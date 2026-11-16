Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
15
2.5
2.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.75
19.82
9.65
0.51
Net Worth
37.75
22.32
12.15
0.52
Minority Interest
Debt
22.21
11.87
4.16
3.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.54
0.68
0
Total Liabilities
59.96
34.73
16.99
4.3
Fixed Assets
5.95
3.69
1.78
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.67
0.14
0
Networking Capital
51.38
27.57
12.14
4.09
Inventories
34.79
15.75
4.91
0.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.16
19.05
8.86
6.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.4
5.07
2.99
0.54
Sundry Creditors
-6.41
-9.59
-1.99
-2.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.56
-2.71
-2.63
-0.71
Cash
2.21
2.81
2.93
0.14
Total Assets
59.96
34.74
16.99
4.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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