.

2.00. 00.000/- in the EGM dated 03rd July, 2023.

Further, during the year the Company has allotted 19,90,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10 each on

05th August, 2023 during the year under review.

Further on 13th February, 2024 company increased the authorised share capital from Rs.

2.00. 00.000 to 2,60,00,000. Further on 14th March, 2024 company allotted 5,00,000 equity share of Rs.10

each at premium of Rs. 70 per share.

15. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Sumit Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors were appointed for a period of 5 years in

terms of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 upto 31/03/2027.

16. AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors Report for year ended 31st March, 2024, does not contain any qualification/adverse

remarks/observations on Financial Statements. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report

are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

17. ANNUAL RETURN:

The Company does not have its own website therefore, web-link for the Annual Return is not provided

pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. Annual Return will be filed with

the Registrar of Companies and further same will be kept at the registered office of the company.

18. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Company being the private company provision of section 177 and 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 in

respect of formation of committee is not applicable to the company.

19. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board herewith declares that company has throughout the year followed and complied with the

Secretarial Standards.

20. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 9 of the Companies

(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the

Company.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

Not applicable. Company has not given loan or made investment which needs to be reported under "this

section.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Company has entered into related party transactions. All the Related party transactions are arms length

in nature. ?

23. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Proper steps have been taken to identify the risk and mitigate the risk to the level that least possible loss

should incur.

24. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREGIN EXCHANGE EARNING AND

OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are

as follows:

(a) Conservation of energy -

(i) Steps taken to conserve energy. - Companys operation does not consume significant amount of

energy.

(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy. - Not Applicable

(iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments. - Not Applicable

(b) Technology absorption -

(i) The effort made towards technology absorption. - Not applicable

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import

substitution. - Not applicable

(iii) In case of imported technology. - Not applicable

(iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. - Not applicable

(c) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo -

During the year, the total foreign exchange used was Rs. Nil and the total foreign exchange earned was

Rs. Nil.

25. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Not applicable to the company as the company has not declared any dividend nor has any pending share

application allotment.

26. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the

Companies Act, 2013 shall state that

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed

along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the director had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made

judgments and estimates that are reasonable and pryjdent so as to give a true and fair view of the

state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the

company for that period;

(c) the director h.ad taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records

in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for

preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable

" laws and that such system was adequate and operating effectively.

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Company being the private company the provisions of section 197(12) read along with rules are not

applicable to the company.

28. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,

PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every

individual working in premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always

endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment

including sexual harassment. The Company has in place a robust policy on prevention of sexual

harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as

contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual

harassment.

Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company has Internal Complaint committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. t

29. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND

BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 of 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END

OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code,

2016 during the year.

30. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME

SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL

INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: :

There is no instance for one time settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions.

31. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The company has in place adequate Internal Financial Control, with reference to financial statement^

^ese controls with reference to financial statement ,re commensurate with s,te and nature of the

business of the Company.

: The Company has adopted the policies and procedure-for?nSU^^ th^?rd^r5y asset^prevention and

-L"fmuS" " -ords and •*"*

preparation of reliable financial information.

: : c- e

32. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The provisions of section 177(9) read with rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board & its Power)

Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the Company. -

Your Company believes in promoting a fair, transparent, ethical & professional work environment. The

Mechanism is established for Directors and employees directly to report their concerns before the

Board.

33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation extended by

Bank, its employees, its investors and all other associates and look forward to continue fruitful

association with all business partners of the company.

By order of the Board of Directors Vestas Enproctm Private Limited

Naynesh Kanubhai Patel L Maheshkumar Gopalbhai Patel Director Director DIN: 09177471 DIN: 09177472 ...