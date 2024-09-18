Zodiac Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.76
5.61
5.61
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.69
2.91
1.94
7.47
Net Worth
14.45
8.52
7.55
11.2
Minority Interest
Debt
21.97
15.12
1.16
4.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.42
23.64
8.71
15.76
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.04
0.03
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.1
16.13
8.12
15.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.59
7.45
0.52
0.12
Inventories
8.38
2.4
0.11
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
1.28
0.38
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.73
4.19
0.3
0.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.06
-0.09
-0.08
Creditor Days
146
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.36
-0.18
-0.04
Cash
2.6
0.01
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
36.4
23.63
8.7
15.76
