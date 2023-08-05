To,
The Members,
Vectras Enprocon Private Limited
Ahmedabad
Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 03nd Annual Report on the
business and operation of the
company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.
1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:
The financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the
corresponding figures for the last year
are as under:
(Amount in Lakh)
|
Particulars
|2023-24
|2022-23
|
Profit / (Loss) Before Interest, Depreciation & Tax
|642.16
|55.13
|
Less: Finance Cost
|23.83
|10.50
|
Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expense
|35.18
|0.85
|
Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
|583.14
|43.77
|
Less: Provision for Tax [Current]
|169.00
|9.86
|
Less: Income Tax (JV) [Short / Excess Provision of IT W/off]
|-
|-
|
Less: Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities
|(2.14)
|(0.05)
|
Profit / (Loss) After Tax
|416.28
|33.96
|
Less: Proposed Dividend & Tax thereon
|
Balance carried to Balance Sheet
|416.28
|33.96
2. RESERVE & SURPLUS:
The Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 416.28/- lakh as against the net profit of
Rs. 33.96/- lakh
during the last year. No amount is transferred to general reserve. Surplus amount is carried to Profit &
Loss A/c in Balance Sheet. 72 .
3. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEASTATE OF COMPANYS
AFFAIR: J.T
This year revenue from operations increased to Rs. 5431.89/- lakh as again^t^he last
year of revenue
from operations of Rs. 1052.49/- lakh.
4. DIVIDEND:
To conserve the resources, no dividend is being recommended by the Soard.for the year
ended 31
March, 2024. -
5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:
There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company done during the year.
6. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company
occurred
between the ends of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this
report.
7. DEPOSIT:
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public henceforth provision
governing deposits are
not applicable to it.
The Company has borrowed unsecured loan from the Directors, Relatives of Directors of
the company
which are exempted deposits and details of the same are given under the Note attached to the Financial
Statement. Further necessary declaration in respect of funds lent by the Directors and/or Relatives of
Directors were own funds was received by the Company.
8. MEETINGS:
Nine Board Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year.
|
DATE OF BOARD MEETING & DIRECTORS PRESENCE
|
No. of
|
Name of
|13/06/23
|19/06/23
|04/07/23
|05/08/23
|27/09/23
|30/09/23
|31/12/23
|22/01/24
|14/03/24
|
Naynesh
kanubhai
Patel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|9
|
Mahesh
kumar
Gopal
bhai
Patel
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|9
Proper notices for each of the meeting was given to each director and proceeding of the
same meetings
where properly recorded, signed and filed in the minutes book kept by the company. Further board also
declares the compliance of applicable Secretarial Standards in respect of Board Meetings and Annual
General Meeting.
Annual General Meeting was held on 30th November, 2023 at Registered Office.
During the financial year
One EGM was held on 03rd July, 2023 and Second EGM held on 13th February, 2024.
9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:
During the year no changes in the Board were done. Further none of the Directors is
disqualified under
section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Company is not required to appoint the KMP under the
provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Company has received the disclosure under
section 184 as to
Interest under various entities and section 164 as to non-Disqualification from the Director of the
company.
10. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND
DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:
The provisions of section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and
Remuneration Committee
are not applicable to the Company.
11. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:
The provisions Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was not applicable to the company
during the
period under review as the Criteria of the applicability of CSR was not breached by the Company during
FY 2022-23.
However, as the Profit before tax rosed to Rs. 500,00,000/- during the Financial Year
2023-24 the
provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 became applicable to the Company from
financial year 2024-25. Annexure to CSR is not required for the current Report and will be submitted
12. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY:
Company does not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture or Associate Company.
13. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:
During the year no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts
or tribunals
impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.
14. CHANGES IN SHARES CAPITAL:
During the financial year Authorized share Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs.
2.00. 00.000/- in the EGM dated 03rd July, 2023.
Further, during the year the Company has allotted 19,90,000 fully paid equity shares of
Rs. 10 each on
05th August, 2023 during the year under review.
Further on 13th February, 2024 company increased the authorised share capital from Rs.
2.00. 00.000 to 2,60,00,000. Further on 14th March, 2024 company allotted
5,00,000 equity share of Rs.10
each at premium of Rs. 70 per share.
15. STATUTORY AUDITORS:
Sumit Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors were appointed for a
period of 5 years in
terms of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 upto 31/03/2027.
16. AUDITORS REPORT:
The Auditors Report for year ended 31st March, 2024, does not contain any
qualification/adverse
remarks/observations on Financial Statements. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report
are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.
17. ANNUAL RETURN:
The Company does not have its own website therefore, web-link for the Annual Return is
not provided
pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. Annual Return will be filed with
the Registrar of Companies and further same will be kept at the registered office of the company.
18. AUDIT COMMITTEE:
Company being the private company provision of section 177 and 178 of the Companies
Act, 2013 in
respect of formation of committee is not applicable to the company.
19. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS
The Board herewith declares that company has throughout the year followed and complied
with the
Secretarial Standards.
20. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:
The provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 9 of the
Companies
(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the
Company.
21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:
Not applicable. Company has not given loan or made investment which needs to be
reported under "this
section.
22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:
Company has entered into related party transactions. All the Related party transactions
are arms length
in nature. ?
23. RISK MANAGEMENT:
Proper steps have been taken to identify the risk and mitigate the risk to the level
that least possible loss
should incur.
24. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREGIN EXCHANGE EARNING AND
OUTGO:
The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings
and outgo are
as follows:
(a) Conservation of energy -
(i) Steps taken to conserve energy. - Companys operation does not consume
significant amount of
energy.
(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy. - Not Applicable
(iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments. - Not Applicable
(b) Technology absorption -
(i) The effort made towards technology absorption. - Not applicable
(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development
or import
substitution. - Not applicable
(iii) In case of imported technology. - Not applicable
(iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development. - Not applicable
(c) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo -
During the year, the total foreign exchange used was Rs. Nil and the total foreign
exchange earned was
Rs. Nil.
25. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:
Not applicable to the company as the company has not declared any dividend nor has any
pending share
application allotment.
26. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of
section 134 of the
Companies Act, 2013 shall state that
(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had
been followed
along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(b) the director had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently
and made
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and pryjdent so as to give a true and fair view of the
state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the
company for that period;
(c) the director h.ad taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate
accounting records
in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and
(e) the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of
all applicable
" laws and that such system was adequate and operating effectively.
27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
Company being the private company the provisions of section 197(12) read along with
rules are not
applicable to the company.
28. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,
PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:
Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for
every
individual working in premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always
endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment
including sexual harassment. The Company has in place a robust policy on prevention of sexual
harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as
contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual
harassment.
Your directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases
filed pursuant to the
Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
The Company has Internal Complaint committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at
Workplace
(Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. t
29. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND
BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 of 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END
OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:
There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code,
2016 during the year.
30. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME
SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL
INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF: :
There is no instance for one time settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions.
31. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM:
The company has in place adequate Internal Financial Control, with reference to financial
statement^
^ese controls with reference to financial statement ,re commensurate with s,te and nature of the
business of the Company.
: The Company has adopted the policies and procedure-for?nSU^^ th^?rd^r5y asset^prevention and
-L"fmuS" " -ords and •*"*
preparation of reliable financial information.
: : c- e
32. VIGIL MECHANISM:
The provisions of section 177(9) read with rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board
& its Power)
Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the Company. -
Your Company believes in promoting a fair, transparent, ethical & professional work
environment. The
Mechanism is established for Directors and employees directly to report their concerns before the
Board.
33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the assistance and
co-operation extended by
Bank, its employees, its investors and all other associates and look forward to continue fruitful
association with all business partners of the company.
|
By order of the Board of Directors
|
Vestas Enproctm Private Limited
|
Naynesh Kanubhai Patel L
|Maheshkumar Gopalbhai Patel
|
Director
|Director
|
DIN: 09177471
|DIN: 09177472 ...
|
Date: 01st September, 2024
|
Place: Ahmedabad
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