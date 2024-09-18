iifl-logo-icon 1
Zodiac Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

13.01
(-2.47%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:54:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.76

5.61

5.61

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.69

2.91

1.94

7.47

Net Worth

14.45

8.52

7.55

11.2

Minority Interest

Debt

21.97

15.12

1.16

4.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

36.42

23.64

8.71

15.76

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.04

0.03

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.1

16.13

8.12

15.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.59

7.45

0.52

0.12

Inventories

8.38

2.4

0.11

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

1.28

0.38

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.73

4.19

0.3

0.24

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.06

-0.09

-0.08

Creditor Days

146

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.36

-0.18

-0.04

Cash

2.6

0.01

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

36.4

23.63

8.7

15.76

