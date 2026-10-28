Vectras Enprocon Ltd Summary

Vectras Enprocon Limited was originally incorporated on May 18, 2021 as Vectras Enprocon Private Limited, on May 18, 2021 with the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, it was converted from a private Company to a public Company, and a fresh Certificate of incorporation was issued by the Central Registration Centre on April 04, 2025.The Company is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services-mainly in the oil & gas and power sectors. Company provide integrated solutions to the Oil & Gas sector, which includes combined station works, ,midstream and downstream pipeline projects and other allied services.



Under the leadership of experienced and first-generation promoters, Company was established in delivering comprehensive EPC services in Oil & Gas industry such as design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of Oil & Gas stations and cross-country pipelines, spur pipelines, city gas stations and related civil and mechanical works.Over the years, Company executed projects for public sector undertakings and private sector companies, contributing to the development of Oil & Gas infrastructure across various states of India. Apart from these, Company actively participates in public sector and private sector tenders across India for laying of midstream and downstream Oil & Gas pipelines and setting up Oil & Gas terminals and stations. Since Incorporation, Company has completed 3,34,393 inch dia piping, 785 inch kilometres pipeline and 4 Combine Station Works.



Company is planning the Initial Public Offer of 60,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10, comprising a fresh issue of 50,00,000 equity shares and the offer for sale of 10,00,000 equity shares.